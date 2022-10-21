Read full article on original website
Related
recordpatriot.com
Housing forum looks at proposed development near Manistee senior center
MANISTEE — The Manistee County Council on Aging is considering adding a senior housing development to its property surrounding the Wagoner Community Center. Council on aging officials say that nearly 14-acres of land are available for development and that its proximity to services provided at the Wagoner center would be easily accessible for older Manistee County residents.
recordpatriot.com
Latest police blotter: Gun stolen, breaking and entering, assault reported
MANISTEE COUNTY — The following includes reports made to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 29-30. All calls may not be reported. This is part of a lengthy report and is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. Sept. 29. • Larceny of a firearm was reported at...
Comments / 0