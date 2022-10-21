ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County, MI

Housing forum looks at proposed development near Manistee senior center

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Council on Aging is considering adding a senior housing development to its property surrounding the Wagoner Community Center. Council on aging officials say that nearly 14-acres of land are available for development and that its proximity to services provided at the Wagoner center would be easily accessible for older Manistee County residents.
