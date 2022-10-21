ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Mayor Names Ryan Wieber the Next Director of Lincoln City Libraries

Lincoln, Nebraska
 3 days ago

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced that she has chosen Ryan Wieber, the current Director of Kalamazoo Public Libraries, as the new Director of Lincoln City Libraries. He will replace Pat Leach, who retired at the end of August after 40 years of service to the City of Lincoln, including 14 as the last permanent Director of the Library Department. Wieber will begin his new job on December 8.

“Ryan emerged as the unanimous top candidate during our search for the next Director. His enthusiasm for learning, experience as a library leader for over two decades and strong desire to lead Lincoln City Libraries into the future were notable strengths,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “As we look to strengthen and expand the library system in Lincoln, I know Ryan has the skills and capabilities to create the consensus needed to achieve our dreams for public libraries in the Capital City.”

Wieber has served as the Director of the Kalamazoo Public Libraries in Kalamazoo, Michigan, since 2017, leading a public library system with an annual operating budget of $13.5 million, 180 staff and five locations. Prior to that he served as the Director of the Van Buren District Library in Decatur, Michigan from 2013 to 2017 and the Otsego District Library in Otsego, Michigan from 1999 until 2012. He is the current President of the Michigan Library Association. Wieber holds a Bachelor of Arts in Public History from Western Michigan University and a Master of Library Information Science from Wayne State University.

"I am excited to arrive in Lincoln and begin leading a superb library system with strong ties to its communities,” Wieber said. “It is especially evident the City recognizes the value of its libraries, and I am thrilled to begin meeting our staff, stakeholders, and residents, and continuing excellence in public library service."

Dan Sloan, President of the Lincoln City Library Board of Trustees said, “Ryan has the skills, experience and drive needed to grow, strengthen and innovate our already very strong library system. He is a dynamic leader with a proven record of strong management, collaboration, and innovation. We are thrilled to have someone of his caliber lead the library into what promises to be a very exciting future.”

Mayor Gaylor Baird expressed her sincere appreciation to Jocelyn Golden for serving as the interim director of Lincoln City Libraries during the search process. Golden will return to her duties as an Assistant City Attorney when Wieber assumes his role.

The Search Committee for the position included four appointments by the Mayor and four appointments by the Lincoln City Library Board of Trustees, as provided in the Lincoln Municipal Code.

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) supports lifelong education for the Lincoln community through its support for learning, literature, and literacy. Within LCL’s eight locations, residents can check out books, DVDs, and CDs, attend special events such as preschool learning times or book groups, use library gathering spaces for study or meetings, and connect to the Internet via the library’s personal computers or the library’s wireless internet.

For more information on Lincoln City Libraries, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln, Nebraska

Urban Agriculture/Local Foods Master Plan Meeting set for October 20

The City of Lincoln invites residents to a public meeting Thursday, October 20 regarding the development of an Urban Agriculture/Local Foods Master Plan for Lincoln. The meeting will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the media center of Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” St. The media center is located directly through the main entrance (Door 1) on the north side of the school.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor to Present August 2022 Award of Excellence

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today will present the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for August 2022 to Lincoln Police Officers Phillip Rutz and Kirby Urbanek. The awards will be presented at 3 p.m. at the beginning of the City Council meeting at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street. The awards recognize City employees who consistently provide exemplary service and work that demonstrates personal commitment to Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for October 21

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 39 with 31 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 8 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: low yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of West “A” Street to Close October 24

Beginning Monday, October 24, West “A” Street from the east side of Timber Ridge Drive to the east side of Southwest 36th Street will be closed for phase one of a multi-phase wastewater pipe installation project. This project will serve the growing development in the area. Phase one is scheduled to be completed by November 25.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Updated COVID-19 Booster Dose Clinics for Ages 5 to 11 Begin October 2

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that clinics offering the new, updated COVID-19 booster doses for children ages 5 to 11 will begin Wednesday, October 26 at the Health Department, 3131 “O” St. All clinics are from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Health Department....
Lincoln, Nebraska

Streets To Temporarily Close October 23 For Half-Marathon

Several streets throughout Lincoln will temporarily close Sunday, October 23 for the Good Life Halfsy half-marathon. About 6,000 in-person and virtual runners will participate in the race, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Seacrest Field, 7300 “A” St., and ends on Canopy Street in the Railyard. The route...
Lincoln, Nebraska

Free Tree Distribution Scheduled for October 22

Lincoln and Lancaster County homeowners are invited to a free “Trick or Tree” tree distribution at 8 a.m., Saturday, October 22 at Mahoney Park, North 70th and Fremont streets. The event is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, Lincoln South Rotary Club, Rotary District 5650, Lincoln Parks Foundation, and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to ScooterLNK Safety Event October 15

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites the public to attend a ScooterLNK Safety Education Event Saturday, October 15 on North Seventh Street between “R” and “Q” streets. The free event from 8 a.m. to noon will outline safety and operating rules for Lime electric scooters. Lime will also offer free rides and give away helmets to participants.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Low Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move from mid-yellow to low yellow as several key indicators continue to show improvement. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department Encourages Families to Learn About WIC Program

As inflation continues to drive grocery prices upward, local WIC (Women, Infants and Children) agencies are a resource for families seeking support. WIC empowers families through healthy food, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and referrals to other health and nutrition services – all free of charge to those who qualify. Families are encouraged to visit signupwic.comto see if they are eligible for the program.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

State of the City 2022

Good morning, everyone! It is wonderful to be back in person before the members and supporters of Leadership Lincoln. Thank you for hosting the State of the City and for all you do to cultivate servant leaders in our community. Speaking of servant leaders we lost a good one in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

$1.5 Million Now Available to Small Businesses for Utility Assistance

Businesses can apply for grants online starting October 12. The City of Lincoln, Lincoln Electric System (LES) and Lincoln Water System today announced the availability of $1.5 million in grant assistance for small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Applications will be available October 12 at lincoln.ne.gov/ARP. Small businesses may apply...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Transit to Offer “Next Stop, Get Hired” Hiring Event Oct. 12

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announces campaign to hire bus operators. StarTran today announced a bus operator hiring event Wednesday, October 12 that will allow potential candidates to meet team members, tour a StarTran bus, fill out an application and interview – all in one location. The event, part of the “Next Stop, Get Hired” hiring campaign, is from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Bill Luxford Studio on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 South 10th St.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor Promotes Progress Toward a Successful, Secure, Shared Future

Gaylor Baird highlights strength of community in State of the City Address. During the 2022 State of the City Address delivered at a Leadership Lincoln event at the Graduate Hotel, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today discussed her administration’s accomplishments and efforts to ensure Lincoln supports the security, strength and well-being of all residents.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln City Libraries Hosts Author Tosca Lee October 9

Lincoln City Libraries and the Heritage Room of Nebraska Authors invites residents to a free reading event Sunday, October 9 by New York Times bestselling author Tosca Lee. The John H. Ames Reading Series event begins at 2 p.m. in the Heritage Room on the third floor of Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St. Downtown parking is free on Sundays.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department Announces Onsite Booster Clinics in October

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will host onsite COVID-19 updated booster dose clinics for residents age 12 and older in October. There is potential for an increase in COVID-19 infections this fall and winter. Even if residents have had other COVID-19 boosters, it’s important to get the new, updated one for increased protection, especially for those age 65 and older and those who have weakened immune systems.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

StarTran to Resume Fare Collection October 17

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced StarTran transit system will resume fare collection beginning Monday, October 17. Bus passes will be available for purchase beginning Monday, October 3. StarTran paused fare collection in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. StarTran did not collect fares...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

ScooterLNK Resumes Following Successful Pilot Program

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott today announced the City’s electric scooter program, ScooterLNK, has resumed operations following a successful 16-month pilot program. The Lincoln City Council approved the permanent electric scooter program in March. During the pilot program, ScooterLNK tracked more than 91,400 trips. The average...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Participate in Surveys on Electric Vehicles

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites residents to participate in surveys regarding electric vehicles in Lincoln. The surveys are available until October 17 at lincoln.ne.gov/ev. The six surveys are targeted towards specific groups: electric vehicle dealers, service providers, charging providers, businesses and organizations with charging stations, fleet operators, and the general...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy