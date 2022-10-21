Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Severe Injuries in Two-Vehicle Accident ; One Set Ablaze
A vehicle fully caught fire as part of a two-vehicle accident in Clay County over the weekend which resulted in several severe injuries. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened shortly after 4:45pm Saturday south of Royal. 58-year-old Lisa Shiley of Royal was driving a 2016 Mazda CX-9 southbound on 170th Avenue. 21-year-old Cole Whiteside of Greenville was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer westbound on 420th Street. Whiteside failed to stop at the intersection and collided with Shiley's vehicle. Shiley's vehicle entered a crop field, and Whiteside's vehicle entered the ditch. Both occupants in the Whiteside vehicle were able to exit the vehicle before it became fully engulfed in flames. Shiley was mechanically extracted by first responders. There were two occupants in each vehicle.
kelo.com
Woman shot in the leg during drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota
HILLS, MN (KELO.com) — Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday night that left a woman injured. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home over possible shots fired. Upon arrival, they found Savannah Johnson, 18, of Paullina, Iowa had been shot in the leg. Witnesses, who were there for a birthday party, said three males entered the residence. The owner asked them to leave, which they did. The three were in a vehicle when shots were fired toward the home. Police are looking for a black or charcoal Dodge Dart. Two of the men were described as being about 6 feet tall, one African American and one Asian. Both had dreadlocks or braids. The woman’s injury was not life-threatening. The Sioux Falls Police Department is assisting with the investigation.
stormlakeradio.com
Marshalltown Man Receives Suspended Prison Sentence in BV District Court on Forgery Charge
A Marshalltown man received a suspended prison sentence last week in Buena Vista County District Court. In late August, 41-year-old Johnny Young entered a guilty plea to Forgery, a class D felony. He was sentenced to a five-year suspended prison sentence, and was placed on probation for two years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
more1049.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Child Endangerment Charge
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man has been arrested for child endangerment following an investigation by law enforcement and human service agencies. The arrest originates from the Storm Lake Police Department responding to a call to the middle school on a report of suspected physical abuse to a child outside of school on September 19. Police then worked with the Iowa Department of Human Services and the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center to launch an investigation into the report.
stormlakeradio.com
Woman Injured When Vehicle Struck Utility Pole in Clay County
A single-vehicle accident in rural Clay County resulted in possible incapacitating injuries and also damaged a utility pole. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened shortly after 2:30 Sunday afternoon just west of Gillett Grove. 58-year-old Barbara Carroll attempted to manage a left curve at 435th Street and 270th Avenue when her vehicle went off the right side of the road and entered the ditch. Carroll's vehicle struck a utility pole head-on, which caused the pole to break in half. The top half of the pole fell to the ground, which caused the wires to hang dangerously low to the ground.
more1049.com
Injuries Reported in Two Saturday Afternoon Crashes in Clay County
Clay County, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Sheriff’s department reports two personal injury crashes that occurred at almost exactly the same time late Saturday afternoon. Around 4:45 21-year-old Cole Whiteside of Greenville was westbound on 420th street South of Royal when he ran a stop sign. 58-year-old Lisa Shiley of Royal was Southbound on 160th Avenue and their vehicles collided at a high rate of speed. Whiteside’s vehicle entered the ditch where he and a passenger were able to get out before his Trailblazer burst into flames. Shiley’s Mazda ended in a cornfield where she was trapped and had to be extricated by the Everly and Royal First responders. All three individuals were transported by ambulance to the Spencer Hospital.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Teen Sentenced to Prison for Vehicle Theft
A Storm Lake teen was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve time in prison for stealing a vehicle. 17-year-old Andrew Romero entered a guilty plea earlier this month for 2nd Degree Theft, a class D felony. He was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
nwestiowa.com
Driver arrested for OWI after rollover
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old rural Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gert Gerhardus Mare stemmed from him losing control of his 2001 Ford F-250 and rolling the pickup into the east ditch on the 4100 mile of Harrison Avenue southeast of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
Milford, Iowa man suing Dickinson County deputy for false arrest, violation of freedom
SIOUX CITY — A Milford, Iowa, man claims in a federal lawsuit that his arrest by a Dickinson County deputy sheriff lacked probable cause and violated his U.S. and Iowa constitutional rights. Ryan Wolterman says Deputy Shawn Syverson violated his freedom from unlawful arrest in November 2020, when he...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Receives Probation After Pleading Guilty to Fraudulent Practice Charge
A Storm Lake man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a local convenience store was put on probation this week in Buena Vista County District Court. 29-year-old Albernard Clinton Jr previously pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Fraudulent Practice, a class D felony. The State of Iowa...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for no contact violation
SIOUX CENTER—A 24-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Walter Leonardo Martin Chilel stemmed from a 911 call from a residence on the 700 block of East First Street in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Donovan Ray Walkingeagle, 25, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 19, 10 years prison. Anthony James Moyle, 44, Sioux City, lascivious acts with a child; sentenced Oct. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jonathan Paul Krejci, 49, Sloan, Iowa,...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested for Assaulting a Child Two Years After the Alleged Incident
A Storm Lake man has been charged with assaulting a child two years ago. Back on September 19th, the Storm Lake Police Department was called to the Storm Lake Middle School on a report of suspected physical abuse of a child that occurred at a local residence. After an investigation was launched, police alleged that in the summer of 2020, a man identified as 24-year-old Eh Lwe choked and hit the child with a tablet on the head while he was caring for her at a Storm Lake residence. The child endured minor injuries from the incident.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in rear-end crash by Sheldon
SHELDON—One person was injured about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, when a car rear-ended an SUV on Highway 18 about a mile east of Sheldon. Nineteen-year-old Sarah Rae Jansma of Paullina was driving west when her 2006 Chevrolet Impala struck the rear of a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by 40-year-old Melissa Jo Baker of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Brew Employee Arrested for Felony Theft
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — At 11 a.m. Monday morning Storm Lake Police were called to Brew located at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive on the report of theft by an employee. The caller told responding officers that 39 year old Amphone Keopaseuth of Storm Lake had allegedly taken around $2,000 in store deposits for himself. Keopaseuth was arrested soon after and charged with Class D Felony 2nd Degree Theft. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
Officials provide more information on Onawa bank robbery
West Monona County Community School District announced on its Facebook page that the schools had been placed all of their schools on lockdown due to a bank robbery
stormlakeradio.com
Lakeside Man Already in Federal Prison Sentenced on Other Charges
A Lakeside man, who is already serving time in prison for federal firearms violations, was sentenced last week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison on multiple state charges. 46-year-old Leonard Weimer pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated 3rd or Subsequent Offense and...
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Three Students, One Adult Taken To Hospital After Semi Vs Bus Crash East Of Marcus
UPDATE: We have now received the preliminary report about this accident from the Iowa State Patrol. Marcus, Iowa– Three students and one adult were taken to a hospital after a semi versus school bus crash near Marcus this morning (Oct 20, 2022). The Iowa State Patrol reports that at...
kiwaradio.com
Boyden Fire Department Has Two Fire Calls, Sibley Has One
Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden fire department responded to the call of a tractor on fire a little before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg reports that they were called to 4080 360th Street, which is a mile east and four south of Boyden. He says the farmer had been disking and said a code appeared on his on monitor, he engaged the clutch and then saw an orange glow, so he evacuated the tractor.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for beer, pot papers
SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on charges of possession of an open container of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Cliff Edwin Garnett stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee for an equipment violation on 170th...
