Grafton, MA

Maria Chaves, 92, of Hudson

Hudson – Maria Jesus (Braga) Chaves, 92, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, Oct 21, 2022, at Marlborough Hospital, after a period of declining health. She is reunited in heaven, with her beloved husband of 47 years, Joao Chaves, who predeceased her on November 14, 2003.
HUDSON, MA
Linda Sullivan, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Linda Sullivan (Starner) was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter, and friend. She left this world on October 20, 2022, after 71 years of caring for others and touching so many lives. She was born in Cambridge, MA on September 15, 1951, to Dorothy and...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Northborough woman celebrates a century of memories, advocacy

NORTHBOROUGH – Charlotte Goldenberg Penn has done much in her 100 years. She’s been the director of a regional interfaith council, led Holocaust remembrances and volunteered for numerous organizations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. She’s even danced with Buddy Cianci. On Oct. 11, Penn celebrated her 100th...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Vulcano challenges Kilcoyne for 12th Worcester district

REGION – Northborough resident Mike Vulcano is challenging incumbent Meghan Kilcoyne to serve as the representative of the 12th Worcester District. The district includes parts of Northborough and Sterling along with Berlin, Boylston, Clinton and Lancaster. Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8. Democrat: Meghan Kilcoyne. Kilcoyne,...
WORCESTER, MA
Donaghue, Hostage vie for new 19th Worcester seat

REGION – The Community Advocate is profiling the candidates running in the newly-formed 19th Worcester District, which includes all of Southborough; precincts 1, 2 and 3 of Northborough; precincts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 of Westborough and Precinct 21A of Framingham. The state election will take place on...
WORCESTER, MA
Select Board continues Westboro Mobil Class II license suspension

WESTBOROUGH – Westboro Mobil’s license to sell used cars is hanging by a thread. After an extensive discussion on Oct. 11, the Westborough Select Board decided to continue the suspension of the East Main Street business’ Class II license until Nov. 3, with a public hearing scheduled for Nov. 2 at 6:15 p.m.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Design shelving firm takes over Shakour site on Route 9

WESTBOROUGH – The building that once housed Shakour on Route 9 next to Lowe’s is making way for the newest location of Rakks, an architectural shelving and design firm. Founded in 1971 by Keivan Towfigh, the company recently moved from Needham into the old Shakour site in 2021.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Plan in the works to repair damage from fire at high school

WESTBOROUGH – A small electrical fire on Sept. 8 resulted in water damage in 13 classrooms on the second and third floors at Westborough High School. Because of the damage, classes were canceled on Sept. 8 and 9. How to fix the damage and how to make up the two days lost was discussed during the School Committee meeting on Oct. 6.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
St. John’s students named National Merit Scholarship commended students

SHREWSBURY – Seven students at St. John’s have been named as commended students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship program. It includes seniors Zachary Condon, Luke Freeborn, Jackson Harris, Daniel McCabe, Trevor Melo, Arjun Nargolwala and Ryan O’Connor. A letter of commendation from the school and the...
SHREWSBURY, MA
A Midsummer Night’s Dream comes to Hudson High

HUDSON – Hudson High School’s Drama Society is gearing up for its performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare this weekend. This marks the first production by the society of the 2022-2023 school year. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” tells the tale of four...
HUDSON, MA

