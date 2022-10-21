ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

‘This isn’t brain surgery’: Ex-NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly slams Eric Adams for NYC crime and says it is 'too dangerous to travel on the subway' with NINE deaths on subway system this year - and says mayor 'doesn't want to' fix the issues

Mayor Eric Adams was slammed by a former New York Police Department commissioner on Sunday for his soft approach to crime in the Big Apple. NYPD Ray Kelly, who served as commissioner from 1992 to 1994 and again from 2002 to 2013, appeared on WABC 770 AM radio show, dubbed Cats Roundtable, along with host John Catsmatidis on Sunday to discuss the ongoing crime wave in the city.
Shore News Network

Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’

NEW YORK, NY – If you’re one of those people who don’t say thank you when somebody opens the door for you, you might want to change your ways, especially if you live in New York City. If you like to call people out for not saying thank you, you might want to think again before you do it next time. The NYPD arrested 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, who stabbed and killed a 37-year-old man inside a Brooklyn smoke shop in September, who called him out for not saying thank you to a man holding a door open for him Kharef The post Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’ appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network

15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was punched in the face and robbed by an unknown male victim inside an Upper East Side subway station in Manhattan on October 6th. Today, police released a photo of the suspect in that incident, asking possible witnesses to come forward. According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 pm, the 15-year-old male victim was standing on the northbound platform at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station when he was approached by the unknown suspect in an unprovoked attack. The victim fell to the ground and the individual began punching The post 15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
tiremeetsroad.com

New York pedestrian challenges Brooklyn police officer’s long-standing but illegal parking habit by refusing to let him park on the sidewalk

Despite a fellow police officer stepping in to back up his fellow cop, he stood his ground and refused to let him park as usual. New York city resident and bike rider self-identified as Louis or @718_Louis on Twitter, after being fed up with NYPD officers illegally parking on the sidewalk obstructing his right of way, decided to, one morning, take matters into his own hands and stop one officer arriving to work from backing into his usual spot.
PIX11

Moped driver dead after riding into double-parked truck: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is dead after he rode a moped into the rear lift gate of a double parked truck Friday, police said. The collision happened around Schenectady Avenue and Lincoln Place in Crown Heights. Around 11:30 a.m., the moped driver, 48, was riding the scooter southbound on Schenectady Avenue. Police […]
rew-online.com

Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams Announce Completion of $62 Million Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼

Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams today announced the completion of a $62 million affordable housing development in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. The El Borinquen Residence creates 148 new affordable apartments, including 90 with on-site supportive services for people experiencing homelessness and 29 homes reserved for seniors.
NBC News

NYC Man dies after getting stabbed in fight over bad manners

A New York City man died after being stabbed in a fight that stemmed from not receiving a thank you when he held a door open for the suspect at a smoke shop. The two started fighting in the shop and moved outside where the victim was stabbed in the abdomen and neck before the suspect escaped on an e-bike. WNBC's Adam Harding.Oct. 23, 2022.
Daily News

Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either

Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
recordpatriot.com

Japan's Mitsui Fudosan unveils NYC skyscraper

NEW YORK -- Japanese real estate giant Mitsui Fudosan this week showed media around 50 Hudson Yards, a 58-story skyscraper that is part of a major redevelopment project in New York. The construction of the building in Manhattan's Hudson Yards district was completed earlier this month. The 300-meter-tall tower has...
