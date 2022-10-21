Read full article on original website
Grace Cottage adds new providers
TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Three new providers are seeing patients at Grace Cottage Family Health in Townshend. Nurse Practitioner Caroline (Carly) Dormer is accepting new patients 18 years and older. Dormer was a clinical and charge nurse at Binghamton General Hospital and Decker Health Services & Department of Emergency Management prior to moving to Vermont in 2021, where she’s most recently worked as a Nurse Practitioner at Savida Health in Brattleboro.
LTE: Claude Weyant on Mike Chamberlain for Sheriff of Windsor County
My name is Claude Weyant. I am the current Captain at the Windsor County Sheriffs Department. Some of you may remember me as the Bellows Falls High School wrestling coach from 1996 – 2014. During the winter months, I would submit weekly press releases about the team. Through the years, we had wrestlers come from Springfield before Springfield had the great team it now has. In our final years, Hartford High School joined us. My final year, when we placed second in Vermont, the team was made up of wrestlers from Bellows Falls, Springfield, and Hartford.
New Amtrak service makes a strong start
By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
Springfield Library recognizes FOSTL
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library recognizes its Friends of the Library group as an essential resource during the 17th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week from Oct. 16 – 22, 2022. All Friends of Springfield Town Library members are invited to come to the library on Thursday, Oct. 20 to have a “cuppa,” along with all our patrons during our monthly Patron Appreciation Day.
Rutland selected to receive highly competitive Venture Challenge grant
The Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region will be awarded $1,492,687 in federal grants and matching dollars to support local entrepreneurship and innovation. Vermont Business Magazine The Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) has secured a nearly $1.5 million Venture Challenge grant via the US Economic Development Administration (EDA) Build to Scale (B2S) program. The announcement came on October 5, 2022. CEDRR worked with the Center on Rural Innovation (CORI) to apply for this grant as part of CORI’s 2022 Rural Innovation Initiative, a technical assistance program empowering rural communities to create inclusive digital economies that support scalable entrepreneurship and tech job creation.
Keene celebrates Gathering of the Gourds
KEENE, N.H. — Some kids were able to get an early start to trick-or-treating in Keene. Saturday's Gathering of the Gourds had trick-or-treating- pumpkin carving contests, more than two dozen vendors and fall-themed dinner and drink specials. Organizers said they wanted to plan it in a way that was...
Congrats to Vermont
I am so proud that our little state has legalized marijuana. After 17 years on every opioid imaginable after a horrific car accident left me permanently disabled, I’ve turned to natural pain control. As a woman of 63 years, I smoked in my 20s for enjoyment. But now, for...
Dana Owen Brooks, 1953-2022
WINDSOR, Vt. – Dana Owen Brooks, 69, passed away peacefully Oct. 15, 2022 at Grafton County Nursing Home in Woodsville, N.H. with family by his side. Dana was born in Windsor, Vt. on April 19, 1953 with his middle name honoring the physician who helped bring him into the world. A lifelong resident of the Upper Valley, he mostly lived his life in Windsor, Vt. and Cornish, N.H., and graduated from Windsor High School with the Class of 1971.
Springfield Police offer seldom used delivery service
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a special delivery in Springfield, Vermont, earlier this month. Viewer Laura Carmody sent us a video of her grandmother, Audrey Harrigan, getting a balloon delivery. Carmody, who lives in Colorado, bought the balloons to cheer her grandma up as she battled a viral infection. But getting them to be delivered to the nearly 93-year-old proved more challenging.
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
BENSON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont Boy Scout camp has an uncertain future. Now, community members have started a petition in hopes of keeping the property undeveloped and open to the public. Camp Sunrise in Benson has been a place for Boy Scouts and community members to gather for almost...
Plane crashes into apartment building
Breaking news Saturday morning out of southern New Hampshire. An unknown number of people on board a plane have been killed when it crashed into an apartment building. The crash happened in Keene, near the Vermont state line. Police say no one in the building was injured. The Federal Aviation...
Woman crashes into police cruiser following multi-city chase in New Hampshire
NEWPORT, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman with at least four warrants for her arrest crashed into a police department cruiser following a multi-city pursuit. New Hampshire state police tried to stop Ashley Smith, 29, Friday evening for not having license plates and defective equipment, according to WMUR. Smith...
Gwendolin Gonyaw Mossman, 1931-2022
CAVENDISH, Vt. – Gwendolin Gonyaw Mossman went peacefully home to the Lord on Oct. 9, 2022. Born Oct. 8, 1931, in Vershire, Vt. to parents Clifford and Marion (Towle) Johnson, she and her nine siblings grew up on the “Johnson Cradle Farm” in Cavendish, Vt. “Gwen” was...
David Zuckerman tested positive for Covid minutes before Rutland lieutenant gubernatorial debate
According to those present, debate participants and organizers mutually decided to proceed with the in-person event. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Zuckerman tested positive for Covid minutes before Rutland lieutenant gubernatorial debate.
This Place in History: Elizabeth Mine Operation
The mine in South Strafford produced copper and copperas from 1809 to 1958.
Local supermarket to become part of grocery conglomerate
WILMINGTON - Shaw’s, the valley’s largest grocer, will eventually be under the helm of a different parent company. It was announced last week that its parent company, Albertsons, will merge with Kroger, creating a grocery behemoth that will have a presence in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Barbara Lois O’Brien, 1935-2022
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Barbara Lois (nee Seavey) O’Brien, age 87, passed away peacefully in the afternoon of Sept. 27, 2022, after a period of declining health. Barbara was born on Jan. 26, 1935, the first of five children, to Doris (Kiniry) Seavey and Donald Seavey in North Walpole, N.H. She graduated from Bellows Falls High School in Bellows Falls, Vt. in 1953.
Ticonderoga’s solar boom
Proliferation of projects leaves some asking ‘how much is too much?’. Two years before Covid electrified the Adirondack property market, a different kind of land boom was shaping up in Ticonderoga, not in real estate agencies, but in the permitting offices of town hall and the Adirondack Park Agency.
Springfield Elks soccer shooters
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Recently, Springfield Elks held local soccer shoots for area students, ages eight to fourteen, in six levels by age. Springfield Elks soccer winners were represented at the Vermont Elks state soccer shoot by six winners from those local contestants. Local winners at the Vermont Elks Soccer...
Vermont’s Dorset Inn, home of ‘The General’
Dorset is your quintessential Vermont village, complete with a green, shops, and a few inns where travelers can stay a night or two and relish in the atmosphere of the little hamlet. The Dorset Inn is such a place. Since 1796, the Dorset Inn has welcomed travelers on their journey...
