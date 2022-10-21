1 injured after crash on US 35 in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound US 35 near Factory Road Thursday.

Police and medics were dispatched to the scene at 2:10 p.m., Captain Shawn C. Sumner of Special Services Division told News Center 7.

The crash left one car flipped onto its roof, and its driver suffering an injury, Sumner said. Details on the severity of the injuries were not immediately available.

Eastbound US 35 near Factory Road was closed for hours for the investigation as well as to clear the vehicles from the highway. Police closed the entrance ramp from North Fairfield Road to US 35 and diverted traffic onto North Fairfield Road.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

