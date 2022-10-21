ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

1 injured after crash on US 35 in Greene County

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
BEAVERCREEK — One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound US 35 near Factory Road Thursday.

Police and medics were dispatched to the scene at 2:10 p.m., Captain Shawn C. Sumner of Special Services Division told News Center 7.

The crash left one car flipped onto its roof, and its driver suffering an injury, Sumner said. Details on the severity of the injuries were not immediately available.

Eastbound US 35 near Factory Road was closed for hours for the investigation as well as to clear the vehicles from the highway. Police closed the entrance ramp from North Fairfield Road to US 35 and diverted traffic onto North Fairfield Road.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

The Lima News

Teen injured in Mercer County ATV incident

OSGOOD — A teen was injured Saturday evening when he was ejected from the all-terrain vehicle he was driving went into a cornfield in Mercer County. Jacob M. Dahlinghaus, 17, of Tipp City, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, according to a report from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Mulch fire in Moraine under control

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Smoke could seen for several miles throughout the sky Sunday from a mulch fire in Moraine. According to Moraine Police, a call came into the department for a fire at Wright Mulch and Self Storage just before 12 p.m. on the 3400 block of Dryden Road in Moraine on Sunday. Kettering […]
MORAINE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battle a large structure fire in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday afternoon in Ross County, several township fire crews were called to a structure fire. According to initial reports, the fire was located in the 400 block of McDonald Road. The Guardian could not independently confirm if the structure was occupied at the time...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Two people transported by medical helicopter following ATV crash in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that injured two people in Scioto County. Austin Newman, 24, of Friendship and Catherine Shear, 25, of Chillicothe were transported by a medical helicopter to Cabell-Huntington Hospital after an ATV overturned, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

CareFlight called to rollover crash

ARCANUM — On Oct. 23, at approximately 7:56 a.m., the Darke Sheriff’s Office along with Arcanum Rescue, Arcanum Fire, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 7400 block of Hogpath Road in reference to a single vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by...
ARCANUM, OH
WHIO Dayton

Over 4,000 without power in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Over 4,000 AES Ohio customers are without power in Montgomery County Monday. According to the AES Ohio outages map, 4,133 customers are without power as of 11:35 a.m. The majority of outages are being reported in Miamisburg. News Center 7 is working to learn the cause...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Field fire in southern Miami County

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders responded to a call of a field fire in southern Miami County Sunday. According to dispatch, the large field fire occurred on North Montgomery County Line Road, near the Miami-Montgomery County line. Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died Sunday morning after a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-75 North near Kyles Lane in Northern Kentucky hit her head-on, according to Colonel Brian R. Valenti with the Covington Police Department. Valenti says that officers arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m. The...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

A serious crash is blocking a lane along I-275 in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Taylor Mill Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a serious crash on the interstate in northern Kentucky, Friday evening.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WDTN

Miamisburg residents power restored after outage

MIAMISBURG. Ohio (WDTN) – Power is back on after nearly 3,000 people were in the dark on Sunday following a power outage in southern Montgomery County. According to the AES Ohio outage map, the outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 in Miamisburg. Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, Mary Ann […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
