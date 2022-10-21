Read full article on original website
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
Huttig and Fiberon announce distribution partnership
MAUMEE, Ohio — Huttig Building Products, a Woodgrain Company, has entered into a new distribution partnership with Fiberon, a manufacturer of composite wood-alternative decking and railing products. The partnership supports Fiberon’s continued growth in the outdoor living space, and expands the company’s distribution through Huttig in the Southeast region of the United States.
JCHS predicts slowdown in remodeling spending
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Annual gains in improvement and maintenance expenditures to owner-occupied homes are expected to decline sharply by the middle of next year, according to the Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) released by the Remodeling Futures Program at the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. The LIRA projects year-over-year growth in homeowner remodeling and repair spending to shrink from 16.1% in 2022 to 6.5% by the third quarter of 2023.
