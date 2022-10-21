Read full article on original website
Chicago Fire: Gallo’s Set to ‘Move On’ From Violet — Plus, Is Brett’s Next ‘Mr. Right Now’ Already On Our Screens?
“Moving on” and “moving forward” are the Firehouse 51 buzzwords of the week. That sound you heard at the end of last week’s episode of Chicago Fire was hearts breaking from coast to coast as Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) made the difficult but necessary call to end her relationship with Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and move forward without him. So, what’s next for the determined paramedic now that her long-distance relationship is in the rearview mirror? Showrunners Andrea Newman and Derek Haas met with our sister publication, TV Line, to discuss just that.
Is Darren Ritter leaving Chicago Fire season 11?
Pardon the pun, but things are getting heated on Chicago Fire. The promo for season 11, episode 3 promised that we would be losing a character on the job, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who the character in question could be.
Chicago PD: Are Marina Squerciati and Patrick Flueger dating?
Burgess and Ruzek have been through a lot. The former couple tried to make things work as a parental unit in Chicago PD season 9, but professional dangers surfaced, and they were forced to navigate a hostage situation involving their daughter. The close call led them to take some time...
‘Chicago Fire’: Showrunner Hints at Possible Matt Casey Return After Sylvie Brett Breakup
Could Matt Casey possibly return in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11? The showrunners hinted at the possibility in interviews. Here's what they said.
Why did Halstead leave in Chicago PD?
We knew Jesse Lee Soffer was leaving Chicago PD during the 10th season. How did it happen? Why did Halstead leave Intelligence?. We knew it would happen, but we didn’t know how. Would Chicago PD kill Halstead off, or would he choose to leave the team? It was hard to see why Halstead would decide to quit his job and his wife, so it seemed like death was the only option.
Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’
It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
ComicBook
Original Chicago Med Star Announces Exit From Series After 8 Seasons
The world of NBC's One Chicago franchise is losing a key member this fall. Chicago Med, the third series in the popular TV franchise, has been airing on NBC since 2015 and is currently in its eighth season. Unfortunately, this installment will see one of its original cast members make their exit. Brian Tee, who has played Ethan Choi for 131 episodes of Chicago Med, is leaving the series very soon.
Chicago Fire: Are Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo dating?
Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd have had a difficult road to marriage on Chicago Fire. There were fights, Kidd’s departure, a potential split, and once they did tie the knot, they were nearly killed during their honeymoon. Through it all, Stellaride has proven to be one of the most...
Why Did Jimmy Nicholas Leave 'Chicago Fire'? He Just Tweeted His Fans About His Exit
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Chicago Fire. If you’re hoping for some insight into what life is like behind the scenes for firefighters on the job, Chicago Fire is the show that provides just that. It focuses on a group of firefighters, paramedics, and rescue squad workers who are willing to put their lives on the line to save victims in need.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
‘NCIS’ Will Likely Bring Back Mark Harmon — But Not in Season 20
'NCIS' Season 20 removed Mark Harmon from the opening credits. Does this mean fans will never see him again? Here's what we suspect.
After Violet's Loss, Chicago Fire Found A Touching Way To Call Back To Characters Who Died
Violet is going through a hard time, but Chicago Fire found a way to use past tragedies to help her.
[SPOILER] Was Just Killed off 'Chicago Fire' Season 11 — and Fans Are Not OK
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Season 11 of Chicago Fire. If there's one thing that Chicago Fire is good for, it's serving up scorching-hot drama for its fans each week. The genius minds over at NBC have managed to keep millions of viewers on the hook for 11 seasons already, and it doesn't seem like that momentum is going away any time soon.
'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking News About His Character This Season
Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Marina Squerciati Auditioned For a Role After Passing Out From Spinal Tap Pain
'Chicago P.D.' star Marina Squerciati is a dedicated actor and her determination showed when she went to an audition straight from the hospital after passing out from spinal tap pain.
Chicago P.D.'s Benjamin Levy Aguilar Says Halstead's Absence Has Been 'Hard' for Newcomer Dante Torres
This week’s Chicago P.D. puts newcomer Dante Torres front and center. The episode, titled “Donde Vives” and airing tonight at 10/9c on NBC, centers on a shocking murder that pulls the rookie officer into his own neighborhood. “As Voight and Atwater help him navigate the case and manage tricky personal dynamics with wary neighbors,” the official synopsis reads, “Torres realizes his life may be forever changed.” It’s a prickly situation that he must handle without Halstead, who left for Bolivia in last week’s episode. Halstead took Torres under his wing in the Season 9 episode “New Guard” and helped bring him into...
Chicago Fire boss teases three surprise returns coming in season 11
There was a lot to break down in the Chicago Fire season 11 premiere, but there’s also a lot to look forward to. The things to look forward to include surprise returns. The Chicago Fire season 11 premiere gave us some updates on various characters. We also got a surprise return to help with Brett’s storyline. Kyle came back to share that he was engaged—it’s one of those relationships where the stars have aligned.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Welcomes ‘General Hospital’ Star to Sunday’s Episode
If you’re a fan of General Hospital, you’ll want to check out tonight’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. Dominic Zamprogna is a guest star. Zamprogna is best known as General Hospital heart throb Dante Falconeri. The soap opera introduced his character in 2009 as an undercover officer investigating mob king Sonny Corinthos, who turned out to be his father. Dante married Lulu Spencer, the daughter of Luke and Laura Spencer, one of the most famous couples in soap opera history. Dante now is involved with Sam McCall, who had been the on/off love interest of Jason Morgan.
‘Chicago P.D.’s Jesse Lee Soffer Returning for Season 10… But There’s a Twist
After word came down that Jesse Lee Soffer was leaving Chicago P.D., it might have been thought that he was gone for good. Well, not so fast on that trigger. Soffer, who played Detective Jay Halstead on the show, will be coming back to direct an episode this season. Variety reported that this show will air on NBC in 2023. As an aside, Soffer did star in 189 episodes of Chicago P.D.
