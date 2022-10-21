ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Ravens Make 2 Late Additions To Injury Report

The Baltimore Ravens added illness designations to two players prior to tomorrow's game against Cleveland. Guard Ben Cleveland, who was already questionable with a foot injury, now also has illness listed next to his name, while tackle Ronnie Stanley, who returned to the field two weeks ago, also has an illness designation.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Potential Eagles targets at running back prior to NFL trade deadline

Might the Eagles add one more game-breaker to the offensive backfield?. As the trade deadline approaches, there are multiple players league-wide that could benefit from a fresh start in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. For a team seemingly at the beginning stages of a playoff push, one that hopefully leads to a second Vince Lombardi Trophy, a few things are obvious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Falcons fail to build off win or take command of division

CINCINNATI (AP) — Marcus Mariota and the Falcons couldn't keep up with Joe Burrow and the Bengals, and Atlanta's 35-17 loss on Sunday erased the momentum it gained from last week's win over San Francisco. The Falcons (3-4) are still tied with slumping Tampa Bay atop the unimpressive NFC...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 7 Top Viral Moments: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers struggle

Week 7 of the NFL season brought another marquee slate Sunday. Bucs-Panthers and Packers-Commanders highlighted the early window of games on FOX, while the afternoon will bring a Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl rematch for America's Game of the Week. Here are some of the top moments that got people buzzing on...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Do McCaffrey, Samuel give 49ers the NFL's most dynamic duo?

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade Thursday night, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for four future draft picks. McCaffrey gives the 49ers an explosive playmaker at the running back position, which this team was lacking, especially after starter Elijah Mitchell suffered a sprained MCL in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell below .500 with a stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won just their second game of the season Sunday despite playing with a third-string quarterback and interim head coach. Brady was 32-of-49 passing for 290...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Packers running out of excuses after loss to Commanders

What else is there to say about the Green Bay Packers?. They're riding a three-game losing streak in which they've lost to the Washington Commanders, New York Jets and New York Giants. While the latter two teams have far outperformed their preseason expectations, this game in Washington was supposed to get the Packers back on track. Quarterback Carson Wentz was out. Taylor Heinicke was in. And Green Bay was going to convince us that consternation and concern about their slow start to the season was for naught. They were still the Packers and they would figure it out.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

How Christian McCaffrey trade impacted 49ers' Super Bowl, NFC odds

As Thursday Night Football unfolded, a jolt of news overtook the game as the prime-time attraction. The San Francisco 49ers made a deal with the Carolina Panthers to acquire running back Christian McCaffrey. That sent a rumble through Super Bowl, NFC championship, and even NFL MVP odds. And, to a much lesser extent, NFL Week 7 odds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Packers O-line takes hit with LT David Bakhtiari out

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offensive line was dealt another blow with left tackle David Bakhtiari missing their game Sunday against the Washington Commanders with a knee injury. Bakhtiari was just added to the injury report Saturday after not being listed all week. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Dak Prescott was fine, but Cowboys defense reinforced dominance in win

Breaking in a quarterback is a lot easier when the opponent can't score — or even hang on to the ball, for that matter. Dak Prescott did just fine. In the lens of his return from a six-week injury, the Dallas offense moved the ball and scored some points. We can get to that in a minute.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Steelers QB Pickett clears concussion protocol, will start

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will start on Sunday night against Miami after being released from the NFL's concussion protocol on Friday. Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, left last week's upset win over Tampa Bay in the third quarter after being knocked...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Separating NFC contenders and pretenders after Week 7

Is anyone clearly good in the NFC outside the Philadelphia Eagles? After seven weeks of the season, the undefeated Eagles sit clearly alone at the top of the NFC hierarchy. But who comes next? Let's examine the teams who were in action in Week 7 to see if they should be considered a contender or pretender. (The 5-1 Minnesota Vikings and 3-3 Los Angeles Rams joined the Eagles on a bye week).
FOX Sports

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs dominates Texans, makes case for extension

The hype that filled the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason revolved around their trio of receiving threats. In a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, the Raiders in March acquired All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to pair with star tight end Darren Waller and standout receiver Hunter Renfrow. On paper, it's a pick-your-poison dilemma for opposing secondaries.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Ravens Activate Running Back Help Ahead of Browns Game

Dobbins not being on the field is one less headache the Browns have to worry about. He is their second-best running threat to Lamar Jackson but has been unable to stay healthy. Edwards will be making his season debut Sunday as long as he is active. Kenyan Drake and Justice...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Chargers can't overcome slow start in loss to Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of experience digging out of early holes this season, recovering from double-digit deficits in the first quarter to win in each of their past two games before they hosted the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. But after spotting the visitors...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy