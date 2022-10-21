What else is there to say about the Green Bay Packers?. They're riding a three-game losing streak in which they've lost to the Washington Commanders, New York Jets and New York Giants. While the latter two teams have far outperformed their preseason expectations, this game in Washington was supposed to get the Packers back on track. Quarterback Carson Wentz was out. Taylor Heinicke was in. And Green Bay was going to convince us that consternation and concern about their slow start to the season was for naught. They were still the Packers and they would figure it out.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO