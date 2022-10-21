Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Ending our run after 12 events
After 12 successful events, the Tour de Manure Metric Century, held annually in Sierra Valley, is ending its run. The Tour began in 2008 as a fundraiser for the fire department in Sierraville. Originally held on the third Saturday of June every year (and last year moved to the first Saturday of June), the supported ride circled Sierra Valley, ending at the Sierraville firehouse, where lunch was served and a live band played until mid-afternoon. Participation grew from a little more than 100 riders in the first year’s event to a sellout registration of 500 at the most recent ride in 2022. Registration fees delivered thousands of dollars annually to the fire department, and eventually enabled the department to buy its first new fire and rescue truck specifically designed for local calls.
Plumas County News
Plumas County Republic Women to meet Oct. 27; install new officers
The Plumas County Republican Women will hold their last meeting of the season on Thursday Oct. 27 at the Calpine Elks Lodge on Highway 70 near Portola. Doors open. at 10:45 a.m. with meeting at 11 a.m. New officers will be installed for the next term. Guest speakers will be...
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Just one previous incident
As of this month, two years ago, there had only been one time in our history when a major part of our government in Washington, DC was taken and pillaged by hostile forces. British forces, during the war of 1812, took the White House, enjoyed a hearty meal, then burned the place down.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Better Off?
Elections are about the future, not the past. Are you better off than you were two years ago? Let me count the ways … or not. Two years…. When you vote this year ask yourself if life is better now than it was in the previous administration and…
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Consider the history
Something to think about when you vote. The history of each party. I’m not talking about the racist history that caused the parties to switch. So don’t bring up guys like Lester Maddox or George Wallace. I am talking about things like legislation and dishonesty. Republicans (regressives) have given us the Depression, indictments and convictions, the Business Plot (look it up), 2008 economic meltdown, Afghan and Iraq war 9-11, poison water in Jackson and Flint, Covid hoax (it was not), floods and fires, conspiracy theories, voter bullying. I better stop, I’m running out of breath. Democrats (progressives) have given us: farm subsidies, soil conservation, Social Security, public health, clean air and water (oops, I forgot Republicans hate those things), civil liberties, and so many programs that help people and families and business and industry. Today there is a huge difference between the parties, please consider that when you vote.
Comments / 0