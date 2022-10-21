Read full article on original website
Google Chrome users can try this great new browser upgrade today
Find important things faster with this useful free Chrome browser upgrade on PCs, Macs and Chromebooks
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
ZDNet
How to secure your sensitive OneDrive files with a Personal Vault
I use Microsoft OneDrive to back up and sync my documents, photos, and other files across my different PCs and mobile devices. Though my OneDrive files should be safe and secure in the cloud and on my various devices, I'm still concerned that files with confidential or sensitive information may be exposed. For that reason, I use a feature in OneDrive called Personal Vault.
The Verge
Microsoft’s PC Manager is like CCleaner for your computer
Microsoft is working on a PC Manager app that’s designed to boost your computer’s performance. Much like CCleaner, a beta version of Microsoft’s PC Manager includes storage management and the ability to end tasks quickly and control which apps start up with Windows. Much of this functionality...
TechCrunch
Microsoft’s Windows Dev Kit 2023 lets developers tap AI processors on laptops
With Windows Dev Kit 2023, developers will be able to bring their entire app development process onto one compact device, giving them everything they need to build Windows apps for Arm, on Arm. As previously announced, the Windows Dev Kit 2023 contains a dedicated AI processor, called the Hexagon processor,...
Urgent warning for millions of Google Chrome users over simple but dangerous mistake
A LOOPHOLE in Google Chrome exposes users to cyber crooks. According to a cyber researcher, the browser's "App Mode" can be exploited to hit users with phishing attacks. The feature strips back websites so you can view them as apps, removing the address bar, toolbars and other familiar elements. It's...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Unknown Hard Error” on Windows
Generally, the ‘Unknown hard error’ occurs as a dialog prompt of some system files, that include sihost.exe, ctfmon.exe, explorer.exe, etc. But a dialog box with no title is also possible. The causes of the error are system-level settings’ misconfiguration and process malfunctioning, but not limited to them. And...
ZDNet
How to enable end-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger chats
Recently, I was chatting with someone via Facebook Messenger on MacOS when I received a warning that the messages couldn't be encrypted in Safari and I should use a different browser or the Facebook Messenger app. Naturally, this piqued my curiosity. I was using the latest version of Safari on...
Firefox Beta for Android finally lets you install any browser add-on, with a small catch
It’s about two years ago that Mozilla Firefox released its big mobile redesign for what is one of the most excellent mobile web browsers you can get for your phone. While the new version performs better and looks better than the hopelessly outdated release that predated it, there is one caveat attached to the redesigned Firefox that has stuck around until now. You can only install a limited number of pre-approved extensions. Firefox introduced an option to get any add-on you could want on the nightly version back in 2020, but the developers never promoted this capability to the beta or even the stable release. Firefox Beta 107 finally changes that and offers the option to install more than the pre-approved extensions.
Someone wrote a Javascript app that accurately emulates Windows 95 on almost any platform
Throwback Thursday: Are you yearning for the days when operating systems were simpler and less bloated? If you have fond memories of the early days of Microsoft Windows and want a quick nostalgia fix, instead of pulling that 1995 laptop out of the attic, just download Windows 95.exe. You may...
ohmymag.co.uk
Big announcement for WhatsApp users who use voice notes
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that Windows users will appreciate. If you use the messaging app on your Windows computer, you will soon be able to speed up voice notes. This feature was rolled out for voice notes days ago on iPhone and Android, and now some beta testers say they are able to do the same on Windows beta.
TechCrunch
Docker launches a first preview of its WebAssembly tooling
Browser vendors pioneered Wasm to run web apps at native speeds, with code compiled from C, C++, Rust and other languages and run in a secure sandbox. Currently, you can compile about 40 languages to Wasm. But similar to how node.js brought JavaScript to the server, Wasm is now also migrating to the back end. Cloudflare supports it in its edge computing service, for example.
ZDNet
How to configure LibreOffice to default to MS Office file formats
LibreOffice has been my office suite of choice for a very long time. I've always found it works as well as any other solution and is flexible enough to be exactly what I need. And, to be honest, I do prefer the default file formats used by the open-source office suite. Those file formats (such as ODT for text documents) follow the Open Document Format, which means they are widely accepted for many common applications.
thebiochronicle.com
File Manager APK For Android
Download File Manager APK is a useful application that helps you manage and identify files on your Android device. The program also enables you to determine file size. However, it is not available on the Google Play store, and you must download it from a third-party source. Fortunately, there are several options you can choose from.
ZDNet
Microsoft starts shipping its Windows on Arm device for developers: Windows Dev Kit 2023
"Project Volterra," Microsoft's device aimed at developers interested in building, testing and running native Windows on Arm apps, is shipping as of today, October 24. Microsoft is counting on the new $599 device to attract more developers to build native Windows on Arm apps, especially AI apps which take advantage of the built-in neural-processing unit in the Qualcomm platform.
Digital Trends
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen
Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
techunwrapped.com
A new version of Ubuntu arrives, the Linux that you should NOT install
Beyond Windows, users who want a faster, more private and stable operating system often go for Linux. This system is positioned as one of the main alternatives to Windows, increasingly popular given the problems with which Windows 11 has arrived on the market. But, within this ecosystem, we can find a large number of different editions, what we know as Linux distributions, each with a number of features to suit most users. And one of the best known is Ubuntu.
Apple Insider
How to keep backups small for iCloud in iOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple'siCloud is a great place to store your files and back up your devices to the cloud, but the starting size of 5 GB — or even the paid 200 GB — may be too small to handle all of your content. Here is how to minimize the iCloud backup size on your devices.
knowtechie.com
Can’t remember Xfinity router password? Here’s what to do
It’s easy to forget your Xfinity router’s login credentials, as we don’t often need to use them. The web interface for Xfinity routers is protected by a default username and password, and you might need them occasionally for various things. You’ll need that information when changing your...
How to clear the cache on an iPhone
IF YOUR iPhone is running a bit slow, don't immediately resort to buying a new one. You might just need to clear your caches to boost your iPhone's speed. Depending on the type of cache you want to clear, there are several ways to proceed. Clear your Safari cache. It...
