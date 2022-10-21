Michigan State football: Mel Tucker preparing for Michigan, hoping team gets healthy

Mel Tucker spent much of Monday on an airplane hopping from one state to another visiting recruits. So did most of his staff throughout the week.

That chase for 2023 and 2024 prospects didn’t prevent them from using Michigan State football ’s bye week from starting the Spartans’ preparation for No. 3 Michigan.

“We're certainly not off,” Tucker said Thursday night during a taped interview on his weekly radio show. “We practiced Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We've introduced ‘the school down the road’ to our players in terms of game planning. It's very focused, very intense. Not a lot of hitting, but we're playing fast and we're getting after it and working to get better and get the game plan in.”

Both the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) and Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) are off Saturday, the first time in the history of the rivalry that dates back to 1898 that both teams have an extra week to prepare for one another.

More: Michigan State football RB Elijah Collins was the forgotten man. Now he's packing a punch

Tucker is trying to become the first MSU coach to beat U-M in his first three chances, and join Mark Dantonio in winning his first two visits to Michigan Stadium. The Spartans defeated the Wolverines, 37-33 , last October in a top-10 showdown in East Lansing, after stunning Jim Harbaugh’s team, 27-24 , without fans in Ann Arbor in 2020.

MSU owns a 10-4 mark in the rivalry since 2008, though U-M is 72-37-5 overall and 39-28-2 since the Spartans joined the Big Ten in 1953.

“It's not just another game for us. It's never been that way. It will never be just another game,” said Tucker, 16-11 at MSU as a head coach, assistant and player. “It's the biggest game of the year for us, and our players understand that, the staff understands, and our fans understand that. There's a different type of buzz in the air this week.”

After getting safety Xavier Henderson and defensive tackle Jacob Slade back from injury for last Saturday’s 34-28 double-overtime victory over Wisconsin, which snapped MSU’s four-game losing streak, Tucker said the Spartans hope to be healthier heading into Michigan Stadium.

Among those who have been out and could return are defensive ends Jeff Pietrowski and Khris Bogle, safety Jaden Mangham, long snapper Hank Pepper, wide receiver/kick returner Tyrell Henry, cornerback Marqui Lowery and wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick.

“We're looking to get healthier,” Tucker said. “We got some guys back for the Wisconsin game, which helped us tremendously. And hopefully we're looking to get more guys back, as many as five or six guys back that have been out, some for an extended period of time and a couple of guys maybe just for the most recent games. But it's the time to get better as a football team in terms of the x's and o's and the execution, technique and fundamentals. But it's also time to get healthy so that we can have as many able players as we can possibly have going into this game”

It doesn’t just help with the players who have been out. Quarterback Payton Thorne admitted before the win over the Badgers he had been playing hurt since the opening win over Western Michigan on Sept. 2. Others have been battling nagging injuries as well that have taken them out for plays, series, halves and games over the first seven weeks.

More: Michigan State football may have unlocked Jacoby Windmon's full potential back at LB

“We're not going to practice probably the same way that we do during a game prep week, because obviously we have an extra week to get ready for our game. So we'll do some different things,” Thorne said after the Wisconsin win. “But we're all gonna be focused on getting our bodies back to the best we can and obviously making our mental game very sharp and getting things going for two weeks.”

MSU is 3-3 coming off a bye week against the Wolverines, including last year’s win. U-M is 1-3 since 1993 when facing the Spartans after its bye, including the Wolverines’ most recent win in the series in 2019.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari .

Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football: Mel Tucker preparing for Michigan, hoping team gets healthy