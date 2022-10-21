Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
NYPD officers, supervisors accused of drinking stolen alcohol at Electric Zoo fest
The NYPD stripped several officers and supervisors of their guns and shields after they allegedly stole and drank while working at the Electric Zoo music festival last month on Randall’s Island.
Comments / 0