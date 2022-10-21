ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis seeks proposals to redevelop old City Hall parking lot

By Ko Lyn Cheang, Indianapolis Star
Indianapolis announced Friday that it is seeking proposals to redevelop the old City Hall parking lot with the goal of revitalizing the area as part of Mayor Joe Hogsett 's administration's push for new investment downtown.

Developers are invited to submit proposals for a mixed-use development on the roughly half-acre acre lot at 222 N. Alabama St. with an eye toward density, commercial projects and street-level activity.

The redevelopment of the parking lot will involve the sale of the land to whichever private developer wins the bid, with a minimum purchase price of $2.6 million.

"We’ve moved past the time where the highest and best use for vacant land downtown was surface parking," Deputy Mayor Jeff Bennett told IndyStar. "A resilient city, and we learned a lot about resilience over the course of the pandemic, has activation, people doing things 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

More: Indianapolis eyes how to use historic City Hall building. It needs up to $55M in repairs

To date, there is over $3.8 billion in economic investment downtown in projects that are either under construction or will break ground next year. Of that, $1 billion comes from city-driven projects.

This is the third redevelopment project launched by the city this year on city-owned land downtown to create a dense, mixed-use, economically active district. The city announced the $120 million Cole Motor Redevelopment of the former city jail at Market Street in August . In June, the city launched the $175 million redevelopment of the City Market East district .

The goal is to create a district between Market East District and Mass Ave that will draw visitors to the city, Department of Metropolitan Development director Scarlett Andrews said. The pandemic exposed a vulnerability to downtown businesses when people stayed home to work and events were canceled.

Downtown businesses and restaurants were eviscerated by the pandemic and the loss of office workers who no longer commute to work downtown as well as loss of tourism . For instance, downtown office buildings have a 20% vacancy rate, according to the city, a pessimistic outlook for business that depend on commuter traffic.

Old City Hall project on the horizon

Andrews said they hope the request for proposals to redevelop the parking lot will kickstart momentum for the eventual redevelopment of the historic building.

More: 6 hidden gems inside the historic City Hall building

Plans to develop a boutique hotel in the historic city hall building by the developer 21c Museum Hotels fell through in 2017.

While the parking lot request for proposals does not require development of the old City Hall building, it invites potential developers to envision how they may do so. Andrews said if they required the inclusion of old City Hall in redevelopment proposals, developers might downplay the parking lot, which she thinks has great potential as a blank slate.

Designated on the National Register of Historic Places , the historic City Hall building with magnificent neoclassical architecture still sits collecting dust, unoccupied.

Contact IndyStar reporter Ko Lyn Cheang at kcheang@indystar.com or 317-903-7071. Follow her on Twitter: @kolyn_cheang.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis seeks proposals to redevelop old City Hall parking lot

