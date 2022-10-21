Indiana man charged in crash that killed Rashid Conteh, after family questions probe

A Pendleton man has been charged in the September crash that killed a 22-year-old in the T-bone collision at an intersection on the north side of Indianapolis, according to prosecutors.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office on Friday announced Connor Gaskill, 23, has been charged with reckless homicide in the Sept. 29 crash that killed Rashid Conteh, injured his brother and their mutual friend while the trio returned in a Lyft ride from a concert downtown.

In a probable cause affidavit detailing Gaskill’s charge, police said data collected from the car Gaskill drove that night showed the vehicle was traveling 55 mph upon impact. The speed limit along East 24th Street is 30 mph. The data further showed the car’s brakes did not activate until the collision, which police said shows he did not stop at the two stop signs along his path.

Indianapolis killings in 2022Tracking each case

Witnesses in the report corroborated to police they had heard a car “fly” down the street moments leading up to the crash, and could tell it didn’t stop at a stop sign in their neighborhood. Ring camera footage provided by residents which captured the crash showed both vehicles being pushed off the roadway and into a yard from the impact.

The charge comes a week after Rashid Conteh’s family raised concerns with IndyStar about how the investigation was handled. While reviewing the crash report detailing the collision, the family saw the document reported no blood or alcohol tests were given to Gaskill after the crash, despite state law requiring such tests after serious vehicle crashes.

Indianapolis police, when previously asked by IndyStar whether a test was given, did not say, but noted there's an internal investigation into the response and actions of the officers at the scene to “ensure proper procedures were followed.”

"IMPD remains committed to transparency and accountability as it serves the community," Officials said in a statement.

The affidavit said officers at the scene questioned Gaskill, who at first said he didn’t remember how the crash happened, then later “couldn’t give an honest answer” about what transpired.

“After providing his information, a statement and a cursory check by paramedics, Connor Gaskill walked from the collision area,” the affidavit said.

The family said Rashid Conteh and his brother, Nelson Conteh, were returning home in the Lyft ride after attending a Pusha T concert downtown that night.

Prosecutors are seeking a higher bond for Gaskill, court records said, stating he is not a resident of Marion County, the offense involved a deadly weapon – a vehicle, Gaskill is accused of injuring others in the crash aside from Rashid Conteh and his history of traffic infractions and involvement in a prior fatal crash.

This article will update.

Contact Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com