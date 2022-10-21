ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why was DeAndre Hopkins suspended? What to know about his return to the Arizona Cardinals

By Mark Faller, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Where have you been, DeAndre Hopkins?

The five-time Pro Bowler returned to the Arizona Cardinals' lineup on Thursday night, just in the nick of time to help resurrect a sputtering offense. In his first game back after serving a six-game suspension , Hopkins looked like his old self: 10 catches for a team-leading 103 yards on 14 targets in the Cardinals' 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Here's a look at Hopkins' road back to the Cardinals:

Why was DeAndre Hopkins suspended?

In May, Hopkins was suspended for the first six games without pay of the 2022 season for violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Drug (PED) Policy. Hopkins was eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games, but could not be at team facilities until restored to the active roster following Arizona's sixth regular-season game.

After the news broke, Hopkins’ brand manager, Doug Sanders, told ESPN the suspension was the result of a November drug test that came back with traces of a banned substance.

Report card: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins reconnect in Cardinals' win over Saints

What is ostarine?

When he arrived at training camp, Hopkins told reporters that 0.134 trace elements of ostarine were detected in his positive test. The NFL’s threshold, he contended, is 0.100. In Hopkins’ opinion, the rules should be changed for such a small amount of a banned substance, which he claims he doesn’t know how he came to ingest it.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency website says ostarine is the trademarked name for a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) that is not approved for human use or consumption in the U.S. or in any other country. Ostarine is prohibited at all times under the S1 Anabolic Agent category of the WADA Prohibited List.

The drug has "similar properties to anabolic agents," according to the USADA, but without the side effects associated with anabolic steroids. The substance is used on a trial basis to treat osteoporosis and some forms of cancer, according to the USADA.

Hopkins' return: He was everything Cardinals needed him to be in victory over Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GfwtX_0ihq6A8L00

What was DeAndre Hopkins' reaction to the suspension?

When the suspension was announced, Hopkins took to Twitter to express his frustration with the decision.

"In my 10-year career, I have never tested positive for using performance enhancing drugs ," he wrote. "To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked.

"I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could've happened. But even as careful as I have been, clearly I wasn’t careful enough. For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates, and the entire Cardinals  organization. I never want to let my team down. I fully intend to get to the bottom of this. As soon as I have more information, I will share it.”

Somers: A family feud, a season debut and a victory for Cardinals

How valuable to the Cardinals' offense is DeAndre Hopkins?

Since entering the NFL in 2013, the three-time All-Pro receiver ranks first in catches (789), second in receiving yards (10,500) and fourth in touchdown catches (68).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KB3bn_0ihq6A8L00

Moreover, he's been durable most of his career, having missed only two games in his career until last season, when a hamstring issue forced him to miss three weeks and then a knee injury eventually knocked him out of the lineup for good. He was sidelined for eight games overall, including Arizona’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Mark Faller is sports editor of the Arizona Republic and azcentral.com. Reach him at mark.faller@arizonarepublic.com , and follow him on Twitter @falleraz .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Why was DeAndre Hopkins suspended? What to know about his return to the Arizona Cardinals

