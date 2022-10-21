ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Mental health discussion, Lanier High closure dominate MPS superintendent's town hall

By Jemma Stephenson, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y0Hff_0ihq69Kr00

At the town hall in Sidney Lanier High School, superintendent Melvin Brown tackled topics ranging from mental health to plans for the school's closure.

The Lanier auditorium, where chandeliers hang and paint peels, became the setting for tough topics as part of Brown's 100-day-plan.

Community members who identified themselves as working at different schools around MPS brought up concerns about` students' mental health post-pandemic. One woman, who said she worked with an elementary school, said that she had never had a school year where so many students had lost parents.

MPS superintendent:Take a look at the new MPS superintendent's 100-day plan

One teacher asked Brown about the teachers' mental health and what he would be doing to support their health, as well.

Amidst this, community members asked Brown if there was any hope about not closing the Lanier school.

The planned closure of the Lanier building, after which the school would merge with G. W. Carver High School, was voted on by the school board last January. Initially, the school had also been part of the plan to rename the schools with Confederate names.

Brown told the crowd the decision to close the school was made before his arrival. As far as he knew, there were no plans to revisit that decision.

Montgomery students:Schools superintendent wants to help Montgomery students find 'spark'

Penni McClammy, state representative for House District 76 in Montgomery, asked if the school board could vote again after the November election when there would be a new board.

The school's planned closure is related to the state of the building. When asked after the meeting, McClammy said that she wanted more research about finances for fixing the school, such as looking into historic grants.

Lanier High School is set to have a controversial future. Beyond the school's closure, alumni had also requested that the school not be renamed as Sidney Lanier was a poet as well as a Confederate soldier.

When the closure was voted on, the school was dropped from the renaming committee. Some, like outgoing school board District 5 representative Jannah Bailey, have discussed still renaming the school from a Confederate name.

Then-superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore said that renaming would have also included rebranding the school just in time for it to be closed.

The other schools with Confederate names, Robert E. Lee High School and Jefferson Davis High School, have not been renamed yet. The process has been going on for more than two years.

Jemma Stephenson is the children and education reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at jstephenson@gannett.com or 334-261-1569.

Comments / 3

Related
WSFA

Parents upset over lack of MPS discussion in Lanier-Carver merger

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents and supporters of Montgomery Public Schools left a town hall meeting Thursday night with unanswered questions. “They knew why we were coming,” Lanier Alumna Penni McClammy said, “They knew what the number one question would be. They’ve been over to Carver.”. Mental...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama shifts $15 million school turnaround plan in-house

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. A $15 million investment to turn around 15 chronically struggling Alabama schools is underway, but without the Montgomery-based management team initially hired to oversee it. The Alabama Department of Education contracted with...
ALABAMA STATE
etxview.com

Entertainment district expands in Alexander City

The Alexander City City Council made changes to the entertainment district at its Monday meeting. The council first approved the district in 2015 to help promote the downtown area. “This ordinance brings more property into the district,” city clerk Amanda Thomas told the council. Areas added to the district...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
alabamanews.net

Officials Give Montgomery Whitewater Update

On Wednesday afternoon the Montgomery Chamber hosted City and Council leaders along with the Montgomery Legislative Delegation for an update to Montgomery Whitewater. According to Montgomery Whitewater Project Manager Jeff Austin, in the next 60 days the courses will be complete with concrete done, and mechanical systems operational. Officials will...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

ASU Alumni Courtney Stewart Donates $100,000 to Alabama State University

CHECK PRESENTATION CEREMONY HELD AT RECENT HOMECOMING GAME IN MONTGOMERY. TOP PHOTO: Former Communications Major at ASU is now a Music Executive, Real Estate Developer, Tech Investor, and Humanitarian, Best Known for Discovering and Developing Global Superstar Khalid. Vice President Greg Clark, James Stewart, President Ross, Courtney Stewart, Rosiline Stewart, Director Audrey Parks (left to right). Photo Credit: Kinasa Rivers.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Lowndes County Voters Talk Bingo Facility Shut Down

Circuit courts in Lowndes and Macon counties — now have less than two weeks to put a stop to electronic bingo in their counties. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled the games illegal last month. Now Lowndes County residents are speaking out. “It’s like a slap in the face for...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove.”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the service road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Blank Slate Monument on Display in Selma

A Wi-fi enabled interactive sculpture is now on display in downtown Selma. The Blank Slate Monument allows people to become a part of the exhibit. It uses Wi-fi technology to allow visitors to post a message on the protest sign being carried by one of the figures in the sculpture.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Three new businesses open in Selma

Three Selma businesses held ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremonies with the Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce over the last three weeks. A doctor, a lawyer and a new museum have all opened their doors for business. . Southall’s African-American Literary & Art Museum Gallery opened at 132 Broad Street. Albert...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery neighborhood concerned over proposed gas station

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents are upset after Mapco proposed to add another location to Montgomery in the Cottage Hill neighborhood on North Holt Street. Jake Johnson, a five-year homeowner in the district, said the gas station could hurt the area’s historic value. “We don’t want a project that...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - What can easily be seen as a holiday for children to dress in costume and indulge in sweets can turn dangerous in seconds. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said he was six years old when he went to a trick-or-treat fair with his mom that had one rule: don’t eat or take any candy.
Opelika-Auburn News

Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name

Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery mother speaks out after losing daughter to gun violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartbroken mother is speaking out after the murder of her daughter. “She would be upset with me right now for crying,” said Tammy Jones. “I’m strong because she kept me strong. She always made me smile. I just want people to remember her as being a beautiful soul. She was happy and loving and she never met a stranger.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Pumpkins, Food and Fun Draw Tremendous Crowd for First Night in Prattville

For the opening night of the Annual Prattville Parade of Pumpkins Friday, it was difficult to determine if the kids or the adults were more into the “spirit” of the season. A huge crowd moved through the entire downtown area, the Barrel Trail, the Glow Trail and the displays of creative pumpkins. Food trucks and restaurants fed the hungry, and shoppers filled the businesses that stayed open late for the event.
PRATTVILLE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Brundidge, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Barbour County High School basketball team will have a game with Pike County High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
HBCU Gameday

Tuskegee takes win over Lane in Bluff City Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – In another high-octane Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference battle, Tuskegee (6-2, 5-0 SIAC) defeated Lane 35-31 in the Bluff City Classic, held inside of Crump Stadium to win their second Classic game on the year. The game started off with a bang as freshman Mikael King (Tuskegee, Ala.) returned the opening kick 75 […] The post Tuskegee takes win over Lane in Bluff City Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TUSKEGEE, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy