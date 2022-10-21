Close race, big issues in campaigns to replace open-space champion Linda Parks

Editor's note: This story is one in a series on the Nov. 8 general election. For more coverage, visit vcstar.com/elections.

In a race rated a tossup, a councilwoman in Thousand Oaks and a former Republican state legislator are seeking a seat that hasn't turned over in 20 years on the most powerful political board in Ventura County.

The winner will succeed Linda Parks, a staunch environmentalist who steps down in January from the Ventura County Board of Supervisors and says she won't be seeking elected office again. The five-term incumbent represents District 2, an affluent area that sweeps from the eastern side of Camarillo through Thousand Oaks as well as into Somis, the Santa Rosa Valley and Oak Park.

Parks has rarely faced a stiff challenge in the district where neither Republicans nor Democrats make up a majority of the nearly 124,000 registered voters. But political analysts aren't sure whether her open space ally, Councilwoman Claudia Bill-de la Peña, will beat former assembyman Jeff Gorell after all the votes are counted in the Nov. 8 general election.

"Turnout will be key, and I just can't get a solid sense," said Herb Gooch, a retired professor from California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

The election comes five months after Bill-de la Peña finished first in a hard-fought June primary with 47% of the vote, just shy of the majority needed to win outright. Gorell trailed at 37% and conservative activist Tim McCarthy at 16%.

One theory holds that Gorell will win because he'll get the votes that went to McCarthy as well as his own, but another suggests that a big Democratic turnout will put Bill-de la Peña over the top.

"He ended up splitting the vote on the right and Claudia did very well," said Tim Allison, adjunct professor of political science at CSU Channel Islands. "She did better than expected so this is anybody's guess."

Bill-de la Peña, 56, who has served on the Thousand Oaks City Council for 20 years, says she's the better choice because she's the "hometown leader." She admires Parks and will continue the incumbent's focus on the environment and public health but also bring a voice for the arts and a recent track record as councilwoman in the city, she said.

"I have helped my community through a mass shooting, deadly wildfires and the COVID pandemic. I have all the experience needed to steer Ventura County on a path toward prosperity and a safe environment," said the former television news writer and holder of a master’s degree in public administration.

Gorell, 51, of Camarillo, offers a broad resume with experience as a Ventura County prosecutor, state assemblyman and deputy for homeland security under Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. He serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve as a captain and took leave from an administrative position at the Port of Los Angeles to run for supervisor.

Gorell says he was recognized as a bipartisan problem solver in the Legislature, an approach he would bring to the county government as supervisor.

"I directly managed a staff, authored bills and worked cooperatively with both Democrats and Republicans to accomplish real results for our local communities," he said.

Gorell says he authored eight bipartisan public safety bills and worked with then-Gov. Jerry Brown to reform unfair education funding, but also supported environmental causes, including laws to protect the water supply and wildlife.

Environmental protection is Parks' signature issue and he does not criticize her on that score. But he contends she is failing to provide any real leadership on the problems of homelessness and the lack of affordable housing for Ventura County families — a contention she flatly denied and supported with statistics.

"We must, as a community, commit to ending homelessness by 2025," he said.

Allison does not expect the political bent on the board to change if Bill-de la Peña wins, but Gorell’s election will produce a more conservative majority at least on paper, he said.

If Gorell is elected and Moorpark Mayor Janice Parvin wins the District 4 seat being vacated by Bob Huber, they would join conservative Kelly Long and produce a Republican majority of three on the five-member board for the first time in decades. Two Democrats and two Republicans are currently seated on the panel along with Parks, who declines to state a party affiliation but often votes with the Democrats.

One of the big issues the board faces is how heavily to regulate the oil and natural gas industry. Supervisors tripled the size of setbacks between homes and new wells for health reasons, for example, but oil interests pushed back. They mounted a successful ballot drive to cancel upgraded environmental reviews for decades-old permits and sued the county over the setbacks and other measures.

Although circumstances can change by the time the votes are finally taken, the two candidates were willing to state their general views on oil and gas matters. Bill-de la Peña says the board must create policies to hold oil and gas companies accountable. Gorell says he favors bringing all local stakeholders to the table to create common-sense policies that protect the environment while allowing needed energy production.

Endorsements and campaign finance reports show a split in the various interests supporting the candidates.

Business groups, agricultural interests, local public safety unions and development and real estate parties along with current and former Republican office-holders favor Gorell. Bill-de la Peña's list of endorsements includes environmental groups, a large union representing civilian county employees, Planned Parenthood, current and former Democratic office-holders and Parks.

The two have been jousting over campaign money donated by oil and tobacco interests. At a debate last month, Bill-de la Peña said she's the only candidate in the race that refuses contributions from "Big Oil" and developers. Gorell held a news conference five days later, calling for the councilwoman to return funds raised at an event held at a ranch owned by a tobacco importer, Hugh Cassar.

Gorell, who accepted contributions from oil and gas interests earlier in the campaign, said he would return those donations and would not take any more. Bill-de la Peña has declined to return the money raised at the ranch, saying it was donated by local families and owners of small businesses.

An outside group called "Honesty Counts" has raised around $70,000 to elect Gorell. It was funded in part with $25,000 from Haas Automation of Oxnard, whose founder was convicted in a tax evasion case more than a decade ago. Individuals associated with other business interests in Ventura and Orange counties contributed $10,000 apiece.

But the biggest contributors are public safety unions, which have mounted a spending campaign independent of the candidates.

Their committee, backed mainly by Ventura County firefighters and deputy sheriffs, has raised $450,000 to elect Gorell and Moorpark Mayor Janice Parvin to the board. Union officials said they trust Gorell will support their interests based on past dealings with him and the support he showed their counterparts in Los Angeles while he worked for Garcetti. Neither the unions nor county officials knew of any major contract disputes with the election nearing.

Some expected the oil industry to spend heavily to elect Gorell to switch the board to a pro-business majority. But the industry has been largely silent following its successful campaign to derail upgraded standards for decades-old permits in the June primary.

Individual donations made directly to the candidates' campaigns are capped at $750 per election, allowing up to $1,500 for both the primary and the general. Gorell led for the year by roughly $90,000.

Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the issues. The Star edited the responses for space and clarity.

Claudia Bill-de la Peña

What are your three top priorities if elected?

Safety — Strengthen wildfire protection and public safety, end homelessness as we have begun to do in Thousand Oaks, improve access to mental health programs.

Prosperity — Foster economic growth for businesses, invest in infrastructure, pass a fiscally responsible county budget.

Quality of life — Develop reliable water conservation policies, continue to protect open space and the environment, support sustainable growth and housing people can afford, and assist cities in fighting for more local control.

What would you do to reduce homelessness and improve housing affordability?

I have already begun to reduce homelessness by breaking ground on a permanent supportive housing facility in Thousand Oaks and I laid the groundwork for (an emergency housing facility).

These efforts will help the unhoused start the process of rehabilitation. In terms of housing affordability, I led the drive to purchase a parcel in Thousand Oaks that will provide low-income rentals and for-sale units for families who contribute to Thousand Oaks’ economy.

How would you propose to grow the economy?

Facilitating the creation of affordable housing is key. Equally important is protecting amenities such as open space and beaches, which are the No. 1 attraction for employers.

How would you protect the environment?

Ensure that the county general plan's new policies are not only implemented, but enforced. As we have seen with the current oil company lawsuits, a pro-oil board majority will harm the health of Ventura County residents. It is my absolute mission to ensure that we create policies which hold oil and gas companies accountable, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, implement to solar microgrids, so that we extend people’s lives — not shorten them.

The Board of Supervisors has attempted to tighten controls on the oil and gas industry. Are there reforms that you think need to be made and why?

The board is doing the right thing by increasing distances (between new wells and schools and homes) for public health reasons. It is unfortunate that not all supervisors are willing to fight for public health. We must defend current policies and commit to being an advocate for improved public health.

Jeff Gorell

What are your top three priorities if elected and why?

Quality of life — Work to change or repeal state laws that impose one-size-fits-all mandates on local governments and deny local control on housing decisions. Support a regional housing plan that reflects local values by protecting open space while improving home affordability for Ventura County families. Incentives should be offered to encourage major local employers to create and offer workforce housing for their employees.

Public safety — Strengthen Ventura County’s commitment to providing the highest level of law enforcement and fire protection for our communities. I would, for example, use my experience as a prosecutor to combat home burglaries and auto-parts thefts.

Homelessness — As supervisor I will utilize the guiding principles of a landmark federal court case (Martin vs. Boise) to address homelessness. Key elements must include employment training and placement for the temporarily homeless and effective treatment programs to get the mentally ill and drug addicted homeless off the streets.

How would you propose to grow the economy?

I want to immediately establish an economic “Gold Team Ventura County” composed of business, elected leaders at all levels, utilities and labor to retain and attract good- paying jobs to Ventura County. The county must be much more pro-active in marketing and recruiting with potential employers.

How would you protect the environment?

I will work to ensure the preservation of our county open spaces and prevent our equestrian and agricultural lands from being turned into LA-style suburban sprawl.

The Board of Supervisors has attempted to tighten controls on the oil and gas industry. Are there reforms that you think need to be made and why?

It is important that we protect our health and the environment. We need to make sure the state is doing its job and also that our county is protecting its residents. We need to make sure that any effective regulation doesn’t drive up gas prices any higher for Ventura County families while the state transitions to electric vehicles.

Staff Writer Dawn Megli contributed to this report.

Kathleen Wilson covers the Ventura County government, including the county health system, politics and social services. Reach her at kathleen.wilson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0271.