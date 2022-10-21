Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Related
cw34.com
Florida man arrested for false reporting firearms at airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after deputies said he made a false report of a shootout. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call from 37-year-old Datron Devonne Roscoe. In the call, he said that there was going to “be a big guns fight shootout at the airport” and that “there’s gonna be a lot of gun fire call everybody."
Video provides clue in deadly I-95 shooting of motorcyclist in Miami
MIAMI - It could be a break in the case of a young motorcyclist who was gunned down this past weekend on I-95.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that Miami Police have released a new cell phone that they say shows an "unknown offender."They hope someone will recognize him. They say it shows the shooter on an orange and white KTM dirt bike fleeing southbound on I-95 around 7:30 p.m. near N.W. 75th St. Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva says police do not have a good description to release of the shooter or know what age he may be. They are also...
cw34.com
Sheriff's deputies in Palm Beach County to carry Narcan
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Wednesday morning, deputies in Palm Beach County are now carrying Narcan, a nasal spray that can help revive people who overdose on opioids. The sheriff's office now has more than 2,000 deputies equipped with the life-saving tool. CBS12's Dani Travis tells us how...
cw34.com
Police: Gang members arrested in Texas after deadly Tampa nightclub shooting
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men involved in a shooting at a nightclub in Tampa were arrested at a hotel in Texas. The Tampa Police Department said it worked alongside the U.S. Marshal's Office Fugitive Task Force to arrest Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32. The two men were involved in the shooting of seven people, killing one, outside a downtown Tampa nightclub.
cw34.com
Miami double murder suspect arrested in St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man accused of killing two people in Miami is locked up in St. Lucie County. Kerron Rashad McCarthy, 23, is awaiting extradition back to Miami-Dade County to face murder charges in the deaths of Mark Aaron Cine and Eric Marcol Watters, both 25.
WPBF News 25
Dramatic video: St. Lucie County deputy shoots man on Fort Pierce bridge
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after mistakenly shooting someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.
abcnews4.com
PBSO: Dog dragged by the neck behind truck, man arrested
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Lantana was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog behind his truck. **Warning-story contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing**. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a motorist called 911 after they witnessed a truck dragging...
WATCH: 10-Year-Old Florida Girl Escapes Attempted Kidnapper Twice In Days
Authorities say the suspect tried to lure the child with candy, money and other kinds of bait.
Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder
MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County, police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
Click10.com
Surveillance video shows machete-wielding man knocking on doors in Lauderhill neighborhood
Lauderhill, Fla. – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a male suspect after being caught on camera approaching several homes with a machete in hand in a Lauderhill neighborhood on Monday morning. Security footage captured the man wearing a tucked-in dress shirt and tie, walking...
cw34.com
Jupiter Police need help identifying attempted robber
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department released photos of an attempted robber and need the public's help identifying the person. Officers said the attempted robber tried to break the windows of the Global Mart and a Marathon gas station on 243 W Indiantown Road. The incidents took place on Oct. 17 between 12 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
5 hurt after I-95 tanker fire in Delray Beach
A fuel tanker caught fire on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a three-vehicle crash near the Atlantic Avenue exit, injuring four people.
NBC Miami
Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman Multiple Times in Pembroke Pines
A woman is facing charges after stabbing another woman multiple times in Pembroke Pines early Sunday, according to police. Iesha Richards, 31 stabbed the other woman multiple times at an apartment complex near 1265 Southwest 101th Terrace shortly after 5 a.m., an arrest report said. Police received multiple 911 calls...
Driver accused of killing family of 4 guilty of vehicular homicide
A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago was found guilty of vehicular homicide Tuesday.
Deerfield News
BSO DETECTIVES INVESTIGATE FATAL INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT
BSO DETECTIVES INVESTIGATE FATAL INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT. 2000 block of Southeast 42nd Street, Port Everglades. Odely Joseph, 51, 5/25/71, male, 813 Pennsylvania Ave., Ft. Lauderdale (DECEASED) Description of Incident:. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal industrial accident at Port Everglades. According to investigators, at...
cw34.com
House party ends with man being stabbed, deputies say
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was stabbed in his back following a house party in Royal Palm Beach. Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to Royal Palm Beach Blvd. on Saturday after reports came in of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies learned that...
Witnesses describe 'insane' tanker fire, traffic on I-95
A three-vehicle collision that set a tanker truck on fire on Interstate 95 could be heard throughout Delray Beach.
NBC Miami
3 Critically Injured in Fiery Crash Involving Fuel Tanker on I-95 in Palm Beach County
Three people were critically injured and a fourth was also hospitalized after a crash involving a fuel tanker truck caused a massive fire on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County Tuesday. The incident happened on I-95 near Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach shortly after 1 p.m. Footage showed a tanker...
Click10.com
Teen who survives shooting goes on to become hero, future firefighter
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – At just 18 years old, Jah’ere Robinson became a hero in the same Palm Beach County neighborhood where a stray bullet injured him as he took out the garbage. Jah’ere survived six months in the hospital. Two years after surviving the shooting, a neighbor...
Click10.com
Police: Motorcyclist dies after shooting on I-95
MIAMI, Fla. – A motorcyclist has died after being shot multiple times early Sunday evening along a busy stretch of I-95, according to Miami-Dade Police. According to police, the man was driving southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times. Florida Highway Patrol responded...
Comments / 0