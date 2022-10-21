Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in Michigan
Additional stop signs to be installed at dangerous Ottawa County intersections
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews will install additional stop signs at two Ottawa County intersections that have experienced above average crash rates. The change will lead to stop signs for traffic traveling from all directions at those intersections. Stop signs to create all-way stops will be installed Monday, Oct....
No injuries in Kalamazoo garage fire, investigation underway
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A detached garage on a Kalamazoo property was flooded with smoke and engulfed with flames near East Vine Street Saturday around 2:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The fire was put out quickly by officers, limiting the damage to only the garage...
Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?
This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
Street leading to Muskegon beach closing for several weeks as work begins for new subdivision
MUSKEGON, MI – Work to prepare utilities for a new subdivision will cause the closure of the intersection at Sherman Boulevard and Beach Street in Muskegon for several weeks. The intersection will shut down on Monday, Oct. 24, and is expected to remain closed for three weeks, according to...
Noise complaint leads Calhoun County deputies on chase, recover stolen cars
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A noise complaint lead to three arrests and the recovery of three stolen cars in Calhoun County. Early Saturday morning, deputies responded to a noise complaint on West Dickman Road in Springfield. When they arrived, multiple cars drove off from the scene, and one collided with...
Southbound US-131 near Post Drive reopens after crash in Kent County
An early morning crash closed southbound US-131 at Post Drive in Kent County. The highway has reopened after being closed for several hours overnight.
No need for a new landfill: Findings support Kent County’s future plans
Currently, Kent County collects approximately 1 million tons of waste each year, and roughly 90% of it goes into a landfill.
Truck driver finally home after months in rehab at Mary Free Bed
A recycling truck driver has returned home after spending months in Mary Free Bed's sub-acute rehabilitation program recovering from injuries sustained in a crash.
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
Deputies: 1 injured in Allendale Twp. shooting
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Grand Valley State University Sunday morning that injured a person.
Floating restaurant proposed for Heritage Landing on Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – A floating restaurant and entertainment center at Heritage Landing near downtown Muskegon has received preliminary approval from county officials. The same group that operates the popular Pere Marquette beach bar and restaurant The Deck is behind the effort to moor a barge at Heritage Landing and add 60 transient boat slips.
1 Person Injured In a Motor Vehicle Accident In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
According to the Ottawa County Central Dispatch, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that the crash happened on 96th Avenue and North Wind Drive at around 12 p.m.
GR community mourns loss of man killed outside former church
Family, friends and community members gathered on the West Side of Grand Rapids Friday evening to remember the life of 46-year-old Santino Ysasi.
Single vehicle car crash leaves one passenger in critical condition
OSHTEMO, Mich — The Kalamazoo County Sheriffs were dispatched early Sunday morning to investigate a single vehicle crash. The incident happened near the intersection of W KL Avenue and Copper Beech Boulevard, deputies said. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before it lost control and...
Bridge Street death ruled a homicide
The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled a death that happened on Bridge Street a homicide.
Grand Rapids Investigating Reports of Possible Food Contamination at Arena
The Kent County (Mich.) Health Department is investigating three reports of people who say they became sick after attending a Grand Rapids Griffins game at Van Andel Arena on Sunday. "We all split two things; it was a hamburger basket so it was hamburger and fries and then chicken strips...
Grand Rapids man, Walker police officer injured after reckless driving, fleeing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A case of reckless driving and fleeing from authorities landed one Grand Rapids man and a Walker police officer in the hospital Thursday night. Grand Rapids murder: Woman killed in Grand Rapids, police searching for shooter. Police received reports of a reckless driver around Walker...
Allegan County health officials find rabies in local bat
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County health officials identified rabies in a bat within the county for the second time this year, according to a release Friday. Raccoon rabies: Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar. Rabies, which is most often found in bats, is in the...
Aero Med helicopter responds to serious crash near Zeeland high school campus
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – An Aero Med helicopter on Thursday, Oct. 20, has responded to a serious crash north of Zeeland East High School. The crash happened around noon on 96th Avenue and North Wind Drive involving a car and a dump truck, Ottawa County Central Dispatch reported. An...
Woman accused of killing Battle Creek man found guilty of second-degree murder
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A woman accused of killing a Battle Creek man at their shared apartment in 2020 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday. Rose Derrick, 67, was charged with the murder of Walter May after a two-day trial, according to the Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney. Battle...
