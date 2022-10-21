ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React

Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady's Decision to End Retirement Clowned by Twitter After Bucs Lose to Panthers

Things have gotten bad for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Very, very bad. Nobody would have predicted that a Carolina Panthers team firmly in the middle of a fire sale and fresh off of dealing franchise running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers would have put up much of a fight against the Bucs, let alone beat them 21-3.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

NFL Coach Ridicules Kyler Murray, Cardinals for Contract Extension and Play Style

Kyler Murray's five-year, $230.5 million contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals initially included language in the deal that required the quarterback to do independent study for four hours each week without other distractions like playing video games, before it leaked publicly, causing an uproar before being removed from the deal.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams Most Likely to Blow It Up at the 2022 Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is just over a week away, which means it's decision time for many teams. Franchises have had seven weeks to assess where they are and what they think they are capable of in 2022 and beyond. For those that believe they can win it all, it's time to start calling around in search of that missing piece to try to push their roster over the top.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 7 Results

After seven weeks of NFL football, it's clear which direction many teams are heading. While some have legitimate playoff aspirations, others are unlikely to end up extending their year beyond the end of the regular season. The Detroit Lions (1-5) and Houston Texans (1-4-1) each have only one win. There...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Week 8 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

Week 7 was one of the most interesting weeks in terms of fantasy purposes that we've seen so far in the NFL season. A splashy trade sent one of the best running backs in the game to a new team; multiple starting running backs are injured, with managers not sure how to handle handcuffing their replacements; and there's been a merry-go-round at the quarterback position with starters returning from injury and new signal-callers going down.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and Jerry Jeudy

Several receivers could be moved ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. Brandin Cooks could be the most likely to move with the Houston Texans just 1-3-1 on the season. The 29-year-old has already been traded three times in his career, but he has reached 1,000 receiving yards with four different teams, totaling 1,037 on 90 catches for the Texans last year.
Bleacher Report

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense Praised by NFL Twitter in Blowout Win over 49ers

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs made an emphatic statement in Week 7 following last week's defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Kansas City pulled away in the second half in a 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Mahomes finished 25-of-34 for 423 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, with the offense as a whole putting up 529 yards and nearly averaging a first down (9.1 yards) on every play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

CFB Twitter Praises Alabama's Win vs. Mississippi State After Tennessee Loss

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Volunteers with a 30-6 win over the No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young had a respectable performance, completing 21-of-35 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

Dabo Swinney: 'Ain't No Question' DJ Uiagalelei Is Clemson QB After Benching

Dabo Swinney attempted to shoot down any notion of a quarterback controversy after DJ Uiagalelei was benched in the third quarter of Clemson's 27-21 comeback victory over Syracuse on Saturday. Speaking to ESPN after the game, Swinney said "ain't no question" Uiagalelei will remain the Tigers' starter. True freshman Cade...
CLEMSON, SC
Bleacher Report

Alabama WR Jermaine Burton in Anger-Management Counseling After Striking Woman

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton has been receiving anger-management counseling after video emerged of him appearing to strike a female fan following last week's loss to Tennessee. During the ESPN broadcast of Saturday's Alabama-Mississippi State game (h/t Mike Rodak of AL.com), Chris Fowler reported head coach Nick Saban said during...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

