thepressgroup.net
Applicant tells ZBA strip mall appropriate
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The applicant attorney for a proposed 17,000-square-foot-plus retail “neighborhood center” near the well-traveled Pascack–Washington Avenue intersection said Oct. 18 that the site was “appropriate” for commercial development and would not have a significant impact on traffic congestion. Applicant 660 Pascack Realty LLC...
100-year-old parish granted zoning subdivision to keep church open
The Bayonne Zoning Board of Adjustment has granted a minor subdivision of property at Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, which will allow the church to remain open. The church parish is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022. The parish, a term for the local community that supports the church, was founded before the church building itself was completed in 1924, with the structure turning 100 as well in just a few years.
N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53
Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
essexnewsdaily.com
Lore retires, leaving lasting legacy in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Health and Human Services Director Karen Lore has retired after 34 years of township service. Born in Jersey City, Lore attended Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington and received her Bachelor of Arts from Kean University. Her master’s degree in social work is from Rutgers University. It was while working at a mental health outpatient facility in East Orange that she read a help-wanted ad for a Bloomfield social service specialist. She applied.
Hamilton, NJ resident invites you to see her Halloween house
If you're looking for some Halloween fun, head to Hamilton Township (Mercer County) where a local resident has taken Halloween to the next level. A PST listener tipped me off to this cool home. The address is 108 Finley Avenue and it's been spookified...is that a word? Lol. Since last...
Residents evacuated from Paterson community following gas line rupture
Paterson residents were forced to evacuate from their homes Sunday morning after a gas line rupture.
‘Let’s Go Brandon’-chanting official causes ruckus at NJ restaurant, manager says
HOWELL — The township's deputy mayor is facing calls for her resignation after she was accused of threatening to spit in the face of a restaurant manager. The target of Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond's reported ire revealed the allegations during the public comment section of the Township Council meeting on Tuesday.
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
New York YIMBY
Hudson Property Group Completes Renovation of Corinthian Towers Affordable Housing Complex in East Orange, New Jersey
Hudson Valley Property Group has completed a $57 million preservation project at Corinthian Towers, a 221-unit affordable housing complex in East Orange, New Jersey. Located at 67 S Munn Avenue in the city’s 4th Ward, the 94-year-old property now offers improved security, modernized homes, and energy efficient systems. The...
Winning $2M New Jersey Lottery ticket sold in Westfield
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A winning $2,000,000 New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Union County, and a $1,000,000 ticket was sold in Middlesex County for Wednesday night’s drawing. The two tickets matched all five of the white balls. The $2 million was initially worth $1 million, but it was purchased with the Power Play […]
Calls for N.J. township manager to step down after employee files harassment lawsuit
Montclair township administrator Timothy Stafford is under pressure to resign amid allegations that he was verbally abusive toward the chief financial officer, Padmaja Rao, and engaged in “demeaning and derogatory behaviors” toward other female department heads. Rao, the Montclair CFO since 2015, this week filed a whistleblower lawsuit...
Ridgewood residents alerted town's drinking water is contaminated with 'forever chemicals'
Residents received a repeat notice in the mail, yet again alerting them that their drinking water still was not in compliance with state standards and could possibly cause cancer and reproductive issues.
The Real Deal: New Jersey residents slowly return to offices after pandemic
New Jersey residents in the tri-state area are slowly returning to their offices after the pandemic.
Driver in fatal Toms River, NJ hit-and-run stopped to look at victim, sped off
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Route 70 early Sunday morning got out of his vehicle, looked at the woman he hit, and then drove away, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Toms River police responded to the area near the...
Man shot and killed in East Orange, New Jersey
Police investigating after a man was shot and killed in East Orange Friday night.
Jersey City native wins Breakthrough award at Montclair Film Festival
Director and writer Elegance Bratton from Jersey City was presented with the Breakthrough Award for his film The Inspection at the Montclair Film Festival. The film is inspired by Bratton’s real-life experiences. Elegance Bratton, Winner of the Breakthrough Award at the 2022 Montclair Film Festival for his film, The...
News 12
Monmouth prosecutors probe Keyport police shooting of family dog
Keyport police officers shot a dog at a house Saturday while responding to a call of an aggressive animal, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Just before 6 p.m., the Keyport police received an emergency call about an aggressive animal cornering a female and her dog on Pine Street.
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break Fixed
A water main break affected customers around the area of Morristown Medical Center to Morristown Municipal Airport. ~ Updated 10.22.2022 to reflect remedied situation. ~. * SMCMUA Alert: The Boil Water Advisory has been lifted. Recent testing shows the water quality to be safe.
Year after year in NJ, this is the 1 Halloween house you must see
While I prefer pumpkins as a Halloween decoration I totally get that Halloween is supposed to be a little spooky. Each year New Jerseyans continue to wow me with their Halloween decorations, but there is one couple in particular that always does an exceptional job. Bridgewater couple Jim and Joann...
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?
Why is it so hard to get a REAL ID appointment?Morristown Minute. A simple question from readers, so we did some research and searched for an answer – we found many, and they may upset you.
