New Providence, NJ

thepressgroup.net

Applicant tells ZBA strip mall appropriate

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The applicant attorney for a proposed 17,000-square-foot-plus retail “neighborhood center” near the well-traveled Pascack–Washington Avenue intersection said Oct. 18 that the site was “appropriate” for commercial development and would not have a significant impact on traffic congestion. Applicant 660 Pascack Realty LLC...
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

100-year-old parish granted zoning subdivision to keep church open

The Bayonne Zoning Board of Adjustment has granted a minor subdivision of property at Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, which will allow the church to remain open. The church parish is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022. The parish, a term for the local community that supports the church, was founded before the church building itself was completed in 1924, with the structure turning 100 as well in just a few years.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53

Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
essexnewsdaily.com

Lore retires, leaving lasting legacy in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Health and Human Services Director Karen Lore has retired after 34 years of township service. Born in Jersey City, Lore attended Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington and received her Bachelor of Arts from Kean University. Her master’s degree in social work is from Rutgers University. It was while working at a mental health outpatient facility in East Orange that she read a help-wanted ad for a Bloomfield social service specialist. She applied.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
PARAMUS, NJ
PIX11

Winning $2M New Jersey Lottery ticket sold in Westfield

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A winning $2,000,000 New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Union County, and a $1,000,000 ticket was sold in Middlesex County for Wednesday night’s drawing. The two tickets matched all five of the white balls. The $2 million was initially worth $1 million, but it was purchased with the Power Play […]
WESTFIELD, NJ
News 12

Monmouth prosecutors probe Keyport police shooting of family dog

Keyport police officers shot a dog at a house Saturday while responding to a call of an aggressive animal, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Just before 6 p.m., the Keyport police received an emergency call about an aggressive animal cornering a female and her dog on Pine Street.
KEYPORT, NJ

