West Chester Township, OH

WLWT 5

Police close Colerain Avenue in White Oak due to a crash

WHITE OAK, Ohio — Police have closed a section of Colerain Avenue in White Oak after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported at 7:29 at the intersection of Colerain Ave. and Banning Road.
WHITE OAK, OH
WHAS11

Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years

Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
BATAVIA, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man dies after being hit by truck, officials say

CINCINNATI — A man has died after being hit by a truck Thursday morning in Springfield Township. Officials say it happened at 5:59 a.m. in the 10300 block of Mill Road when a preliminary investigation shows a man, identified as 49-year-old Steven Grow, was in the middle of the roadway when he was hit by a truck. Grow was pronounced dead at the scene.
CINCINNATI, OH

