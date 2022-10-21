Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Butler Co. quadruple murder trial ends in hung jury; Prosecution plans for retrial
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — After more than 14 hours of deliberation, the jury in the trial of Gurpreet Singh was not able to come to a unanimous decision leading to a hung jury. Singh, 40, was facing four counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of his wife, her...
WLWT 5
Police close Colerain Avenue in White Oak due to a crash
WHITE OAK, Ohio — Police have closed a section of Colerain Avenue in White Oak after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported at 7:29 at the intersection of Colerain Ave. and Banning Road.
WLWT 5
Chilling 911 calls released after a man is shot and killed in West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — An investigation is underway in West Chester after a man in his 20s was gunned down on Thursday. Police received numerous chilling 911 calls right after it happened that have since been released. “I just heard like five or six gunshots and then I don't...
WLWT 5
Driver indicted in crash that killed 18-year-old Mason graduate
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A driver has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after investigators say he drove impaired and hit and killed an 18-year-old in West Chester earlier this year. It happened on June 14 when, according to a crash report, 24-year-old Michael Ondreka blew a red...
Fox 19
Butler County Coroner identifies man shot, killed in West Chester shooting
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot and killed Thursday evening after a shooting occurred in West Chester, authorities said. The Butler County Coroner confirmed that 22-year-old Keshon Sanders died at West Chester UC Hospital on Oct. 20 around 5:45 p.m. According to police, Sanders was shot in...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Winton Road in Springfield Township
FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Winton Road in Springfield Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in West Chester Thursday. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive. The investigation is ongoing. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
WLWT 5
West Chester crews respond to reported fire on Founders Row
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester Fire crews are at the scene of a fire in West Chester Township, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the West Chester Police Department, crews are responding to Founders Row...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Monfort Heights
MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Monfort Heights. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Hamilton Avenue and Waycross Road in Forest Park
FOREST PARK, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Hamilton Avenue and Waycross Road in Forest Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
Fox 19
WATCH LIVE: Jake Wagner’s ex-wife testifies in Pike County trial
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jake Wagner’s ex-wife, Elizabeth “Beth Anne” Armer is testifying Friday in George Wagner IV’s trial. She met and married Jake Wagner in Alaska after the Wagner family moved there in the spring...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Harrison Avenue and Belclare Road in Dent
DENT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Harrison Avenue and Belclare Road in Dent. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio GOP candidate defends ‘Jew you down’ comment by saying Jews have ‘solid money principles’
(JTA) – Facing criticism about her use in 2014 of the antisemitic phrase “Jew you down,” the Republican nominee for a competitive state Senate seat in Ohio this week said she was just trying to praise Jews’ frugality. Michele Reynolds, a business owner and former public...
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years
Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
Ohio retired teachers’ pension fund suffers $5.3 billion loss as staff get bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s teacher retirement system paid out $10 million in staff bonuses the same year its pension fund lost over $5 billion, according to updated figures released Thursday. Two months after the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS) Board awarded its 100-member investment staff with hefty performance bonuses, the pension fund […]
Many of the Ohio Redistricting Commission Members Who Pushed Through Unconstitutional Maps Are Up for Reelection
Will the mess they made follow them to the ballot?
Watch The Ohio State Marching Band and Iowa Marching Band pay tribute to Elton John with halftime show
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For a legend like Sir Elton John, one band just isn’t enough. On Saturday afternoon, the Ohio State Marching Band and Iowa Marching Band paid tribute to John, who is currently on his farewell tour across America, with seven hits from his legendary catalogue. The selections...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man dies after being hit by truck, officials say
CINCINNATI — A man has died after being hit by a truck Thursday morning in Springfield Township. Officials say it happened at 5:59 a.m. in the 10300 block of Mill Road when a preliminary investigation shows a man, identified as 49-year-old Steven Grow, was in the middle of the roadway when he was hit by a truck. Grow was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0