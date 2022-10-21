Read full article on original website
Eastern Iowa Pumpkin Farm Has A Little Of Everything [PHOTOS]
Our thermometers keep swinging on the hot and cold pendulum and after the cold weekend we had last week, it will be nice to get some warmer temperatures. During this time of year, people love to take advantage of the fall colors by going to local farms. On Thursday, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig did just that as he toured Kroul Family Farm over in Mount Vernon.
Check Out 1,000+ Carved Pumpkins This Weekend in Iowa
A fun annual event is happening this weekend over in Ames!. Every year, Reiman Gardens puts on an impressive Halloween celebration called Spirits in the Gardens. The event features over a THOUSAND hand-carved Jack-O-Lanterns, as well as other festive activities for families. This year's Spirits in the Gardens will take...
Iowa Toy Shop Donating Entire Day of Work to Local Kids
These folks sound like prime candidates to be Santa's helpers, and thanks to them, lots of kids in Eastern Iowa will be guaranteed a fun toy under their tree this Christmas. Blu Track is a very small company with a factory in Anamosa. According to what their spokesperson told Radio Iowa, this Friday's operation (October 21) will be devoted entirely to making 500 of its dual-track kits to donate to local Toys for Tots chapters.
This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding
It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
Dang Flabbit! Iowans Don’t Curse…Much
Iowans don't swear...according to some sort of science. A recent study came out that gave us a better insight into just how much soap we should be using to clean out our mouths with. According to a site called Word Tips, Iowa doesn't freakin' curse much compared to the rest of the country.
A Look Back on Iowa’s Most Popular Halloween Costumes in 2017 [PHOTOS]
Man does time fly. There are days when I feel like I just graduated high school and others where I feel every bit of being 31 years old. How has it been 5 years since 2017? That was a pretty great year for me personally. I moved in with my current fiance, global pandemic wasn't a phrase you heard every day, and that was the season of the Minnesota Vikings, Minneapolis Miracle.
Could Two Fast Food Giants be Teaming up in Iowa?
If there are two fast food restaurants that are universally adored (or hated by health nuts) and regularly visited by the American and worldwide public, those two would be Krispy Kreme and McDonald's. Though Krispy Kreme has just four locations in the state of Iowa (three of which are in...
Rating Cities In Iowa Rated Based on Their Smell [WATCH]
Iowa is a land of many smells. Sometimes these smells are very pleasant, sometimes not so much. When you have as many hog farmers as the state of Iowa does, you're bound to run into smells that may be less desirable. I've always wanted to ask a hog farmer what dealing with that smell is like every day. I really hope the answer starts with something like "smells like money."
After A Five Month Break, Bird Flu Strikes Again In Iowa
It’s been five months since Iowa has had a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, on a commercial/backyard flock of birds. In 2022, over 13 million commercial and backyard birds across just Iowa were put down as a result of avian influenza. The spread of the virus in Iowa caused many poultry sales and shows to be put on pause as producers helped mitigate its spread.
Drought Is On The Horizon For Much Of Iowa
Northeast Iowa has been the garden spot of Iowa all summer. While much of Iowa has been hit by worsening drought, our farmers have taken advantage of the wet conditions and are reaping the rewards in this year’s yields. However last week, the drought monitor shifted to show that...
Traveling Internet Personality Visits Iowa for the First Time [VIDEO]
If you like to travel, hike, explore other towns, or enjoy the great outdoors, you have to start following along with AMomExplores. Whichever social media website you use the most, this midwestern mom from Wisconsin puts together some of the coolest travel tips and tricks content on the internet. Emily,...
An Iowa Hero and His Team Have Completed Their Mission
An Iowa hero has made many various trips across the United States to help people in need. Willie Ray Fairley is the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids and he and his team have helped provide food to those in Florida who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Iowa VERY Nice – One City Was Selected As The Nicest
You no doubt are familiar with the term "Iowa Nice" by now. You've unquestionably heard folks use it. Maybe it was after the derecho in 2020 when Iowans came together to help Cedar Rapids and surrounding area residents. For folks in Iowa, or let's be honest, the Midwest in general,...
Some Iowa Podcasters Were Featured on a Famous Comedian’s Podcast
It was a big week for three guys from Eastern Iowa! The members of the Confused Breakfast podcast were invited to be on comedian Bert Kreischer's Bertcast in LA. Confused Breakfast is a local podcast hosted by three local guys: AJ Vens, Sean Prior, and Mike Schulte. You may recognize Mike as the drummer of the popular band The Pork Tornadoes. The podcast isn't about music, through. It's all about movies! The official website describes it as:
Debate Continues Over Des Moines Mountain Lion Sighting [WATCH]
The topic of mountain lions in the state of Iowa can be a controversial subject. Yes, the big cats are most certainly back in the Hawkeye state. But some disagree about just how many there are, and that the ones that are confirmed are merely just passing through. A recent mountain lion sighting in Des Moines has residents on edge and officials confused about just what they caught on tape in someone's backyard.
Eastern Iowa Native Stars in Hit TV Show Spinoff
Supernatural was one of the top shows on American television from 2005 to 2020. For those unfamiliar, IMDb sums up the show as two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, that "follow their father's footsteps as hunters, fighting evil supernatural beings of many kinds, including monsters, demons, and gods that roam the earth."
Iowa Man Who’s Fought Through a Very Difficult Year Wins $1 Million
It's amazing how quickly your fortunes can change. Darryl Ingram isn't a guy who plays the lottery very much. As a matter of fact, he told the Iowa Lottery that he's probably only bought tickets about ten times in his lifetime. Buying them for back-to-back Powerball drawings ended up being one of the best decisions he's ever made.
Wait, Is It Legal To Take a “Ballot Selfie” in Iowa?
You Voted! Good for you. Really, I believe you and I'm proud of you. You don't need to prove it to me on social media. Keep your selfies to yourself, especially the ones with the actual ballot in hand. In case you've been living under a rock, early voting is...
Ashton Kutcher Teases Familiar Role On Social Media [WATCH]
Iowans know him and Iowans love him. Cedar Rapids native, Ashton Kutcher, is headed back to our living rooms (or wherever you watch Netflix) very soon. He's co-starring in a movie and it's a movie genre you're probably familiar with seeing him in. It's no surprise as he's had a ton of success in roles like this.
