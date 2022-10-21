The topic of mountain lions in the state of Iowa can be a controversial subject. Yes, the big cats are most certainly back in the Hawkeye state. But some disagree about just how many there are, and that the ones that are confirmed are merely just passing through. A recent mountain lion sighting in Des Moines has residents on edge and officials confused about just what they caught on tape in someone's backyard.

