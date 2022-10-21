Darvin Ham Proud Of Lakers’ Defense; Believes Shooting Will Improve Despite Nightmare Efficiency Against Clippers

Read full article on original website
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley gets real on relationship with Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard amid Battle of LA narrative
Thursday night produced quite a spectacle between the Los Angeles Lakers and their bitter cross-town rivals in the Los Angeles Clippers. For new Lakers recruit Patrick Beverley, it was a chance to rekindle some old flames with his former team and a handful of his ex-teammates. Beverley spent four seasons...
LeBron James gives brutally honest advice to Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-97, on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Lakers to 0-2 on the season. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, whom the Lakers decided against trading this past offseason, went 0 for 11 in shooting on the night. Following the loss, forward...
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
With their recent loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, Anthony Davis expressed his frustration over Russell Westbrook and other teammates not making shots at the crucial time.
CJ McCollum Sends A Message To His Ex-Teammate Damian Lillard: "If He Doesn’t Become A Billionaire Before This Is Over, You Did Something Wrong.”
CJ McCollum wants Damian Lillard to retire a billionaire.
Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Send Russell Westbrook Back To Oklahoma City Thunder
Westbrook's future with the Lakers is in limbo as the new season hits the ground up and running.
Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook
Gordon Hayward liked a tweet suggesting a trade where he joins the Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers
Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
Lillard, Grant lead Blazers' late rally past Lakers, 106-104
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 41 points, Jerami Grant made a driving layup with three seconds left, and the unbeaten Portland Trail Blazers kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless under new coach Darvin Ham with a 106-104 victory Sunday. Portland trailed 102-95 with 1:56 to...
Charles Barkley Unloads On Lakers’ Management
The Los Angeles Lakers are getting an ear full from former NBA star Charles Barkley. His analysis of the Lakers management isn’t good, as he unloaded on them. So what is the former NBA star saying about the Lakers management that’s so bad?. Barkley Isn’t Happy With Players...
2 former Lakers thriving makes Rob Pelinka’s mistakes hurt even more
It is safe to say that Los Angeles Lakers fans are not happy with Rob Pelinka. After stumbling into a championship-winning team in large part thanks to LeBron James, Pelinka has done everything since to dismantle the team, proving he might not understand why the team was successful in the first place.
Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game
Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.
De'Aaron Fox Says He Canceled His Workout With Suns So They Didn't Draft Him: "Me And Devin Booker Would've Been A Nice Backcourt."
De'Aaron Fox reveals that he called off his workout with the Phoenix Suns so he was drafted by a different team.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Soulja Boy Admits NLE Choppa Was First Rapper to Walk an NBA Team Onto the Court
Say what you will about Soulja Boy, but the man can admit when he’s wrong. Case in point: his recent Twitter exchange with NLE Choppa. It all began Thursday night after Choppa performed at the FedExForum for the Memphis Grizzlies’ season opener. The rapper shared a video from the gig, in which he was seen accompanying the team out of the tunnel while performing his track “Shotta Flow.” Choppa captioned the video: “First Artist To Walk A NBA Team Out and It Was The Home Team.”
The Best NBA Teams Right Now, Ranked
It’s that time of year. The NBA is back and the season is in full swing. The Golden State Warriors are fresh off their fourth title in eight seasons and are looking to add on to the dynasty with another one this season. There are several franchises who are trying to break a long ringless drought including star-studded teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, the Philadelphia Sixers, and the drama-filled Brooklyn Nets. While some team’s hopes are more realistic than others, that’s why the game is played. While there are dominant veteran teams, there are also young up-and-coming teams to watch out for this season as well like the New Orleans Pelicans and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
