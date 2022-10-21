ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap Sun

Are we really examining American men?

By Larry Little
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXIA1_0ihq4jlE00

Although it's October, I think most of us would agree that President Volodymyr Zelinsky of Ukraine should be Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2022.

My father has been deceased since 1993, but I am sure that he would agree. Dad was a writer for Time before he lost his job in the early days of the Great Depression. I should add that he would likely also agree that the women of Iran currently protesting in the streets may well deserve equal billing, perhaps as Women of the Year to Zelinsky's man.

Last Monday I watched a clip on CNN of an organized group of female Kurdish fighters, pledging to liberate Iran. I was listening to hear a quote from one of them to match Zelinsky’s “I need ammunition, not a ride.” She’s there, we just haven’t heard her yet.

While I reiterate my previous grandfather-like warning — "be careful young people" — that I wrote during the prior Green Revolution in Iran and during the more recent widespread protests in Hong Kong, I applaud their courage. More than merely wishing them well, I hope outside special forces help them. Now is the time to liberate Iran and save us all from nuclear weapons in the hands of another terrorist regime.

What I believe my father wouldn’t agree with would be the magazine award if it was given to any American this year. As he liked to call himself a “word man,” he would also likely agree, and approve my word choice describing the situation. American men — perhaps men everywhere — are currently too often discombobulated.

While voices such as the poet Robert Bly and the writer Warren Farrell have been essentially saying for decades that men need to get their stuff together, other writers such as myself have perhaps been too timid. It has not been politically correct to say that men are falling behind, and that the reality of a male malaise hurts everyone. While I have more granddaughters than grandsons, I want them all to be successful and joyful.

However, the recent chorus of writers who have sounded the alarm about men — most recently Kay Hymowitz ("Manning Up") and Warren Farrell and John Gray ("The Boy Crisis") have a new, and perhaps even more likely-to-be-listened-to entry. (As an aside, John Gray, who gained widespread readership for his series beginning with "Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus," has perhaps implicitly acknowledged the rapid cultural change since his landmark book was published in 1992. Maybe it’s just tougher to see what has happened on cloud-shrouded Venus.)

The brand new entry is a book published this year by Richard V. Reeves, "Of Boys and Men." Reeves is a 1990 graduate of Wadham College, Oxford with a PhD from the University of Warwick. He is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. Of his personal life, all I am aware of is that he is in his early fifties, a dual citizen of the United Kingdom and the United States, and from references in the book, he apparently has several sons.

"Of Boys and Men" has already attracted some notable attention. Two opinion columnists for the New York Times have written columns on the book.

David Brooks, on September 29, commented that the book “…is a landmark, one of the most important books of the year, not only because it is a comprehensive look at the male crisis, but also because it searches for the roots of that crisis and offers solutions.” Brooks notes that boys are struggling in classrooms and that “By high school, two-thirds of the students in the top 10 percent of the class, ranked by G.P.A.. are girls, while roughly two-thirds of the students at the lowest decile are boys.”

In previous columns I have noted that when I went to law school in the early 1970s there were only a few women in my class. In contrast, when our daughter went to law school about 20 years ago, two-thirds of her class were women, and our granddaughter is now in law school. Brooks picks up on this trend, noting that at the top law schools, all the prestigious law review editors in 2020 were women.

Brooks also notes that men are struggling in the workplace, more likely than women to die of suicide or drug overdoses, and more hindered by “challenging environments than girls.”

In a column, “Boys and Men are in Crisis Because Society Is,” published October 3, Michelle Goldberg wrote more critically. She criticizes Reeves' “wonky moderation…Dismissive of partisanship, Reeves elides the political and economic decisions that have made American life brutal, in different but overlapping ways, for women and men both.”

I plan to write more about Reeves’ book in future columns. I especially welcome readers’ comments on the book, and the extent of discombobulation.

Contact Larry Little at larrylittle46@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
howafrica.com

The US President Who Secretly Bought Enslaved Children

According to history, the cruel practice of owning slaves was common among presidents during the late 1700s and early 1800s. Enslaved laborers even assisted in the construction of the White House. Many of the commanders-in-chief were enslavers while in office, as the majority of them came from enslaving families and...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Washington Examiner

The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud

According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Slate

The Most Hated Man in America

At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
Andrei Tapalaga

The Map Which Convinced Abraham Lincoln To End Slavery

Slave Population US year 1860Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Slavery has pretty much brought out the worst in humanity. This was a period of time that brought the worst out of American society, but it also took one great American leader to put an end to the xenophobia that took place during the 17th century. It should be the goal of humanity to be free from any restrictions and to be capable of coming to your own sane conclusions. It is extremely disappointing that it took so long for slavery to be permanently abolished, but we must show Abraham Lincoln respect because he was the one to take the first step in that direction.
Upworthy

Voice recordings of people who were enslaved offer incredible first-person accounts of U.S. history

This article originally appeared on 03.09.20 When we think about the era of American slavery, many of us tend to think of it as the far distant past. While slavery doesn't exist as a formal institution today, there are people living who knew formerly enslaved black Americans first-hand. In the wide arc of history, the legal enslavement of people on U.S. soil is a recent occurrence —so recent, in fact, that we have voice recordings of interviews with people who lived it. Many of us have read written accounts of enslavement, from Frederick Douglass's autobiography to some of the 2,300 first-person accounts housed in the Library of Congress. But how many of us have heard the actual voices of people who were enslaved telling their own stories?
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy