Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRQE News 13
Big changes on the way starting Sunday
The first significant fall storm system that we have been talking about all week is arriving this weekend. Today there was already some breezy winds, but temperatures remained above average. Tomorrow winds will come along with a cold front, bringing significantly stronger gusts and wetter conditions. Strong winds will begin...
KRQE News 13
Warm, windy Saturday before the storm
Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to a some relatively milder temps this morning especially where we have some breezes and clouds over New Mexico. Ruidoso is already seeing gusts over 30 mph. Very windy weather will keep increasing this afternoon with peak wind gusts 40-50 mph east of the mountains. These winds will come from the west to southwesterly direction bringing downsloping warmth for one more day. Enjoy these balmy temps in the lower to middle 80s for Roswell, Tucumcari, and Santa Rosa because big changes are coming!
KRQE News 13
Weekend storm brings strong winds, colder temperatures, rain, and snow
A storm system will bring active weather this weekend across New Mexico. Strong winds, colder temperatures, rain, and snow will all impact parts of New Mexico through Monday. Winds have already starting picking up across parts of New Mexico Friday. Our next storm system will bring even stronger winds Saturday afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 to 50 mph across the state. It will still be a warm day across New Mexico too. The strongest winds arrive Sunday, with some wind gusts approaching 60 mph. A strong cold front will begin moving into the Four Corners Sunday afternoon. The front will bring rain and mountain snow along and behind it as it pushes south into Sunday night. A sharp drop in temperatures will also follow behind the cold front into Sunday night.
KRQE News 13
Weekend storm brings cool down, wind, rain and snow
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and cool. Temperatures are in the 30s, 40s and low 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures will climb back into the 70s and 80s, especially warm across the east for this time in October. The east slopes of the central mountains, and the central highlands and plains will be windier today, but the rest of the state will stay relatively calm. Winds will kick up in speed on Saturday, and especially on Sunday.
COLORADO FORECAST: Storm could bring up to 24 inches of snow, 55 MPH winds, and steep temp drop
The National Weather Service is calling for heavy snow, high winds, and steep temperature drops in Colorado over the weekend, ahead of a powerful storm system that is likely to deliver the first significant snowfall of the season. The storm system is forecasted to travel along the Continental Divide region...
KRQE News 13
Another storm system impacts New Mexico this weekend
Warm and dry weather will continue through Saturday, but the winds will be picking up. Our next storm moves in Sunday and Monday, bringing widespread windy weather, colder temperatures, and rain and snow. Warmer weather continues to return to New Mexico Thursday. Temperatures will keep climbing into Saturday ahead of...
losalamosreporter.com
Sad Moment In Time For Some…
Los Alamos resident Sharon Allen took several photos Sunday morning of what remains of the former Hilltop House structure. ‘The sun was coming up and it hit me that this view would never happen again. I knew today the structure so familiar to all of us when we enter Los Alamos would be gone for good,’ Allen said. Photo by Sharon Allen.
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Did you know crickets can tell you the temperature? Here’s how
Crickets can’t predict the weather, but their chirp can tell you the temperature.
32 inches? Wild forecast says big snow in Colorado over upcoming days
With multiple media sources reporting that big snow is about to hit the American West this weekend, locals are probably wondering what that means for Colorado. Winter forecasting website Powderchasers is calling for two rounds of snow to hit British Columbia, the Pacific Northwest, and the Rockies, with one set to hit this weekend and another set to hit at the start of the next week. Mapping shows that snowfall in parts of Colorado could be significant, with the west-central mountains and the southwest mountains expected to be hit the hardest. An American GFS map the website features shows potential for snowfall in the double-digits, possibly reaching toward 20 inches.
Bookings fill up fast at Albuquerque ‘Stranger Things’ Airbnb
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
rrobserver.com
RRHS’s ‘Big Event’ is approaching; still time to get help
Senior citizens, and disabled and/or wheelchair-bound folks in Rio Rancho, here’s a great time to rid your yard of weeds, get those windows cleaned, have that layer of leaves raked or even get some painting done – not to mention some help in putting up the Christmas tree.
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Drivers can expect slowdowns on I-40 between Coors and 98th this weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque drivers can expect more slowdowns on I-40 as crews get into the next phase of the freeway reconstruction project. Through the weekend and into early next week, there will be ramp and lane closures in both directions between 98th and Coors. The Department of Transportation says this is the final stage […]
rrobserver.com
Get ready for the second annual Rio Rancho Fall Festival Saturday
The City of Rio Rancho’s 2022 edition of the Rio Rancho Fall Festival is coming this Saturday,. Presented by Oxford Wealth Advisors, the event is a free, family-friendly event. This year, the festivities will take place at Campus Park at City Center. “Last year’s Fall Festival was a huge...
KOAT 7
Friday night collision proves fatal for motorcyclist
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A motorcycle traveling at high speed collided with a vehicle making a U-turn Friday night at the intersection of Central Avenue NW and 86th Street, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist. The man riding the motorcycle, who was not identified, was wearing a helmet and...
KOAT 7
Deadly crash closes roads in Nob Hill area of Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in the Nob Hill area. Around 9:30, officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Coal Avenue southeast and Vassar Drive southeast. According to APD, a passenger was taken to the hospital and the driver...
searchlightnm.org
The fire and flood next time
The disaster hits Santa Fe next year on May 12. That morning, a wildfire ignites just below the Pecos Wilderness area, due to a lightning strike. The flames quickly erupt into a conflagration, burning along the Santa Fe River and up into the steep hills. It takes 65 days to...
rrobserver.com
Albuquerque wants to upgrade downtown
ALBUQUERQUE – In an effort to create a safer, more vital downtown, Albuquerque has come up with a 7-step program. Good news for Rio Rancho residents who work in Albuquerque, and now and then might want to enjoy a ‘safe’ night on the town. The plan, called...
rrobserver.com
Southern Blvd., King Blvd. work waiting for updates from City of Rio Rancho
The intersection of Wilpett Rd. and King Blvd. (Michaela Helean/Observer) Southern Blvd., King Blvd., and Westside Dr. are awaiting big updates from the city so major road work can get underway.. Southern and King are due to be widened. Westside Dr. will be getting a pedestrian walk. These plans were...
Comments / 0