Detroit, MI

FanSided

Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers

Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season and they are currently one of the two teams that have an 0-2 record alongside the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the Lakers' defense has clearly improved under coach Darvin Ham, the issue of their poor 3PT shooting still remains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Steph makes hilariously ridiculous trick shot before game

Steph Curry continues to find ways to amaze fans who show up early to watch his pregame routine. Ahead of the Warriors' second game of the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry capped off his warmups with a trick shot that left the crowd at Chase Center thoroughly impressed. Before Curry hit...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Is Cade Cunningham really being “too passive?”

Cade Cunningham scored a season high 22 points last night against the Indiana Pacers, but it wasn’t enough to get the Detroit Pistons their second victory of the season. We’re only three games in, so it is far too early to panic, especially when we knew this young team was going to take some time to gel and build chemistry.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys lose important starting defender for season

In their 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions, the Dallas Cowboys once again proved their dominating defense was the driving force of their team. Even with the return of Dak Prescott, the Dallas offense struggled. They struggled running. They struggled passing. They struggled blocking. It was the Dallas Cowboys defense...
DALLAS, TX
SB Nation

LeBron James bricked a logo 3 so badly people are calling it the worst shot of his career

If there’s one thing to know about the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-2023 season, it’s that they absolutely cannot shoot. This is a cardinal sin when building a team around LeBron James. While James has been otherwise incredible to start season No. 20, he’s also struggling to shoot the ball from deep. Maybe his teammates are rubbing off on him in a bad way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson reportedly in talks for ownership stake in Raiders

Magic Johnson may soon be adding to his already vast ownership portfolio. Liz Hoffman of Semafor reports this week that the retired Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson is in talks to buy a stake in the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. Hoffman adds that Johnson has been assembling a group of investors in recent weeks to purchase a minority interest from Raiders majority owner Mark Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Cubs: How Chicago’s Al Spalding broke the early players’ movement

In 1876 Al Spalding went 47-12 with a 1.75 ERA, pitching 528 of the Chicago White Stockings’ (a precursor to the Chicago Cubs) 592 innings that season. He was first in wins and fifth in ERA. He would throw just 11 innings in 1877 and then retired. He was only 26. Why did he leave so early? His Hall of Fame biography suggests he left before he would have failed since he could not master the new fad pitch then sweeping the nation called the “curve ball.” But his subsequent career suggests he simply did not want to be a player. He wanted to own them.
CHICAGO, IL
