Kidd, Mary Kate Greene
Mary Kate Greene Kidd, 78, died October 22, 2022, at her home in Fairlawn, Pulaski County, where she was a lifelong resident. She was surrounded by family, following an extended illness related to COVID. Mary Kate was a charter member of the Fairlawn Church of God. She served in numerous...
Quesenberry, Clara Belle
Clara Belle Quesenberry, 87, of Pulaski, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilford Wisely Gallimore and Nannie Elizabeth Chinault. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Leon Quesenberry, and 10 siblings, along with numerous friends she made throughout her life.
Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake
Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
Bland, Harry Lee
Sunday, September 25, 2022, Harry Bland passed away at 70 years old, in the comfort of palliative care at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Harry Lee Bland was born breech and just shy of 10 pounds in Gordonville, VA, on 10/29/51. It was often said that he came into the world feet first because he was eager to hit the ground running; it was also said that he came into the world backwards and that’s where he got his unique perspective and sense of humor.
Deisher, Sharon Lynn
Sharon Lynn Deisher, 45, passed away unexpectedly at home in Radford on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Lee Rife. Survivors include her mother, Diana Lynn Deisher; sons, Tevin Black (Alli), Malik Toney, and Maurice Toney; grandchildren, Jeremiess, Jordyn, Jakobie and one on the way; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Chrisley, Raymond Eugene
Raymond Eugene “Gene” Chrisley, 79, of Radford, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Chrisley; parents, James Chrisley and Louise Turpin; special brother and friend, Walter D. Chrisley; and grandson, Cody Chrisley. Gene served in Vietnam as a Navy...
Epperley, Jane Woodrum
Mary Ella “Jane” Epperley, age 101 of Dublin passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Dublin. Born October 19, 1921 in Talcott, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Davis Woodrum & Myrtle Marie Churchfield Woodrum. She was also preceded in...
Wimmer, Shaun Cabot
Shaun Cabot Wimmer, 43 of Eggleston, VA departed this life suddenly October 21, 2022. Born in Montgomery County on June 22, 1979 he was a son of Donna Covill Wimmer and the late Donald Lee Wimmer. Shaun spent his life in service as a member of the Eggleston Fire Department...
University-owned apartment struck by gunfire in Radford
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford University Police were dispatched after a gunshot was heard and a bullet struck a university-owned apartment. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 22 at approximately 7:14 p.m. in the 1100 block of Clement Street. Radford City Police say they were also in the area at the time to investigate a discharge of a firearm just minutes earlier. Officers determined the incident to be related.
Davis, Claude Cecil
Claude Cecil Davis, 75, of Pulaski, died peacefully at his residence on October 19th 2022. Claude was preceded in death by his parents Claude Cecil Davis Sr. and Melba Louise Lovern Davis. He was also predeceased by a son, Roger Corvin. Surviving are two daughters; Kay Corvin, and Brenda Joyce...
Nuckolls, Ronald David
Ronald David Nuckolls, age 68 of Draper passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Born February 13, 1954 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Haswell Marco Nuckolls and Vasil Burnett Nuckolls. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Alan Nuckolls. Ronald was a veteran of...
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
Step Right Up for Fun at the Kazim Shrine Circus
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Kazim Shrine Circus starts October 28 at the Salem Civic Center in Roanoke! You don't want to miss all the fun! Emily got to "clown around" with the folks putting on the event!
Body of woman missing 4 years found under floor of rural North Carolina site, cops say
The site is 10 miles from where she was last seen.
Hollins, Sr., Joseph Harold
Joseph Harold Hollins, Sr., 88, went to be with his Lord on Friday, October 21, 2022, at his home in Radford surrounded by his family. He was a retired rural postal carrier with 40 years of service and a member of the Radford Church of God. He was preceded in...
Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center helped bring Mexican street corn to the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the end of March 2022, Julia Rigney lost her job. The next day she was trying to find a new career in a room full of business owners. “Surrounded by all of these amazing women and hearing their stories, everyone was coming up, saying, “What’s your business? What’s your business?” said Rigney. “And I never really thought about it before. And I was like, I want to sell elote.”
Botetourt Co. Fire & EMS Special Operations team conducted training on James River
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt Fire & EMS Special Operations team conducted a training on James River at Craig Creek. This water rescue team is an important resource and it is made up of both volunteer and career personnel who train monthly to elevate their skills and preparedness, the department said.
Police search for person who shot at Radford University-owned apartment, no one hurt
RADFORD, Va. – Radford University Police say a University-owned building was struck by gunfire. It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Clement Street. At the same time, Radford City Police were dispatched to Grove Avenue for reports of a firearm discharge. “It was quickly determined this incident was related and there was no immediate threat to public safety as the suspects left the area in a vehicle,” the University police department said in a Facebook post.
Free Thanksgiving meals in Southern WV
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Food prices are on the rise and Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be even more expensive than last year. If you or your family need a little extra help this Thanksgiving, the following are a list of places for Raleigh, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties where you can get a free Thanksgiving […]
