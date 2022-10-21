Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Police responding to auto accident with car and two motorcycles along South Acadian
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in a an auto accident Sunday afternoon involving two motorcycles and one car. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of South Acadian Thruway and Government Street. No more details are immediately available.
WAFB.com
Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after one person stabbed on Convention St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a reported stabbing in the 1400 block of Convention St. Officers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. and found that one man had been stabbed at this location. BRPD said the injuries do not...
brproud.com
One injured in early morning shooting on Wyoming St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS were called to a shooting around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming St. A woman was seen being taken away from the shooting scene on a stretcher. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was transported...
Breaux Bridge house fire leaves family without home to live in
In late Sept., Breaux Bridge resident Junius John Joseph and his family's whole life turned upside down when their kitchen oven caught fire.
theadvocate.com
New garbage, recycling provider selected for Lafayette Parish
Acadiana Waste Services has been selected from five applicants to provide garbage service to residents in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish from Nov. 1, 2023, through Oct. 31, 2028. The Lafayette company will replace Republic Services, which has the current contract through Oct. 31, 2023....
Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
brproud.com
1 driver killed, another arrested in Sunday morning crash in Assumption Parish
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — One driver was killed and another arrested after an early Sunday morning crash in Assumption Parish. On Sunday, Oct. 23 before 5 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that left one dead on La. 308 near Orchid Street. Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie.
brproud.com
Vacant house in Baton Rouge intentionally set on fire, firefighters say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department believes a vacant home on South 19th Street was intentionally set on fire. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of South 19th Street around 8 a.m. Saturday to find the front of the house fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters made entry through the back of the home and were able to put out the fire.
KPLC TV
LDWF stocks Jennings, Ragley parks with channel catfish
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - In an effort to get more people fishing, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is stocking ponds all over the state. Thursday, I-10 Oil and Gas Park in Jennings and Purple Heart Park in Ragley got a fresh supply of channel catfish. “Today we’re putting...
WDSU
Baton Rouge Police arrest third person in shooting off of Southern University campus
BATON ROUGE, La. — Baton Rouge police announced they arrested 22-year-old Jaicedric Williams and charged him with 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and Illegal Use of a Weapon. Williams is the third person that has been arrested in connection to the incident. Williams was arrested by U.S Marshalls...
wbrz.com
Woman, 29, killed by truck while crossing Airline Highway in Ascension
PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a highway in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night. Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Airline Highway near Commerce Street. The victim, 29-year-old Allie Braud of Prairieville, was trying to cross the road when a pickup truck heading south struck her, police said.
Making a Change: Lafayette Consolidated Government Picks New Garbage and Recycling Provider
A local company has been selected to become the new garbage and recycling provider for the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish. Five waste service providers submitted proposals earlier this year to replace Republic Services. For the first time in 15 years, Lafayette Consolidated Government utilized this public bid process to pick a new waste service provider - Acadiana Waste Services (AWS).
brproud.com
No one charged after toddler found walking alone in Baker neighborhood
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department says no one will be charged after a toddler was found in a Baker neighborhood early Sunday morning. Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn says the toddler was found by a neighbor at 1:45 a.m. in the Chamberlain Avenue area. Dunn says she walked off after everyone went to sleep. The parents were found when the toddler’s grandmother recognized her on the morning news, according to Dunn.
NOLA.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
brproud.com
Benefit for cancer patient beaten after road rage incident to be held Sunday
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The family of a cancer patient who was beaten after a road rage incident is holding a medical benefit for him Sunday. Scott Gray was involved in an accident off Causey Road in Prairieville on Sunday, Oct. 16. Gray’s wife, Ezaine, received a call from him and learned he was left on the side of the road. Scott is recovering from eye surgery and other injuries from the incident.
brproud.com
Lafayette bar owner allegedly taking split of employee tips
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A former employee at The Wurst Biergarten in downtown Lafayette has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor over the owner allegedly demanding a split of the tips. News 10’s Rodricka Taylor spoke one-on-one with Christian Colson about his experience. “Everything was...
brproud.com
Red Stick Farmer’s Market to celebrate 26 years in November
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Red Stick Farmer’s Market is celebrating its 26th anniversary. The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA) will host a special event from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The celebration will have live music, seasonal drinks for sale, kids’ activities, and more. BREADA says the anniversary marks the start of the fall harvest in Louisiana.
85th International Crowley Rice Festival: From farm to table
A lot goes into putting on the Rice Festival and it all begins with the rice industry.
avoyellestoday.com
Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
