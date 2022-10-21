ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

WAFB.com

Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after one person stabbed on Convention St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a reported stabbing in the 1400 block of Convention St. Officers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. and found that one man had been stabbed at this location. BRPD said the injuries do not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in early morning shooting on Wyoming St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS were called to a shooting around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming St. A woman was seen being taken away from the shooting scene on a stretcher. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was transported...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New garbage, recycling provider selected for Lafayette Parish

Acadiana Waste Services has been selected from five applicants to provide garbage service to residents in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish from Nov. 1, 2023, through Oct. 31, 2028. The Lafayette company will replace Republic Services, which has the current contract through Oct. 31, 2023....
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Vacant house in Baton Rouge intentionally set on fire, firefighters say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department believes a vacant home on South 19th Street was intentionally set on fire. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of South 19th Street around 8 a.m. Saturday to find the front of the house fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters made entry through the back of the home and were able to put out the fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

LDWF stocks Jennings, Ragley parks with channel catfish

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - In an effort to get more people fishing, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is stocking ponds all over the state. Thursday, I-10 Oil and Gas Park in Jennings and Purple Heart Park in Ragley got a fresh supply of channel catfish. “Today we’re putting...
JENNINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Woman, 29, killed by truck while crossing Airline Highway in Ascension

PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a highway in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night. Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Airline Highway near Commerce Street. The victim, 29-year-old Allie Braud of Prairieville, was trying to cross the road when a pickup truck heading south struck her, police said.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Making a Change: Lafayette Consolidated Government Picks New Garbage and Recycling Provider

A local company has been selected to become the new garbage and recycling provider for the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish. Five waste service providers submitted proposals earlier this year to replace Republic Services. For the first time in 15 years, Lafayette Consolidated Government utilized this public bid process to pick a new waste service provider - Acadiana Waste Services (AWS).
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

No one charged after toddler found walking alone in Baker neighborhood

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department says no one will be charged after a toddler was found in a Baker neighborhood early Sunday morning. Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn says the toddler was found by a neighbor at 1:45 a.m. in the Chamberlain Avenue area. Dunn says she walked off after everyone went to sleep. The parents were found when the toddler’s grandmother recognized her on the morning news, according to Dunn.
BAKER, LA
NOLA.com

Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Benefit for cancer patient beaten after road rage incident to be held Sunday

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The family of a cancer patient who was beaten after a road rage incident is holding a medical benefit for him Sunday. Scott Gray was involved in an accident off Causey Road in Prairieville on Sunday, Oct. 16. Gray’s wife, Ezaine, received a call from him and learned he was left on the side of the road. Scott is recovering from eye surgery and other injuries from the incident.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Lafayette bar owner allegedly taking split of employee tips

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A former employee at The Wurst Biergarten in downtown Lafayette has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor over the owner allegedly demanding a split of the tips. News 10’s Rodricka Taylor spoke one-on-one with Christian Colson about his experience. “Everything was...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Red Stick Farmer’s Market to celebrate 26 years in November

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Red Stick Farmer’s Market is celebrating its 26th anniversary. The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA) will host a special event from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The celebration will have live music, seasonal drinks for sale, kids’ activities, and more. BREADA says the anniversary marks the start of the fall harvest in Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA

