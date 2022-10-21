ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Slain Raleigh police officer honored with memorial ride

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The sound of revving engines rumbled throughout Raleigh Sunday morning as a procession of motorcycles, jeeps, law enforcement and others joined together to honor a Raleigh Police officer killed during a mass shooting less than two weeks ago. “I’m going to support my brothers through...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man injured in Durham stabbing: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed Friday, police confirmed. Officers responded after the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Nation Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking that anyone with information about this stabbing...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man charged in deadly Sunday afternoon shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 29-year-old. Kahleed Zion Blount, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Zake Nati Pratt. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

6 shot in Oxford, including 18-month-old: police

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Six people were shot in Oxford on Saturday night, according to the Oxford Police Department. On Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Oxford Police Department responded to the area of Piedmont Avenue, which is located downtown. After arriving, officers were directed by people on the...
OXFORD, NC
cbs17

1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Family, community say goodbye to Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of an off-duty police officer killed during a North Carolina mass shooting recalled Saturday how she tried to save him after he was shot. “I’m glad you were still with me long enough so that I could kiss your skin while it was still warm,” Jasmin Torres said at the memorial service for Gabriel Torres, 29. “While I could still feel the pulse of your heart.”
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Police investigate deadly Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting death that occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive just before 7 p.m. and is currently questioning a suspect in a death investigation. Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Wake County DA gives next steps for mass shooting case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one week since the October 13 mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others in the Headingham neighborhood in Raleigh. CBS 17 sat down with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman who says she plans to try the suspect, 15-year-old Austin Thompson, as an adult.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy