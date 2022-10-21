Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
willmarradio.com
Drive-by shooting investigated in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police investigated a drive-by shooting Friday night. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says around 9 p.m. there was a call to police about gunshots in the 700 Block of Southwest 7th Street, near Kennedy Elementary. Felt says there were no reports of any injuries. On social media a home owner posted pictures of a bullet hole in the side of her garage.
voiceofalexandria.com
Grass fire reported near Brandon over the weekend, no one injured
(Brandon, MN)--On Saturday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of a grass fire in the road ditch along Interstate 94 east of Brandon. The Brandon Fire Department responded along with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and requested mutual aid from several area fire departments. The fire quickly spread into the tall grass and cattails south of the interstate along County Road 7 NW and Pheasant Drive NW. Fire departments worked for several hours to contain the fire, and nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.
KARE
Fire crews respond to grass fire in Carver County
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. — Agencies across four counties showed up to get a grass fire under control Sunday in Carver County. The fire took over land near the south side of Eagle Lake, near Norwood Young America. Brad Mueller was out in his yard Sunday afternoon when flames came...
knsiradio.com
Missing Teenager Found Safe
(KNSI) – A missing teenager has been found and is back home safely with her family. Last week, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension asked the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Alexa Moreno-Lopez. She was believed to possibly be in the Willmar area with a relative.
Would-be thieves scared off by homeowner, escape after police pursuit
A trio of thieves were scared off from a home in the Twin Cities exurb of Corcoran, but were able to escape police after a chase in two stolen vehicles. Corcoran Police Department said it was called to the 19300 block of Bridle Path at 1 p.m. by a homeowner who said three men had walked into his garage, who fled when he chased after them.
Corcoran homeowner chases would-be vehicle thieves, police report
CORCORAN, Minn. -- Police in Corcoran say that a homeowner thwarted an attempted car theft Friday afternoon.Police say that a man called officers at about 1 p.m. on the 19300 block of Bridle Path. He said that three men had walked into his garage. When he went outside, he said the men fled the garage toward a white Mazda SUV parked in front of the home. Police say that the man reported one of them brandished a handgun before they fled in the vehicle.About 15 minutes later, police received word of a stolen Mercedes SUV, and located the vehicle traveling with the white Mazda. Police pursued the two vehicles through Maple Grove and ultimately into Minneapolis, where the stolen vehicles split up. Officers lost track of them.Anyone with information is asked to contact Corcoran Police.The police department also stressed the importance of making sure that you don't keep valuables inside your vehicles.
knsiradio.com
Two Fires Ignite Over the Weekend in Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Two small fires occurred in the area over the weekend, with one leading to some damage. A storage shed at Holy Cross Church near Pearl Lake went up six days before the parish’s 59th Annual Fish Fry. Inside were the fryers used to prepare the main course, traditionally served with potato salad and baked beans.
Minnesota man suffers leg injury in chainsaw accident
A man suffered a leg injury in a chainsaw accident in central Minnesota Tuesday evening. Larry Gorecki, 71, briefly lost consciousness and was unable to stop the bleeding prior to emergency responders arriving following the incident, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said. The accident happened at about 5:43 p.m. near...
Homes evacuated due to large grass fire off I-94 in Douglas County
BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Multiple homes Saturday afternoon were evacuated as the result of a large grass fire in a ditch along Interstate 94.The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a fire at mile marker 91 on I-94 around 1:20 p.m.The fire quickly spread to tall grass and cattails south of the highway along County Road 7 Northwest and Pheasant Drive Northwest.Two aircraft from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were called in to assist fire crews on the ground.It took multiple fire departments several hours to contain the fire, the DCSO says.No buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Detectives ask for help with new clues in case of missing Josh Guimond
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- Detectives Friday are asking for help identifying people seen in images related to a two-decades-old case.Josh Guimond hasn't been seen since he left a college gathering with friends at St. Johns University on the evening of Nov. 9, 2002.RELATED: 'It Can Be Solved': 17 Years On, Search For St. John's Student Josh Guimond ContinuesInvestigators say they found several pictures of individuals on Josh's computer after his disappearance and are asking the public if they recognize any of those pictured.Anyone with information related to Josh's disappearance or the identities of those pictured is asked to contact Investigator Struffert with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-259-3700 or submit a tip online.
valleynewslive.com
Two women hurt following rollover along Hwy. 10
STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two young women are hurt following a rollover crash and authorities say alcohol was involved. The crash report says 22-year-old Paige Kittelson of Staples was going west on Hwy. 10 near Staples when the SUV left the road and rolled on Thursday, Oct. 20 around 2 a.m.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man facing explosives charges
(St. Paul MN-) A Willmar man has been indicted for illegally possessing two explosive devices and a short-barreled shotgun. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar says on November 20th of last year, 39-year-old Brian Kohls illegally possessed they items, none of which were registered to him under the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. Kohls is also charged with being an unlawful user of controlled substances and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.
voiceofalexandria.com
Student arrested after threatening to "shoot up" school in central Minnesota
(Alexandria, MN)--A Paynesville High School student is reportedly charged with threatening to "shoot up" the school. Matthew Herr-Ramirez, 18, of Grove City, is charged with five counts of threats of violence. '. According to authorities, Herr-Ramirez had been making threats about bringing a gun to school and shooting students and...
kfgo.com
Investigators find photos on missing St. John’s student’s computer
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying the people in about 30 photos found on the computer of Josh Guimond, the Saint John’s University student who’s been missing for nearly two decades. Twenty-year-old Guimond left a dorm...
redlakenationnews.com
High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota
A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
Sheriff: Couple found dead in hunting cabin, believed to be CO poisoning
ISLE, Minn. -- Officials in Mille Lacs County say a couple is dead in what they believe to be a carbon monoxide poisoning incident.According to the county sheriff's office, deputies were called to a hunting cabin in rural Isle on Sunday evening. The 911 caller said they arrived at the family property and found their mother and father both dead inside the cabin.The Isle Fire Department responded to the scene and found dangerous levels of carbon monoxide inside the cabin. "Upon investigation it is believed that the couple had been using a small charcoal stove for heat without proper ventilation," a release said. There was no carbon monoxide detector inside the cabin at the time. Experts say make sure you have proper ventilation when using a fuel burning appliance indoors. Get outside if you are experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms like shortness of breath, headache, nausea, confusion, or lack of coordination.Remember that people 65 and older are more at risk of dying from carbon monoxide poisoning. And always make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors in your home. It's required by law to have one within 10 feet of every bedroom in Minnesota.
voiceofalexandria.com
Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning
(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
Charges: Maple Grove man shot ex 12 times in front of child
Six weeks after he was arrested and charged for strangling and assaulting his ex-wife, and only a week after he allegedly shot another man multiple times, a Maple Grove man is back in jail for allegedly shooting his ex-wife 12 times in front of their 1-year-old child. The woman survived...
valleynewslive.com
Family of 12-year-old killed in hunting incident speak out
CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A family is speaking out after a 12-year-old was shot and killed by his uncle in a hunting incident near Motley, Minnesota last weekend. Family members have now identified the victim as Jeremy Her of St. Paul, Minn., who was on the squirrel hunting trip with his father, uncle and aunt.
millelacsband.com
Remediation of Former Mille Lacs Marina site (38593 US Highway 169, Onamia MN, 56359)
PROJECT: Remediation of former Mille Lacs Marina site (38593 US Highway 169, Onamia MN, 56359) THIS IS NOT A CHANGE ORDER NOR A DIRECTION TO PROCEED WITH THE WORK DESCRIBED HEREIN. Description and Scope of Work. The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Department of Natural Resources will be accepting bids...
