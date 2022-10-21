Read full article on original website
Cyclists return for Tour de Bronx
It's the day some cyclists in our area have been waiting a long time for; the annual Tour De Bronx event is back after a COVID-19 hiatus.
New Yorkers celebrate Diwali
Host Anita Trahan held a special Diwali brunch in her lower Manhattan apartment on Sunday to celebrate one of the oldest festivals of Hinduism.
Pizza and pancakes are a brunch hit at Serafina
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pizza is the star at the famed New York City eatery Serafina, but the brunch is also a hit. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole visited the restaurant to try the fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes and poached eggs. Check out her full report in the video above.
AHS-NYC Is Horrifying, Mostly Because It’s Stories Are True.- Gay History vs. AHS NYC (Eps 1-2)
The 11th. season of American Horror Story has arrived. In AHS-NYC’s two-part opener, fans have learned that the season will cover a mysterious serial killer targeting gay men in Lower Manhattan circa 1978-1981, as well as an unknown illness infecting Fire Island deer, and eventually the gay community. But in doing so Murphy once again “steals” and “twists” historical events, changes them ever so slightly, and and presents it to the audience as his own. But in this case they are very dark events that were never investigated, and justice was never sought for the victims The events are now mostly forgotten by time but they did happen. Just not the way Murphy presents them.
Clouds, showers stick around as work week starts
Monday and Tuesday could see an isolated shower in a few locations. Expect unsettled weather though Wednesday. Fire tears through Bronx building, critically injures …. A mother and her young daughter were rushed to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition Sunday after a fire tore through their fifth-floor apartment on Morris Avenue in the Bronx. According to the FDNY, one firefighter and one civilian were also treated for minor injuries.
Four New York Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America
Sometimes you what a meal fast. You don't want to lose the quality though. Where can you find the best restaurants for quick eats across New York State and America? Four New York restaurants just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America. It doesn't matter...
Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either
Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
NYC’s last 6 p.m. sunset of the year will take place this week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Days are getting shorter and with it comes the end of sunsets after 6 p.m. The last sunset after 6 p.m. this year will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. After that, the New York area won’t see another sunset after 6 p.m. until Daylight Saving Time Starts in […]
Ukrainian singers open the Brooklyn Folk Festival
Expect unsettled weather though Wednesday. Fire tears through Bronx building, critically injures …. A mother and her young daughter were rushed to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition Sunday after a fire tore through their fifth-floor apartment on Morris Avenue in the Bronx. According to the FDNY, one firefighter and one civilian were also treated for minor injuries.
Man, 62, knocked to Bronx subway tracks by unprovoked punch: NYPD
An assailant punched a 62-year-old man in the back of the head without provocation in a Bronx subway station Sunday night, knocking the victim to the tracks in the latest violent crime in New York City's transit system, police said.
NYC Forecast: Get your umbrellas ready
It was another bright and mild day across the tri-state area as temperatures made their way into the mid and upper 60s. We even saw a few spots south and west of the city break the 70-degree mark.
Ancient African artifacts to be displayed in new Brooklyn museum
African Artifacts that date back centuries will soon be on display at a new Brooklyn museum.
Mayor Adams says he’d be ‘extremely pleased’ if ‘no one uses’ Randalls Island migrant tent that cost NYC $650K to build
Mayor Adams acknowledged Friday that his administration has admitted far fewer migrants than expected at its controversial tent camp on Randalls Island — but contended that’s actually a sign of success. The facility, which cost city taxpayers at least $650,000 to build, has welcomed less than a dozen migrants since it opened Wednesday. The Daily News only spotted five migrants going through ...
New York City Adds New School Holiday
Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.
New subway safety plan to provide more to homeless with severe mental illness
Gov. Hochul said New York will help to open two new units at psychiatric care centers, with 50 total beds, to help people on the streets and in the subway system who are experiencing homelessness and severe mental illness.
190-year-old landmark house in the Bowery hosts ghost tours
The Merchant's House Museum in the Bowery, built in 1832, remains true to the home's original design 190 years later.
New Settlement Community Center: A beacon in the Bronx
Since the New Settlement Community Center in the Bronx opened its doors 10 years ago, it has become a beacon in the community.
Democrats considering voting for Rep. Malliotakis in NY-11 race
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis is in a tight race with former Congressman Max Rose in New York's 11th Congressional District.
Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams Announce Completion of $62 Million Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼
Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams today announced the completion of a $62 million affordable housing development in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. The El Borinquen Residence creates 148 new affordable apartments, including 90 with on-site supportive services for people experiencing homelessness and 29 homes reserved for seniors.
A New Chapter Begins for NYC Icon Vesuvio Bakery as it Opens in Hell’s Kitchen
World-famous for over a century for delectable Italian pastries and fresh, handmade breads, a new chapter of SoHo’s historic Vesuvio Bakery is being written — with a Hell’s Kitchen location opening this week on 10th Avenue. Originally opened in 1920 and run by the Dapolito family for decades, Vesuvio Bakery was a SoHo go-to for […] The post A New Chapter Begins for NYC Icon Vesuvio Bakery as it Opens in Hell’s Kitchen appeared first on W42ST.
