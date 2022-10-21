ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Camden High School Drama Club presents ‘Little Women’ as fall show

This Autumn, Camden High School Drama Club will be performing the “Little Women.”. It tells the story of the four March sisters on the edge of adulthood, while struggling to find themselves through the traumas of the American Civil War. Love and joy, heartache and sickness, death and finally hope for the future are all driving forces throughout the play.
CAMDEN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Inaugural reenactment of Abolitionist Freedom Walk held in Canastota

Retracing the steps of freedom fighters nearly 190 years later, the inaugural reenactment of the abolitionist freedom walk took place in Madison County Sunday morning. Community members and local leaders traced a portion of the footsteps from 104 brave souls who escaped an angry mob of anti-abolitionists in Utica back in 1835.
CANASTOTA, NY
Syracuse.com

Rocky Horror, Hari Kondabolu, alpaca show: 13 things to do in CNY this weekend

It’s Halloweekend! That means spooky woodland trails, Rocky Horror Picture Show, costumed bike rides, Halloween markets and creepy cocktails. If scary isn’t your scene, there’s a stand-up comedy show by Hari Kondabolu in Ithaca, a modern dance performance at the Landmark Theatre and an alpaca show at the New York State Fairgrounds. There are plenty of family-friendly trick-or-treat options, too.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Cicero-North Syracuse marching band serves notice with win in last meet before states (236 photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band finished its prep work with a flourish on Saturday. The Northstars easily took first place in the national division at Central Square’s Music in Motion show with a score of 95.05. That topped West Genesee (92.7), Liverpool (92.3) and Victor (91.35). The mark also crushes C-NS’ state high score of 90.75, set last week at Liverpool.
CICERO, NY
96.9 WOUR

Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings

There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)

A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
SYRACUSE, NY
KISS 104.1

“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York

Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Necessary transitions

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Fall is here, and it is a new season on Earth. Just as the seasons transition, we must also learn how to transition in our everyday lives. Many view transitions as an ending - losing and letting go of something significant in our lives. During this season, think about how you can transition your thoughts, future, and life. Think about ways you could learn more about who you are and get to know more about where you come from and what you envision for yourself and your family. Questioning and self-reflect on the things that make you unique in this world during this time are essential. Remember that you are one of a kind, and no one on this Earth is like you. Everyone has purpose. It is time for you to learn what that purpose is. Time to find out, “who you are.”
SYRACUSE, NY
DVM 360

Cornell veterinary students gain shadowing experience at the Wine Country Circuit Dog Show

The veterinary college has been a proud partner of the dog show since 2021. For the 36th annual Wine Country Circuit Dog Show, 20 veterinary students from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine (Cornell) attended and shadowed veterinarians to gain hands-on experience and up-close look at purebred show dogs. The show was held from September 29 to October 1 at Sampson State Park in Romulus, New York.
ROMULUS, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy