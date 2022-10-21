Read full article on original website
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
The Road Less Travelled-Enjoying Awesome Fall Colors at Hunts Pond NY State ForestDan PfeiferNew Berlin, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/16/22 Includes Possible Snow ShowersDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook for the First Week of OctoberDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Camden High School Drama Club presents ‘Little Women’ as fall show
This Autumn, Camden High School Drama Club will be performing the “Little Women.”. It tells the story of the four March sisters on the edge of adulthood, while struggling to find themselves through the traumas of the American Civil War. Love and joy, heartache and sickness, death and finally hope for the future are all driving forces throughout the play.
localsyr.com
Cicero sophomore holds fundraiser to “Crush Cancer” in memory of childhood friend
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From the moment Kevin Toms and Griffin Engle first met in preschool, the two were inseparable, but it’s a friendship that ended far too soon. “From there, we just loved soccer together, loved hanging out…”. KEVIN TOMS, LOST BEST FRIEND TO PEDIATRIC CANCER.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Inaugural reenactment of Abolitionist Freedom Walk held in Canastota
Retracing the steps of freedom fighters nearly 190 years later, the inaugural reenactment of the abolitionist freedom walk took place in Madison County Sunday morning. Community members and local leaders traced a portion of the footsteps from 104 brave souls who escaped an angry mob of anti-abolitionists in Utica back in 1835.
Rocky Horror, Hari Kondabolu, alpaca show: 13 things to do in CNY this weekend
It’s Halloweekend! That means spooky woodland trails, Rocky Horror Picture Show, costumed bike rides, Halloween markets and creepy cocktails. If scary isn’t your scene, there’s a stand-up comedy show by Hari Kondabolu in Ithaca, a modern dance performance at the Landmark Theatre and an alpaca show at the New York State Fairgrounds. There are plenty of family-friendly trick-or-treat options, too.
Procession held to honor late Boom Babies owner: ‘Westcott was her neighborhood’
Editor’s note: Syracuse.com’s Anne Hayes contributed to this article. Syracuse, N.Y. — A procession featuring confetti, cowboy boots, vintage prom dresses and Halloween costumes was held Friday in Syracuse in honor of the late Lorraine Koury, owner of Boom Babies clothing store. Stephen A. Januseski, Koury’s longtime...
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band serves notice with win in last meet before states (236 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band finished its prep work with a flourish on Saturday. The Northstars easily took first place in the national division at Central Square’s Music in Motion show with a score of 95.05. That topped West Genesee (92.7), Liverpool (92.3) and Victor (91.35). The mark also crushes C-NS’ state high score of 90.75, set last week at Liverpool.
newyorkupstate.com
An aquarium, canals, golf and mountains: Revisiting the grand plans to turn Carousel Mall into Destiny USA (Part I)
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series from history writer Johnathan Croyle marking the 20th anniversary of the proposed expansion of Carousel Mall into Destiny USA. Part II will run on syracuse.com tomorrow. It’s been exactly 20 years since shovels first hit dirt on the expansion...
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 7)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6.
How far can you chuck a pumpkin? These CNY students made it a project to find out (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The skies above the innovation tech building on the OCM BOCES campus were recently filled with flying pumpkins. Eventually, gravity mandated that they’d share a common fate. But every splat told a different story.
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings
There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
New Hartford marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including New Hartford. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
New York state marching band rankings (Week 7): Where does your school stand heading into states?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- With most of the competitors wrapping up their regular seasons last weekend, New York state’s high school marching bands are heading toward a mass showdown Sunday at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome. That’s where the New York State Field Band Conference will hold its 2022...
Salt City Market mural completed in downtown Syracuse (video, photos)
Salt City Market’s vibrant new food mural will officially be complete on Saturday. The mural, titled “Everything But The Kitchen,” showcases the wide variety of cuisine provided by the market chefs. It celebrates how people are united by food and culture. The Syracuse Urban Partnership, which owns...
Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)
A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York
Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
CNY Inspirations: Necessary transitions
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Fall is here, and it is a new season on Earth. Just as the seasons transition, we must also learn how to transition in our everyday lives. Many view transitions as an ending - losing and letting go of something significant in our lives. During this season, think about how you can transition your thoughts, future, and life. Think about ways you could learn more about who you are and get to know more about where you come from and what you envision for yourself and your family. Questioning and self-reflect on the things that make you unique in this world during this time are essential. Remember that you are one of a kind, and no one on this Earth is like you. Everyone has purpose. It is time for you to learn what that purpose is. Time to find out, “who you are.”
Company news: Syracuse University Libraries hires Michelle K. Mitchell
Michelle K. Mitchell recently joined Syracuse University Libraries as reference and instruction librarian. In this role she will be responsible for supporting student achievement and success through reference support, outreach and liaison partnerships, and instruction.
DVM 360
Cornell veterinary students gain shadowing experience at the Wine Country Circuit Dog Show
The veterinary college has been a proud partner of the dog show since 2021. For the 36th annual Wine Country Circuit Dog Show, 20 veterinary students from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine (Cornell) attended and shadowed veterinarians to gain hands-on experience and up-close look at purebred show dogs. The show was held from September 29 to October 1 at Sampson State Park in Romulus, New York.
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘The Bella’ by Smolen Homes (photos)
John F. Smolen is a third-generation custom home builder who jokes that he has been the business from “the time he could swing a hammer.”. Smolen Homes has become a familiar name in the Syracuse-area for their beautiful homes and their creative designs have been awarded three awards at past Parade of Homes.
Camillus photographer recognized in Erie Canal contest
CAMILLUS — Twelve stunning images rose above a competitive field of 230 entries to win the 17th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Judges selected winning photos in four contest categories, along […]
