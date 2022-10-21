Three men killed in Fall River County crash

Three people were killed Thursday morning in a crash in Fall River County, according to a release from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The release said at about 7:15 a.m., a 2019 Chevy Spark was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18, about four miles east of Oelrichs, when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times, ending up in a ditch on the west side of the road.

Two 26-year-old men and a 25-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. Another 26-year-old man was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital where he was treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The release said that none of the vehicle's occupants were wearing seatbelts.

None of the men were identified in the release, pending notification of their family members, and the crash remains under investigation.