Oshkosh man convicted of stealing over $425k from nursing home resident, spending it at bars, casinos & other areas

WDIO-TV
Man who stole $426,000 from elderly victim faces sentencing
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) – An Oshkosh man convicted of stealing more than $426,000 from a 92-year-old nursing home resident is scheduled to be sentenced in January. A jury earlier this month found Terry Culver guilty of eight felonies. The Wisconsin attorney general’s office says he acted as power of attorney for the victim and removed the money from bank accounts.
Missing Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin, but officials say family still believes 'people are after them'
A West Michigan family reported missing last week has been located in Wisconsin and determined to be safe, but officials say the family still believes “people are after them.”
wisconsinrightnow.com
ARRESTED: Killer Paroled by Evers’ Appointee Caught Driving Drunk Thursday in West Bend With Illegal Gun
Parolees freed in 2022 are already endangering the community. A West Bend man who was paroled this January by Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee after serving just 22 years of a 40-year sentence for a homicide conviction is back behind bars in Washington County after driving erratically on I-45 with a loaded illegal gun.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man on parole for homicide charged with OWI, found with loaded gun
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin deputies pulled over an erratic driver, who turned out to be on parole for First Degree Reckless Homicide, and found a loaded gun in his waistband. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, and according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, when...
wearegreenbay.com
Armed robbery of Menasha home ends in altercation, investigation ongoing
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people broke into a home in Menasha armed with a bat and a crowbar. After taking several items, one suspect is in custody and one is at large. According to the Menasha Police Department, the armed robbery began around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Third Street.
wearegreenbay.com
Patrol operation on Wisconsin highway results in arrests for fentanyl, cocaine, stolen vehicles & more
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV – A multi-jurisdictional, 4-hour-long patrol operation was conducted throughout Washington County on Highway 41. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 17 vehicles were searched for criminal activity during the operation. Deputies say that among those stops, arrests were made for possession of fentanyl...
wtmj.com
Six people shot overnight near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after six men were shot and injured early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac. Officials say six men were shot, with their ages ranging between 17 and 65. All of the victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.
wtaq.com
Details Released On Little Suamico Double Homicide, Bond Set at $1m
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – David Steinmetz told police he heard a voice telling him he “had to take a life” in the time leading to up when he admitted killing his mother and her husband on Oct. 1 in Little Suamico, according to charges filed Thursday. Steinmetz,...
Person of interest in custody connected to shooting of 5-year-old Green Bay girl
A person of interest, who is believed to be connected to the shooting that resulted in the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley on the 1600 block of Amy Street has been taken into custody.
wisconsinrightnow.com
WRN EXCLUSIVE: Violent Rapist Released by Evers’ Appointee in June, Now Charged with Strangulation, False Imprisonment
An Appleton man who was paroled this June by Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee after serving just 23 years of an 82-year sentence for a violent rape and false imprisonment conviction is already back behind bars for attempting to commit an eerily similar crime. Kenneth Moffett, 58 was charged on...
WBAY Green Bay
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Michael D. Coldren, 46, Manitowoc, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer on 10/30/21, Guilty due toa no contest plea, Sentence withheld. The defendant is placed on probation to DOC for a period of two (2) years on count 1 and one (1) year on count 3. Conditions of probation: 1) Any treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process, including COMPAS and AODA; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Continue with AODA treatment; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Spend thirty (30) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing December 16, 2022; 8) Spend sixty (60) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court. The court will authorize the defendant to serve the jail time in Sheboygan County Jail. The court will also permit the defendant’s probation be transferred to Sheboygan. The defendant has three (3) days sentence credit if revoked.
WBAY Green Bay
Arrest made in connection to threat against Oshkosh West
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say an arrest as been made in connection to a social media threat involving a high school. On Thursday, at about 8:55 p.m., officers were notified of a post “indicating a potential threat towards an Oshkosh West High School.” It had been circulating among students.
NBC26
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh police make arrest following social media post indicating possible school threat
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Oshkosh made an arrest after the department was made aware of a social media post that indicated a possible threat towards a local school. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, officers were made aware of a post about a possible threat towards an Oshkosh school on October 20 around 9 p.m. An investigation started immediately.
wearegreenbay.com
Organizers celebrate 400th Barn Quilt in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano County made history on Saturday as it unveiled its 400 quilt in its barn quilt collection. Shawano County holds the distinction of having the largest trail of 8×8 barn quilts in the nation. The Barn Quilt Coordinator of Shawano County says the...
WBAY Green Bay
Mother of Green Bay shooting victim: "I need answers"
The town wants the companies to pay for past, present and future costs of PFAS investigations, cleanup, monitoring and more. Miles Jimmy Cruz entered no-contest pleas to the four lesser charges against him, avoiding a jury trial and potential life sentence. Mother of young shooting victim: "She was my everything"
CBS 58
Bonfire explosion victim from Brookfield returning home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A victim of the Shawano County bonfire explosion is recovering closer to home. Lily Koellner, a Brookfield native, appeared at the Brookfield Central high school playoff football game tonight. We're told she is between surgeries but could be ready to rest at home this weekend.
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s a lot of coordination’: Brown County first responders practice active shooter training
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – They say practice makes perfect, and the Green Bay Police Department is sharpening its skills when it comes to tactical situations after running through police active response training. Joined by other Brown County police and fire departments, the agencies focused on coordinating a response...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Craig Vannieuwenhoven Stabbed Wife in Back, Killing Her | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #42
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Craig Vannieuwenhoven was one of them. His release was discretionary. 42th in the...
Comments / 1