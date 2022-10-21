ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgton, ME

WDEA AM 1370

MDI Beats Lake Region 41-26 to Finish 1st in 8-Man Large School Northern Maine Conference

The MDI Trojans beat the Lake Region Lakers 41-26 on a picturesque afternoon in Naples to finish the regular season #1 in the 8-man Large School Northern Maine Conference. Lake Region won the toss, and proceeded to put together their best drive of the season, a 17 play drive that started on their own 14 yard line. The drive took 6:41 and ended with Lake Region scoring on a 5 yard pass from Brock Gibbons to Colby Chadwick. The 2-point conversion was good and Lake Region led 8-0 with 5:11 left in the 1st Quarter.
NAPLES, ME
WDEA AM 1370

#6 MDI Volleyball Upsets #3 Cape Elizabeth 3-0

The #6 seeded MDI Trojans traveled down to Cape Elizabeth on Saturday, October 22nd and upset the #3 Capers, 3-0 to advance to the State Semifinals on Wednesday, October 26th. The individual set scores were 25-21, 25-18, 25-15. According to MDI Coach Corey. MDI may have not had their best...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth’s Football’s Season Comes to an End, Falling to Gray-New Gloucester 45-16

The Ellsworth Eagles' Football Season came to an end on Friday night, October 21st when they fell to the Gray-New Gloucester Patriots in Gray, 45-16. The Eagles won the opening toss and elected to receive. But on their opening possession, the ball was snapped over Quarterback Thomas Jude's head, with a Patriot recovering in the end zone for a Patriot touchdown. Alexander Henry kicked the point after, and Gray-New Gloucester led 7-0 with just 1:25 gone in the game.
ELLSWORTH, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23

Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why

According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

The Best Drone Photos of Portland, Maine

Don't you love looking at drone shots of places you know and love? It gives your place some new perspective! Our friends at Sky High Maine are the kings of the drone shot in Maine. We've put together a bunch of their very best aerial shots with links to the full drone video. Enjoy!
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Sunny skies in Maine, but when will the snow really start to fly?

PORTLAND (WGME)--If the end of October has you thinking about when we can expect the first big winter snowfall in Maine, you’re not alone. Many ski resorts across Maine and New Hampshire have already been testing out snowmaking equipment, and we have seen some flakes already in the high elevations of Maine and New Hampshire.
PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

George Hale: Why aren’t Maine’s newspapers covering Gray-New Gloucester teacher scandal?

Maine Wire EIC Steve Robinson joined WVOM’s George Hale and Ric Tyler show Tuesday morning to talk about Maine Wire’s exclusive reporting on the controversy over a Gray-New Gloucester teacher subjecting an 8th grade student to bizarre political ranting. Gray-New Gloucester Middle School teacher Ann Cook was secretly recorded on tape lecturing a student with brazen, one-sided left-wing ideas, and that recording was provided by parents to The Maine Wire.
GRAY, ME
nbcboston.com

Heavy Rain and Flooding Has Deadly Results in Maine

Repairs are still being made to roads damaged by flooding after a week of heavy rain that appears to have killed at least one person in Maine. According to Skowhegan Police, a 53-year-old man died there on Tuesday after his car crashed while hydroplaning in standing water. The death comes...
DURHAM, ME
WMTW

Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

