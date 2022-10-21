Read full article on original website
MDI Beats Lake Region 41-26 to Finish 1st in 8-Man Large School Northern Maine Conference
The MDI Trojans beat the Lake Region Lakers 41-26 on a picturesque afternoon in Naples to finish the regular season #1 in the 8-man Large School Northern Maine Conference. Lake Region won the toss, and proceeded to put together their best drive of the season, a 17 play drive that started on their own 14 yard line. The drive took 6:41 and ended with Lake Region scoring on a 5 yard pass from Brock Gibbons to Colby Chadwick. The 2-point conversion was good and Lake Region led 8-0 with 5:11 left in the 1st Quarter.
#6 MDI Volleyball Upsets #3 Cape Elizabeth 3-0
The #6 seeded MDI Trojans traveled down to Cape Elizabeth on Saturday, October 22nd and upset the #3 Capers, 3-0 to advance to the State Semifinals on Wednesday, October 26th. The individual set scores were 25-21, 25-18, 25-15. According to MDI Coach Corey. MDI may have not had their best...
Ellsworth’s Football’s Season Comes to an End, Falling to Gray-New Gloucester 45-16
The Ellsworth Eagles' Football Season came to an end on Friday night, October 21st when they fell to the Gray-New Gloucester Patriots in Gray, 45-16. The Eagles won the opening toss and elected to receive. But on their opening possession, the ball was snapped over Quarterback Thomas Jude's head, with a Patriot recovering in the end zone for a Patriot touchdown. Alexander Henry kicked the point after, and Gray-New Gloucester led 7-0 with just 1:25 gone in the game.
Locals Are All Still Mourning The Loss of Bill’s Pizza in Maine
Every local in every city has their favorite spot. Their go-to grocery store, a favorite beach, the best place in town for tacos, and the bar with their favorite brews on tap. Bill’s Pizza was that spot for many locals in Maine. Bill Kinsman brought family and friends together...
No Reason Given for Closure of Falmouth’s Bueno Loco on Route One
There was a warning, but no reason. Bueno Loco posted on their Facebook page on September 21, a pretty simple and to-the-point message:. We will be closing our doors at the end of the month; our last day will be Friday September 30th. A new restaurant tenant will be coming...
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
Big Apple Convenience Store in Windham, Maine Begins Major Renovation
The Big Apple Store near the Windham Mall on Route 302 has closed its gas pumps in preparation for a major renovation that will transform it into a larger, more modern convenience store. C.N. Brown based in South Paris, Maine owns the 73 Big Apple stores in Maine and New...
Out of Control Vehicle Careens Through Maine Church on Sunday Afternoon
According to the Fire Marshall's Office and WGME 13 news, a vehicle crashed through a Maine church at about 5 pm on Sunday afternoon. WGME is reporting that a vehicle crashed through the side of the Lighthouse Christian Center which is located in Westbrook, Maine on Spring Street. WGME is...
The Best Drone Photos of Portland, Maine
Don't you love looking at drone shots of places you know and love? It gives your place some new perspective! Our friends at Sky High Maine are the kings of the drone shot in Maine. We've put together a bunch of their very best aerial shots with links to the full drone video. Enjoy!
WGME
Sunny skies in Maine, but when will the snow really start to fly?
PORTLAND (WGME)--If the end of October has you thinking about when we can expect the first big winter snowfall in Maine, you’re not alone. Many ski resorts across Maine and New Hampshire have already been testing out snowmaking equipment, and we have seen some flakes already in the high elevations of Maine and New Hampshire.
Greene Man Goes Moose Hunting & Uncovers Bizarre Surprise While Harvesting
Last week, Greene resident, Ryan Boucher went moose hunting, according to WGME Channel 13. This started out as a pretty normal hunt, but then changed after Ryan bagged his first moose in Andover. As the article states, Ryan shot his first moose and he and his hunting party were extremely excited.
Maine Firefighter’s Act of Kindness to Little Girl After Scary Crash Exemplifies New England’s Compassion
First responders don't get enough credit. I mean it. Firefighters, paramedics, police officers, nurses, and more do not get enough appreciation. Now, you maybe thinking, "yes they do," however, I would venture to guess that 90% of the phenomenal work first responders do goes unnoticed. Not this story. I won't...
Harriet, The Wayward Central Maine Emu, Reunites With Her Boyfriend, Ozzy!
Finally a conclusion in the epic saga that is Harriet The Wayward Central Maine Emu!. If you've been following along then you know that Harriet The Emu has been missing for about 6 days now as she escaped a Central Maine farm during the crazy win and rain storm we got last Friday.
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
themainewire.com
George Hale: Why aren’t Maine’s newspapers covering Gray-New Gloucester teacher scandal?
Maine Wire EIC Steve Robinson joined WVOM’s George Hale and Ric Tyler show Tuesday morning to talk about Maine Wire’s exclusive reporting on the controversy over a Gray-New Gloucester teacher subjecting an 8th grade student to bizarre political ranting. Gray-New Gloucester Middle School teacher Ann Cook was secretly recorded on tape lecturing a student with brazen, one-sided left-wing ideas, and that recording was provided by parents to The Maine Wire.
nbcboston.com
Heavy Rain and Flooding Has Deadly Results in Maine
Repairs are still being made to roads damaged by flooding after a week of heavy rain that appears to have killed at least one person in Maine. According to Skowhegan Police, a 53-year-old man died there on Tuesday after his car crashed while hydroplaning in standing water. The death comes...
Single-family home a total loss after Sunday fire in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A family home in Scarborough is a total loss after a fire broke out at 165 Scarborough Downs Road around 11:30 Sunday morning. A neighbor reported the fire, according to an official with the Scarborough Fire Department. He said the fire started in the kitchen and the scene was cleared around 2:30 in the afternoon.
WMTW
Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
Maine hunter shocked to find his moose was "yellow all the way through"
Wildlife officials said the cause of extreme jaundice was very rare, and advised against butchering the animal
