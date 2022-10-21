Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Opelika-Auburn News
Alabama mayors to host press conference in Auburn urging passage of Aniah’s Law
The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities are hosting a press conference Monday in Auburn to support Aniah’s Law, a state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot. The amendment if passed would allow judges the discretion to deny bail to individuals charged with crimes who they feel are likely to commit violent crimes while out on bail.
Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama
A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
wbrc.com
Get Cracking
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who love to dine on Alabama’s succulent oysters are in luck. The state’s oyster season opened on Oct. 3, and the oyster catchers are busy plucking those delicious bivalves from the reefs in coastal waters. Scott Bannon, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural...
wbrc.com
Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
Alabama’s racist constitution needs a makeover: Vote ‘Yes’ to ratify Constitution of 2022
Confederate monuments are easier to remove than Alabama’s racist laws. Our mammoth state Constitution of 1901 is not just littered with racism, it was written to ensure it: “White Supremacy by Law.” On November 8, Alabama voters will have the opportunity to vote for the ratification of the proposed Alabama Constitution of 2022, a rare piece of legislation that has unanimous bipartisan support among state lawmakers.
Ivey: Alabama will never add COVID-19 shots to childhood vaccination schedule
A new recommendation from the CDC says COVID-19 vaccines should be added to childhood immunization schedules — Governor Ivey, however, says that won't happen in Alabama.
Alabama (AHSAA) football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 10 of 2022 season
Stay with SBLive Sports for the latest Alabama AHSAA football scores and live streams
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
thebamabuzz.com
See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas
It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
wbrc.com
ACES report shows emergency teacher certifications rose over 1000% in the last decade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent state report shows the use of emergency teacher certificates is up by over 1000%. The Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services (ACES) report states: “the use of emergency certified elementary teachers expanded rapidly since 2017,” though the statistic goes back to 2010. The ACES chart shows 645 emergency certificates were awarded to elementary teachers just last year, which is up 1052% since then.
WKRG
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We stay mostly quiet Monday with just a few showers possible, but that changes Tuesday as our next system moves in. Scattered showers and storms are possible starting Tuesday morning, but the bulk of the storms and severe weather threat comes after lunch Tuesday. Currently, there is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather in place NW of I-65 and a level 1 of 5 in place SE of I-65. The main threat Tuesday will be damaging winds, but brief isolated tornadoes are also possible.
wbrc.com
Flu cases quickly rising across Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s that time of the year. Flu cases are on the rise. One reason for the rise in flu cases is because this is the first time in three years people haven’t been under the mask mandate. The University of Alabama (UA) medical clinic...
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low income families
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to help low income families with home energy costs during winter months. The grants, totaling $2.58 million, will allow community service agencies to provide funding to help families heat their homes. “As we enter the coldest months of the year, many...
Andalusia Star News
Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom
Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
WAAY-TV
Powerball hits 10th largest jackpot in its history; Alabamians cross state lines for chance to win
Saturday's Powerball Jackpot is now the 10th largest in games history, according to Powerball. The winning prize: $580 million, that's a $287 million cash-out prize. When the MegaMillions or Powerball gets high, TNT in Ardmore knows there will be nonstop foot traffic. One Alabama man, Joe Robbins, has to cross...
What are the biggest fish ever caught in Alabama? Here are angler records
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tennessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions. Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing. Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
