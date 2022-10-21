Read full article on original website
Central Georgia Greek Festival celebrates 15 years
MACON, Ga. — The Central Georgia Greek Festival is celebrating 15 years... opa!. Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church puts on the 3-day event, and folks came out on Saturday to celebrate. Over the 3-day weekend, parishioners of Holy Cross and many volunteers come together to serve Central Georgia delicious...
Downtown Macon hosts the Macon Beer Festival
MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon partied for a cause all afternoon on Saturday for the 11th Annual Macon Beer Festival. This year there was a cornhole event and also a Pints Pacer 5k race. However, if you didn't feel like running three miles, folks could opt to run a...
Ocmulgee Riverfest and duck race held in Hawkinsville
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Out in Hawkinsville on Saturday, folks gathered for the Ocmulgee Riverfest, held by the Hawkinsville-Pulaski Chamber. The festivities got started at 10:30 a.m., beginning with the infamous duck race. After that, the day continued with food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and fun activities for children,...
Macon Dog Park hosts 'Puppy Bowl' event
MACON, Ga. — While the Georgia Bulldogs didn't have a chance to play today, some Macon dogs sure did. The Macon Dog Park held its 'Puppy Bowl' on Saturday, where dogs of all shapes and sizes came together to play ball. Some owners even dressed their furry friends in...
Funds from 'The Fly Infestation' concert donated to Macon Health Clinic
MACON, Ga. — Earlier in October, 13WMAZ reported on "The Fly Infestation" benefit concert hosted after the death of Jason Laster, better known as J-Fly, a man beloved by Macon's music community. The concert was held October 15 at The Society Garden on Ingleside Avenue. It honored J-Fly as...
WMAZ
Woman shot on Carrol Drive in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 20-year-old Jaylia Green was shot at 209 Carrol Drive in Warner Robins, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. In a Facebook post, police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. They responded to a call of shots fired, and after...
Macon-Bibb celebrates 300th blighted home demolition
MACON, Ga. — The blight fight continues in Macon-Bibb. The county demolished its 300th blighted home Friday morning. The blight fight started in April 2021. They reached 100 homes in December 2021, and 200 homes in July of 2022. The 300th home was on Antioch Road in south Bibb,...
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206
With such a shortage of quality Mexican eateries in Georgia, our team decided to try their luck with the Fajitas that sits next to Golden Corral, on Presidential Parkway in Macon.
From extreme shakes to barbecue, check out these restaurants coming to Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. Cake n' Shake in Macon:. This dessert chain already has one location in Central Georgia, but is hoping to open a new one in Macon soon. Cake n' Shake has one location at the Tanger Outlets in Locust Grove, but used to have one in Warner Robins.
'We want to make a difference': Macon woman creates street sign honoring longtime pastor
MACON, Ga. — If you're driving down Houston Avenue, you will soon see three signs dedicated to the Cochran native Ike E. Mack. Mack has been preaching since June 1, 1986. He says helping people and preaching to those who come to his church, Unionville Missionary Baptist Church, are his main goals. He says he is humbled to have a street named after him.
Retired Dublin Trooper who starred in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies
DUBLIN, Ga. — Retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay passed away on Friday night, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Larry Dean from Dublin also confirmed his passing. Gay was a respected trooper for the Georgia Department of Public Safety and had a long and established career,...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 10/24/22
Warner Robins Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 20-year-old woman hurt. They say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
41nbc.com
Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Reid’s Chapel Baptist Church, Putnam County
Located near the Willard community, Reid’s Chapel Baptist Church is an historic Black congregation. No history is readily available, but the earliest burials I located in the small adjacent cemetery date to circa 1920.
'Works really well for us': Custom tiny homes are new, affordable option
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Tiny homes - they're exactly what they sound like. They are homes, 500 square feet or smaller, with everything you'll need in it -- but a fraction of the cost of a regular sized one. Folks at the Southeastern Tiny Homes Festival in Wilkinson County...
Six people arrested for property crimes at ACE, Guitarras and other locations in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Six people have been arrested after damaging property at various locations in Macon over the course of two days, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The suspects were charged after two auto thefts, multiple entering autos, and damage to property incidents. The...
wgxa.tv
Geico lays off dozens of employees in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- GEICO has laid off around one percent of its associates in Macon, citing customer and business priorities as the catalyst for the decision. The company provided a statement that reads, "In areas where we have to reorganize based on changing business needs, we will offer associates positions in other departments when available. We care about our associates and work hard with them to find other opportunities while adapting to current business realities."
wgxa.tv
Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon
UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
lakecountrytoday.com
Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident
A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
WMAZ
WEEK 10: Football Friday Night 2022 highlights
MACON, Ga. — Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night for October 21.
