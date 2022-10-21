ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Central Georgia Greek Festival celebrates 15 years

MACON, Ga. — The Central Georgia Greek Festival is celebrating 15 years... opa!. Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church puts on the 3-day event, and folks came out on Saturday to celebrate. Over the 3-day weekend, parishioners of Holy Cross and many volunteers come together to serve Central Georgia delicious...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Downtown Macon hosts the Macon Beer Festival

MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon partied for a cause all afternoon on Saturday for the 11th Annual Macon Beer Festival. This year there was a cornhole event and also a Pints Pacer 5k race. However, if you didn't feel like running three miles, folks could opt to run a...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Ocmulgee Riverfest and duck race held in Hawkinsville

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Out in Hawkinsville on Saturday, folks gathered for the Ocmulgee Riverfest, held by the Hawkinsville-Pulaski Chamber. The festivities got started at 10:30 a.m., beginning with the infamous duck race. After that, the day continued with food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and fun activities for children,...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Macon Dog Park hosts 'Puppy Bowl' event

MACON, Ga. — While the Georgia Bulldogs didn't have a chance to play today, some Macon dogs sure did. The Macon Dog Park held its 'Puppy Bowl' on Saturday, where dogs of all shapes and sizes came together to play ball. Some owners even dressed their furry friends in...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Woman shot on Carrol Drive in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 20-year-old Jaylia Green was shot at 209 Carrol Drive in Warner Robins, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. In a Facebook post, police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. They responded to a call of shots fired, and after...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb celebrates 300th blighted home demolition

MACON, Ga. — The blight fight continues in Macon-Bibb. The county demolished its 300th blighted home Friday morning. The blight fight started in April 2021. They reached 100 homes in December 2021, and 200 homes in July of 2022. The 300th home was on Antioch Road in south Bibb,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Retired Dublin Trooper who starred in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies

DUBLIN, Ga. — Retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay passed away on Friday night, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Larry Dean from Dublin also confirmed his passing. Gay was a respected trooper for the Georgia Department of Public Safety and had a long and established career,...
DUBLIN, GA
41nbc.com

Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Reid’s Chapel Baptist Church, Putnam County

Located near the Willard community, Reid’s Chapel Baptist Church is an historic Black congregation. No history is readily available, but the earliest burials I located in the small adjacent cemetery date to circa 1920.
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Geico lays off dozens of employees in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- GEICO has laid off around one percent of its associates in Macon, citing customer and business priorities as the catalyst for the decision. The company provided a statement that reads, "In areas where we have to reorganize based on changing business needs, we will offer associates positions in other departments when available. We care about our associates and work hard with them to find other opportunities while adapting to current business realities."
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon

UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
MACON, GA
lakecountrytoday.com

Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident

A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
JACKSON, GA

