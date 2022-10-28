Neil Toomba book signing, Heavy Halloween and other happenings in Abilene this weekend
ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Abilene? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (October 28 – 30).LIST: Abilene area Haunted Houses 2022
Friday, October 28:
Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice:
Join Silver Spring Health & Rehabilitation and Espressoak from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for a morning full of coffee and a raffle ticket for Silver Spring’s Fall Festival at 1690 North Treadaway Blvd.
Saturday, October 29:
Join Abilene Christian University at 1:00 p.m. at Cullen Auditorium for a computer auction. Bidder registration and viewing starts at 11:00 a.m. the day of the auction.
Women in Aviation – Avenger Field Chapter Meet and Greet:
Join WAI – Avenger Field for a meet and greet from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Cypress Street Station (158 Cypress Street).
Musical Comedy Murders of 1940:
Join Abilene High School’s Theatre department for the performance of John Bishops play “Musical Comedy Murders of 1940”. Shows are on Thursday, October 27 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 29 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Abilene High School (2800 North 6th Street). Tickets are $5 each.
Join Steel Dragon Promotions at 8:00 p.m. for an evening of live music at Homer’s Bar and Music Venue (4201 North 1st). Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and it is $10 for adults and $15 for minors.
Join the Abilene Philharmonic Association at 7:30 p.m. for a concert featuring Schuman Genoveva Overture, Vaughan Williams Fantasua on a Theme and Dvorak Symphony No. 7 at the Abilene Convention Center. Tickets are and $5 for ages 6 to 18 (children under 6-years-old may attend) and vary for adults based on seat selection.
Life after Death: A Día de los Muertos:
Join Art Crush Abilene Studios and Gallery at 6:00 p.m. for an art exposition celebrating Día de los Muertos at 1969 Industrial Blvd (Art Crush Abilene Studios and Gallery).LIST: Abilene 2022 Halloween & Fall events
Sunday, October 30:
Neil Tomba Reading and Book Signing:
Join Seven and One Books and Neil Toomba from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for a reading and book signing from the author of ‘The Listening Road’ at 1138 North 2nd Street.
Editor's note: If you know of an event that you want included in this article, click here to email the details
