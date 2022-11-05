Mead Festival, Big Country Christmas Market and other happenings in Abilene this weekend

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Abilene? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (November 4-6).

Friday, November 4:

Stephen King’s Misery:

Join the Abilene Community Theatre for the play of “Stephen King’s Misery” at 7:30 p.m. November 3-12 or at 2:00 p.m. on November 13.

Saturday, November 5 :

Big Country Christmas Market:

Join CBWN Abilene from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a day of shopping from local vendors at Abilene Woman’s Club Foundation (3425 South 14th Street).

Christmas Carousel Brunch with Santa:

Join the Junior League of Abilene from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for a brunch with Santa at the Abilene Convention Center (1100 North 6th Street). Tickets are $15 per adult and children 3 and up and $110 for a table of eight.

Abilene Veterans Day Parade:

The 2022 Abilene Veterans Day Parade will take place at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Abilene.

Meet Your Maker 2022:

Join Cordell’s from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to meet the makers behind products and try their products like Wiseman House chocolate, Texas Pepper Sauce tasting and Chef Jason’s coffee. This event will take place at Cordell’s (6410 Buffalo Gap Road, Suite B).

Mead Festival:

Join Amber Dragon Meadery from noon to midnight for a day full of Mead, food, big pipes, fire shows, mini golf and more at Play Faire Park (2300 North 2nd Street).

Sunday, November 6 :

Big Country Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Dine & Donate:

Join Potosi Live from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for lunch and meet two educational ambassadors, Ruby and Cross, and learn why native wildlife is important. This family friendly event will donate 15% of each check to the Big Country Wildlife Rehabilitation Center if you mention Big Country Wildlife.

Editor’s note: If you know of an event that you want included in this article, click here to email the details

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.