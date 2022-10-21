ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Corks & Collars, Breakfast with Belle and other happenings in Abilene this weekend

By Shelly Womack
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YwVQf_0ihq3u7M00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Abilene? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (October 21 – 23).

LIST: Abilene area Haunted Houses 2022

Friday, October 21:

McMurry’s Homecoming Weekend:

Join McMurry University as the school celebrates its centennial homecoming celebration. Students, alumni families and friends are invited for a weekend of activities, traditions and football as McMurry plays Texas Lutheran University.

Coach James Valentine Park Dedication:

Join My Abilene Parks and Recreation at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the re-dedication of Lee Park at 1317 North Pioneer Drive.

Saturday, October 22:

Breakfast with Belle

Join McMurry Department of Theatre with a special breakfast with Belle, Ms. Potts and her friends. This breakfast will take place at 9:00 a.m. at Ryan Little Theatre (1642 Sayles Blvd).

Corks & Collars:

Join The Winery at Willow Creek from noon to 5:00 p.m. to raise money for the All Kind Animal Initiative. Pets are welcome (on a leash ) and the vent will have food trucks, live music, pet adoptions, free microchips, raffles and more. 4353 South Treadaway Blvd

Magnolia Grand Opening:

Join Magnolia Pup Board and Groom’s grand opening from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 3201 North Judge Ely Blvd. This event will have vendors, hay rides, pet and kids costume contest, raffles, fall games and much more.

Fish Fry Fundraiser:

Join Eula Volunteer Fire Department for a fish fry from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Denton Valley’s Backyard. Food will start around 4:00 p.m., live auctions start at 7:00 p.m. as well as a silent auction (ends around 6:30 p.m.) and a 50/50 raffle throughout the event.

Halloween-town and Chill- A Spooky Girls Night:

Join Abilene Park and Recreation from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for a girls night at Rose Recreation Center. Girls can come in pajamas for a night of DIY pumpkin sugar scrubs, pumpkin decorating, snacks and a movie. Admission is $10 per person.

Rocky Horror Picture Show:

Join Play Faire Park at 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. for a rated R movie at 2300 North 2nd Street. Admission is $10 per person and BYOB cooler fee is $5. Admission includes mini golf.

LIST: Abilene 2022 Halloween & Fall events

Sunday, October 23:

AYSA Adult Volleyball League:

Join Abilene Youth Sports Authority (AYSA) and Abilene Sports Alliance from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for a night of volleyball at Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center (1042 Loop 322). It is $200 per team or $35 a person with a guarantee of two matches.

