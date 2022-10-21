Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Rainier Avenue in South Seattle
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Rainier Avenue from last week. On Friday night, officers responded to a report of a 66-year-old woman in the roadway near Rainier Avenue South and South Walden Street. According to police, they believe a driver...
Edmonds Police: Man arrested after hours-long standoff
EDMONDS, Wash. - A burglary and assault suspect was arrested in Edmonds following an hours-long standoff Sunday morning. Edmonds Police say a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace man previously trespassed at a motel near 220th and Hwy 99, then returned Sunday around 3 a.m. and stood in the lobby with a large knife.
New on-street parking rates in Seattle start Monday
SEATTLE - On-street parking pay rate changes will affect 36 locations across Seattle starting Monday and most of them will be going up. The Seattle Department of Transportation looked at parking usage and seasonal trends when making this third and final adjustment of the year. Decreases are happening in areas...
Police search for teens responsible for spree of robberies, random attacks in Lakewood
The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is warning people in Lakewood and Tacoma to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. Based on the surveillance video from each incident, the suspects are dangerous and appear to attack at random. The victims' ages range between 18 and 78 years old.
Tri-City Herald
Seattle police searching for man accused of throwing bags of feces at councilmember's house
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for help identifying a man who is suspected of throwing bags of human feces on a Seattle City councilmember's yard. Councilmember Kshama Sawant has reported several incidents of this happening at her home in the Leschi neighborhood this...
Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 12-17, 2022
8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident requested a welfare check on a family member with behaviorial health issues who was sleeping outside. 23600 block Highway: A grocery store employee was assaulted by an unknown suspect. 22500 block Highway 99: A man was cited for stealing beer from a store.
Police arrest suspect in Seattle homicide investigation who may be linked to other shootings
SEATTLE - Seattle Police arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed in the Central District neighborhood. Detectives believe the suspect is linked to another homicide and multiple shooting investigations. Witnesses called 911 around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 to report shots fired near the intersection of E....
VIDEO: WSP arrests man who disguised himself as a WSDOT worker to steal wire near West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who disguised himself as a construction worker, and tried to steal wire near the West Seattle Bridge on Monday. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at around 1:30 p.m., one of their signal tech operators spotted someone pulling wire from a conduit and a junction box on the side of the northbound I-5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. These wires are essential, because they power streetlights, traffic signals and anything else that help drivers on the road.
Man held without bail in 3-day spate of Seattle shootings
SEATTLE (AP) — A 31-year-old Seattle man is being held without bail after what police describe as a three-day spate of shootings that left the owner of one business dead, the owner of another in critical condition, and the driver of a car wounded in the leg. The victims...
Shoplifters take entire cart of goods, flash knife and escape
At 9:20pm on Thursday, Oct 20, officers responded to a store robbery in West Seattle. Officers arrived and interviewed store security who stated employees at the store recognized the suspects from previous incidents. The suspects took a shopping cart full of items to the exit and when approached by security the suspect pulled out a knife.
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
Man driving stolen truck dies in crash on Highway 302
A 40-year-old Seattle man died in a collision Friday morning on Highway 302 west of Purdy. The man, who hasn’t been named pending next of kin notification, was driving a 2020 Penske box truck westbound (away from the spit) near Gateway Park at 8:11 a.m., according to a Washington State Patrol report.
