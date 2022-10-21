ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Rainier Avenue in South Seattle

SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Rainier Avenue from last week. On Friday night, officers responded to a report of a 66-year-old woman in the roadway near Rainier Avenue South and South Walden Street. According to police, they believe a driver...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Edmonds Police: Man arrested after hours-long standoff

EDMONDS, Wash. - A burglary and assault suspect was arrested in Edmonds following an hours-long standoff Sunday morning. Edmonds Police say a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace man previously trespassed at a motel near 220th and Hwy 99, then returned Sunday around 3 a.m. and stood in the lobby with a large knife.
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

New on-street parking rates in Seattle start Monday

SEATTLE - On-street parking pay rate changes will affect 36 locations across Seattle starting Monday and most of them will be going up. The Seattle Department of Transportation looked at parking usage and seasonal trends when making this third and final adjustment of the year. Decreases are happening in areas...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 12-17, 2022

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident requested a welfare check on a family member with behaviorial health issues who was sleeping outside. 23600 block Highway: A grocery store employee was assaulted by an unknown suspect. 22500 block Highway 99: A man was cited for stealing beer from a store.
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

Suspect arrested in killing of beloved community leader in Seattle's Central District

SEATTLE — One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Seattle's Central District Wednesday night. Mayor Bruce Harrell issued a statement Thursday confirming the loss of D'Vonne Pickett Jr, describing him as "a father, businessman, mentor, and pillar in our Central District community." He noted Pickett's business honoring the legacy of a family member, his service as a youth sports coach and his work mentoring young people to "shape the next generation of leaders in our city."
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: WSP arrests man who disguised himself as a WSDOT worker to steal wire near West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who disguised himself as a construction worker, and tried to steal wire near the West Seattle Bridge on Monday. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at around 1:30 p.m., one of their signal tech operators spotted someone pulling wire from a conduit and a junction box on the side of the northbound I-5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. These wires are essential, because they power streetlights, traffic signals and anything else that help drivers on the road.
SEATTLE, WA
centraloregondaily.com

Man held without bail in 3-day spate of Seattle shootings

SEATTLE (AP) — A 31-year-old Seattle man is being held without bail after what police describe as a three-day spate of shootings that left the owner of one business dead, the owner of another in critical condition, and the driver of a car wounded in the leg. The victims...
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Shoplifters take entire cart of goods, flash knife and escape

At 9:20pm on Thursday, Oct 20, officers responded to a store robbery in West Seattle. Officers arrived and interviewed store security who stated employees at the store recognized the suspects from previous incidents. The suspects took a shopping cart full of items to the exit and when approached by security the suspect pulled out a knife.
KING 5

Recognize them? Police seeking teens in 8 assaults, car thefts

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of teens believed to be involved in multiple robberies in the Tacoma area. The Lakewood Police Department said officers working on surveillance arrested “several” suspects Thursday night as they returned to a Walmart, but investigators are seeking help identifying the other suspects involved in the incidents.
LAKEWOOD, WA
gigharbornow.org

Man driving stolen truck dies in crash on Highway 302

A 40-year-old Seattle man died in a collision Friday morning on Highway 302 west of Purdy. The man, who hasn’t been named pending next of kin notification, was driving a 2020 Penske box truck westbound (away from the spit) near Gateway Park at 8:11 a.m., according to a Washington State Patrol report.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy