Bennington, VT

VTDigger

Congrats to Vermont

I am so proud that our little state has legalized marijuana. After 17 years on every opioid imaginable after a horrific car accident left me permanently disabled, I’ve turned to natural pain control. As a woman of 63 years, I smoked in my 20s for enjoyment. But now, for...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

New Amtrak service makes a strong start

By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Review of Brattleboro EMS takeover will include option of returning to the old setup

A soon-to-be-released feasibility study of whether Brattleboro’s municipal government should permanently provide all local emergency medical services will offer the choice of reinstating the town’s nearly 60-year contract with Windham County’s largest and longest-serving agency, Rescue Inc. Read the story on VTDigger here: Review of Brattleboro EMS takeover will include option of returning to the old setup.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WMUR.com

Keene celebrates Gathering of the Gourds

KEENE, N.H. — Some kids were able to get an early start to trick-or-treating in Keene. Saturday's Gathering of the Gourds had trick-or-treating- pumpkin carving contests, more than two dozen vendors and fall-themed dinner and drink specials. Organizers said they wanted to plan it in a way that was...
KEENE, NH
CBS Boston

Plane crashes into building in Keene, NH; No survivors on board

KEENE, NH - A plane crashed into an apartment building in Keene, New Hampshire Friday night, causing a large fire and killing the two people on board the aircraft. The FAA said a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed into the building north of Dillant/Hopkins Airport around 6:55 p.m."There were no injuries at the multifamily building. Unfortunately those on the plane have perished," the City of Keene said in a statement on Facebook. The plane struck the barn area of the building on Main Street near the Hope Chapel. Nobody on the ground was injured. Flames tore through the two-story barn, rattling residents who felt...
KEENE, NH
Deerfield Valley News

Local supermarket to become part of grocery conglomerate

WILMINGTON - Shaw’s, the valley’s largest grocer, will eventually be under the helm of a different parent company. It was announced last week that its parent company, Albertsons, will merge with Kroger, creating a grocery behemoth that will have a presence in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
WILMINGTON, VT
WBEC AM

Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?

Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Vermont’s Dorset Inn, home of ‘The General’

Dorset is your quintessential Vermont village, complete with a green, shops, and a few inns where travelers can stay a night or two and relish in the atmosphere of the little hamlet. The Dorset Inn is such a place. Since 1796, the Dorset Inn has welcomed travelers on their journey...
DORSET, VT
WMUR.com

Keene church affected by deadly plane crash next door

KEENE, N.H. — Hope Chapel said they have canceled their Sunday service so investigators can work in their parking lot next door to a deadly plane crash site. The church youth group safely evacuated Friday when a plane struck an apartment building, starting a fire and killing two people on board, according to assistant pastor Michael McCosker.
KEENE, NH

