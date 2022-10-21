KEENE, NH - A plane crashed into an apartment building in Keene, New Hampshire Friday night, causing a large fire and killing the two people on board the aircraft. The FAA said a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed into the building north of Dillant/Hopkins Airport around 6:55 p.m."There were no injuries at the multifamily building. Unfortunately those on the plane have perished," the City of Keene said in a statement on Facebook. The plane struck the barn area of the building on Main Street near the Hope Chapel. Nobody on the ground was injured. Flames tore through the two-story barn, rattling residents who felt...

