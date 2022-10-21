Read full article on original website
Congrats to Vermont
I am so proud that our little state has legalized marijuana. After 17 years on every opioid imaginable after a horrific car accident left me permanently disabled, I’ve turned to natural pain control. As a woman of 63 years, I smoked in my 20s for enjoyment. But now, for...
vermontbiz.com
New Amtrak service makes a strong start
By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
Review of Brattleboro EMS takeover will include option of returning to the old setup
A soon-to-be-released feasibility study of whether Brattleboro’s municipal government should permanently provide all local emergency medical services will offer the choice of reinstating the town’s nearly 60-year contract with Windham County’s largest and longest-serving agency, Rescue Inc. Read the story on VTDigger here: Review of Brattleboro EMS takeover will include option of returning to the old setup.
WMUR.com
Keene celebrates Gathering of the Gourds
KEENE, N.H. — Some kids were able to get an early start to trick-or-treating in Keene. Saturday's Gathering of the Gourds had trick-or-treating- pumpkin carving contests, more than two dozen vendors and fall-themed dinner and drink specials. Organizers said they wanted to plan it in a way that was...
WNYT
Bennington County eatery on list of top 100 in New England
A restaurant in Bennington County is one of the top 100 restaurants in New England. That’s according to a new list from Yelp. Moonwink is a Burmese Restaurant that calls Manchester, Vermont home. It comes in at number 57 on the list. The menu includes Burma bowls, noodle dishes...
Castleton House candidate’s online past draws criticism from Democrats
Screenshots and archived content from the YouTube channel of Republican Jarrod Sammis appear to show the candidate questioning the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win and joking about shooting communists. Read the story on VTDigger here: Castleton House candidate’s online past draws criticism from Democrats.
Mass. mom, son hospitalized with severe liver damage after eating mushrooms they foraged for dinner
WORCESTER, Mass. — A mother and her son were recently rushed to a Massachusetts hospital with severe liver damage and treated with a “compassionate use” drug after they consumed mushrooms that they had foraged for dinner. Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen, of Amherst, were outside...
David Zuckerman tested positive for Covid minutes before Rutland lieutenant gubernatorial debate
According to those present, debate participants and organizers mutually decided to proceed with the in-person event. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Zuckerman tested positive for Covid minutes before Rutland lieutenant gubernatorial debate.
Plane crashes into building in Keene, NH; No survivors on board
KEENE, NH - A plane crashed into an apartment building in Keene, New Hampshire Friday night, causing a large fire and killing the two people on board the aircraft. The FAA said a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed into the building north of Dillant/Hopkins Airport around 6:55 p.m."There were no injuries at the multifamily building. Unfortunately those on the plane have perished," the City of Keene said in a statement on Facebook. The plane struck the barn area of the building on Main Street near the Hope Chapel. Nobody on the ground was injured. Flames tore through the two-story barn, rattling residents who felt...
Deerfield Valley News
Local supermarket to become part of grocery conglomerate
WILMINGTON - Shaw’s, the valley’s largest grocer, will eventually be under the helm of a different parent company. It was announced last week that its parent company, Albertsons, will merge with Kroger, creating a grocery behemoth that will have a presence in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?
Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
Haunted walk-through at the Franklin County Fairgrounds
Franklin County Fairgrounds will be having a haunted walk-through beginning Friday.
theyankeexpress.com
Vermont’s Dorset Inn, home of ‘The General’
Dorset is your quintessential Vermont village, complete with a green, shops, and a few inns where travelers can stay a night or two and relish in the atmosphere of the little hamlet. The Dorset Inn is such a place. Since 1796, the Dorset Inn has welcomed travelers on their journey...
RPI graduate student named Miss United States
A Graduate student from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Lily Donaldson was named Miss United States on Sunday.
Thousands of Americans to get $250 in direct payments under $9million pot – do you qualify?
THOUSANDS of homeowners will be getting a $250 rebate check from a surplus in expected revenue from collecting sales taxes over the past two years. The rebate program will provide $9million in relief to homeowners of Schenectady County, New York next year. The $9million relief will be distributed to nearly...
fallriverreporter.com
36-year-old Massachusetts officer recognized for saving woman’s life, dies tragically
A Massachusetts officer that was recognized for saving a woman’s life earlier this year has died. 36-year-old Ryan Kennedy tragically and suddenly passed away on Monday, according to an obituary. According to those who knew him, Kennedy served as a Cavalry Scout in the United States Army from 2012...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 21-23
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to Halloween events to the first-ever Upstate Sled Hockey Invitational, there are quite a few things happening on October 21, 22, and 23.
WMUR.com
Keene church affected by deadly plane crash next door
KEENE, N.H. — Hope Chapel said they have canceled their Sunday service so investigators can work in their parking lot next door to a deadly plane crash site. The church youth group safely evacuated Friday when a plane struck an apartment building, starting a fire and killing two people on board, according to assistant pastor Michael McCosker.
Lighted tractor parade back in Greenwich this November
The 10th-annual Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade, presented by the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Saturday, November 19, at 6 p.m.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 23, 2022 edition
Dennis J. Clark to Allan C. Ramsdell and Stacey Ramsdell, 73 Ottawa St., $260,000. Janet Febus, representative, and Roy R. Arnold, estate, to L & A Property LLC, 51 Wilson St., $187,000.
