Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
740thefan.com
CAIR: Authorities called on to investigate possible bias motive for vandalism at Muslim cemetery in Fargo
FARGO – The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on law enforcement to investigate a possible bias motive for vandalism at a Muslim cemetery in Fargo. The incident at the Islamic Society Cemetery was reported to police on Friday. Pictures provided by CAIR show vandalism...
740thefan.com
Boy in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Moorhead
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by an SUV in Moorhead last night. At 7:17 p.m., Moorhead police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the 1200 block of 30 Avenue S. The SUV, driven by...
Comments / 0