The Weingart Foundation Welcomes Brian Williams as the Foundation’s First Chief Operating Officer

Who is the richest person in California?
money stackedPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Creative Commons) I am writing a series of articles on the wealthiest people in America and what they are doing with their income. Mark Zuckerberg is the richest individual in the state of California. Zuckerberg has a net worth of around $40 billion, and now owns about 13% of Meta’s stock. Zuckerberg started Facebook at Harvard in 2004 at the age of 19 for students to match names with photos of classmates.
Fossil Firms Including TC Energy Are Using Black Leaders To Endorse Projects Harmful To Black Communities
Fossil fuel companies such as TC Energy have long used Black leaders to endorse oil and gas projects that disproportionately affect people of color and low-income areas. The Guardian reported that one prime example is the Virginia Reliability Project (VRP), a proposal by TC Energy, the same company behind the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline. THE VRP aims to upgrade gas infrastructure on tribal lands, fragile waterways, and underserved neighborhoods in Southeast Virginia.
Widow suing Riverside Kaiser Permanente for COVID-19 treatments involving Remdesivir
Two widows in the Inland Empire are suing Kaiser Permanente and Redlands Community Hospital for using Remdesivir to treat their husbands' COVID-19 diagnoses."I am a widow and I am 52," said widow Christina Briones. "My kids don't have their dad anymore."It's painful to revisit, but Christina Briones said her 50-year-old husband's death just doesn't add up. She said her husband, Rodney caught COVID-19 on Aug.1, 2021. Ten days later, Briones took him to Kaiser Permanente where she said he was sent home with oxygen and the antibiotic Z-pack."His breathing went down to the 70s so then the ambulance came at...
Amid inflation and the pandemic, this IE food bank is helping families get enough to eat
A recent study found that 1 in 10 people in the Inland Empire may not be getting enough to eat. Vida Life Ministries is trying to help.
California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing
The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state.
Go Trojans! Mister and Miss HBCU Earn VSU’s First National Pageant Titles
The birth of a new HBCU dynasty is shining a light on the powerful legacies of HBCUs everywhere. This year, Mister and Miss HBCU hail from Virginia State University (VSU), where the incomparable Trojan pride runs deep and the crowns stack high. Isaiah Matthews-Braxton and Joy Watson, who competed in...
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
Labor Tries City-By-City Push In California For $25 Minimum Wage At Private Medical Facilities
Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West is testing the waters on a $25 minimum wage for support staff at healthcare facilities in Southern California. Opposition from hospitals and health facilities is driving an expensive battle.
There’s A Lot Of Free Money For Food, And A Lot Of California College Students Aren’t Applying For It
State and federal officials have expanded which college students can receive monthly food aid and campuses are doing more to get the word out.
Southern California's Ontario International Sees Big Growth Potential
The airport is benefiting from people moving inland from California’s coast, an executive tells Routes. Ontario International Airport (ONT) is pitching to airlines that it is more than just an alternative for Los Angeles (LAX) as it aggressively seeks to attract more air service. At last week's Routes World...
Meet the Black Woman Opening a Birthing Center to Save the Lives of Black Moms and Babies
A former Detroit public health official launched new initiatives geared towards saving the lives of birthing mothers and their newborns. Leseliey Welch leads two initiatives to serve underrepresented communities. The first organization, Birth Center Equity, offers capital and operational funding for birth centers around the U.S. Welch and her team...
City to consider officially helping you ditch your lawn
Palm Springs would be the third Coachella Valley city to match incentives for turf conversion if a measure on its agenda later this week moves forward. Driving the news: The City Council will consider legislation authorizing the city to initially spend $150,000 in sustainability funds to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) at its regular meeting Thursday evening.
10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California
Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could...
California’s inexcusable resistance to stronger opioid overdose treatments
As the opioid epidemic worsens, California officials have so far declined to use a stronger overdose treatment approved by the FDA last year.
California student test scores plunge — but some achievement gaps narrow. See how your school compares.
The results — the most thorough look yet at the pandemic's toll on learning — left education officials and experts neither surprised nor hopeless.
Locked Out: Under 5% of Washington’s Cannabis Retailers are Black—They’re Demanding Answers
Only 4% of cannabis retailers in Washington State are Black-owned, according to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB). Mike Asai, a Black entrepreneur from Seattle, remembers what it was like growing up during the War On Drugs in the late 1980s and early 1990s. “Growing up in Seattle, in the 80s, [if you] just simply had a joint you would get five years in prison,” the co-founder of Emerald City Collective, one of the first medical cannabis retailers in Seattle told King5.
Is a Red Wave Coming to California in November?
Only 417,321 California Democrats have turned in their ballot thus far in this 2022 Midterm Election. For perspective, last year, only 18 days before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election, 2,001,844 Democrat voters had already turned in their ballot. This is a 79.2% reduction in turnout. What’s most interesting is...
Discovery Princess mini-suite balcony cabin, California coast cruise review
Come aboard for a review of the newest Princess Cruise ship to sail the California coast, Discovery Princess. -Princess Cruise Ship-:Princess Cruises Facebook Page-: Discovery Princess sailed its inaugural voyage on 27 March 2022, out of Los Angeles. Discovery Princess is a Royal-class cruise ship with 1,830 passenger cabins including, 2 Sky Suites, 42 Suites with private balconies, 2 Window Suites, 374 Mini-suites with private balconies, 311 Deluxe Balconies, 753 Balconies, 6 Premium Oceanview, 340 Inside cabins, and 40 accessible Staterooms.
Exclusive: Stacey Abrams Is Fearless As Ever Heading Into Her Second Battle With Brian Kemp
Heading into her second election against Gov. Brian Kemp, Fair Fight founder and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams’ confidence is higher than ever. “The first time was an opportunity to show Georgia what was possible and I’m proud of the work we did,” Abrams told BLACK ENTERPRISE.
US Appeals Court Temporarily Blocks Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
A U.S. appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden‘s plan to cancel billions of dollars in college student debt, one day after a judge dismissed a Republican-led lawsuit by six states challenging the loan-forgiveness program. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay barring...
