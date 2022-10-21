ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBAY Green Bay

Waupaca County District Attorney announces resignation

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Waupaca County District Attorney Veronica Isherwood is stepping down in December, according to the governor’s office. Isherwood’s resignation is effective Dec. 17. A new district attorney will serve the remainder of Isherwood’s term, which ends in January 2025. Gov. Tony Evers is...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Michael D. Coldren, 46, Manitowoc, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer on 10/30/21, Guilty due toa no contest plea, Sentence withheld. The defendant is placed on probation to DOC for a period of two (2) years on count 1 and one (1) year on count 3. Conditions of probation: 1) Any treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process, including COMPAS and AODA; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Continue with AODA treatment; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Spend thirty (30) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing December 16, 2022; 8) Spend sixty (60) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court. The court will authorize the defendant to serve the jail time in Sheboygan County Jail. The court will also permit the defendant’s probation be transferred to Sheboygan. The defendant has three (3) days sentence credit if revoked.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Fond du Lac Man Sentenced for 2021 Murder

The man responsible for the killing of David Posey last year has been sentenced. Denell Logan was previously convicted of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and was sentenced to spend 35 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. Officers were called that early February morning to the area...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtmj.com

Six people shot overnight near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after six men were shot and injured early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac. Officials say six men were shot, with their ages ranging between 17 and 65. All of the victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Armed robbery of Menasha home ends in altercation, investigation ongoing

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people broke into a home in Menasha armed with a bat and a crowbar. After taking several items, one suspect is in custody and one is at large. According to the Menasha Police Department, the armed robbery began around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Third Street.
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Patrol operation on Wisconsin highway results in arrests for fentanyl, cocaine, stolen vehicles & more

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV – A multi-jurisdictional, 4-hour-long patrol operation was conducted throughout Washington County on Highway 41. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 17 vehicles were searched for criminal activity during the operation. Deputies say that among those stops, arrests were made for possession of fentanyl...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Calumet County Sheriff’s look to identify burglary suspects

HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Calumet County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects that broke into a home in the Village of Harrison on October 8. According to a Facebook post by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary took place at...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
NBC26

Menasha Police investigating armed robbery

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the 700 block of Third Street early Saturday morning. A release from the Menasha Police Department states a victim reported that two individuals forced entry into their residence armed with a bat and crowbar and took several items.
MENASHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Woman Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charges in Shawano County Attempted Homicide Case

A Menasha woman who was accused of attempting to kill her estranged husband in Shawano County has pleaded guilty to lesser charges. Tina L. McCandless was initially charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, but according to her attorney, Bradley J. Jansen, she has pleaded guilty to a charge of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with Use of a Dangerous Weapon and a Domestic Violence Enhancer.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh police make arrest following social media post indicating possible school threat

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Oshkosh made an arrest after the department was made aware of a social media post that indicated a possible threat towards a local school. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, officers were made aware of a post about a possible threat towards an Oshkosh school on October 20 around 9 p.m. An investigation started immediately.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

UPDATE: Missing West Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin

GULLIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: A family missing from Lower Michigan that was spotted in the Upper Peninsula has been found safe in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Chief said. The police department says the family was found at 11:00 a.m. Sunday in Stevens Point, Wis. All the family members have...
STEVENS POINT, WI

