FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.

CASS COUNTY, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO