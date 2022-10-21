Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing last week in Mahnomen
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KFGO) – A man accused of stabbing another man in the back at a home in Mahnomen last week has been charged with attempted murder. Police said the victim told officers he was stabbed by Elias Thompson, Jr. Four others who were at the home when the...
valleynewslive.com
Police: Man steals vehicle, runs over victim’s foot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest for felony robbery after police say he stole a vehicle from a hotel parking lot. Police say they were called to a hotel on Monday, Oct. 24 around 11:30 p.m. to a hotel in the 200 block of 5th St. N. for a report a stolen vehicle.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for allegedly firing shots inside Fargo gas station
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested after he allegedly fired shots inside a local gas station Monday night. 19-year-old Scarlar Jefferson was taken into custody and faces charges of Aggravated Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Terrorizing. According to Fargo Police, Jefferson was involved...
740thefan.com
Suspects detained after Red River Valley SWAT situation at south Fargo apartment
FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Red River Valley SWAT Team assisted The Fargo Police Department with a high-risk search warrant at an apartment building within the 4800 block of 47th St. South. Five were detained during the search. There were no injuries. Fire crews were...
740thefan.com
Bagley, Minn. boy hit by truck, brought to Fargo hospital for injuries
BAGLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old Bagley boy was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after he was hit by a truck shortly before 8am Monday. The Minnesota state patrol says Nicholas Anderson suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The truck was northbound on Main Ave. in Bagley when Anderson entered the roadway. The driver, of Bemidji, swerved and tried to avoid Anderson but was unable to do so.
Name Released in Richland County DUI Crash
WAHPETON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 60-year-old man was hospitalized after experiencing serious injuries after a crash on Saturday evening six miles north of Wahpeton. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:04 p.m. on October 22, David Gary Manning of Wahpeton was riding his motorcycle southbound on Richland County Road 8 when he […]
5 arrested after SWAT team called to Fargo search warrant
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department and Fire Department, in conjunction with the Red River Valley SWAT team, responded to a search warrant that led to five individuals being detained. According to the Fargo Police Department’s Facebook page, at approximately 6:03 a.m. on October 25, the Red River Valley SWAT Team was called […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Otter Tail County shooting under investigation
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- An Otter Tail County shooting is under investigation. Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon on County Highway 24 near Highway 27. Officials say an air medic was requested. No other information has been released. Stick with WDAY Radio as more details on the shooting...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police, Red River Valley SWAT conduct high risk search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Police and Red River Valley SWAT conducted a high-risk search warrant in South Fargo Friday morning that has led to five people being detained. Fargo PD tells WDAY Radio that the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 4800 block of 47th street south at the Cascades Apartments.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
In Fargo, The Ultimate Nightmare For A Deputy ( Or Anyone )
Internal Investigations Continue
kvrr.com
Traffic stop in Rothsay leads to meth arrests
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Two people are arrested when law enforcement finds 12 ounces of meth during a traffic stop in Rothsay. The driver Brett Anderson, of Moorhead, and his passenger Alyssa Gregor, of Wolverton, are in the Wilkin County Jail. The sheriff’s office says they started a...
valleynewslive.com
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon. They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic...
valleynewslive.com
Update: Four officers did not violate policy, according to Police Chief
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four Fargo officers involved in a Mapleton fatal shooting have been cleared of any wrongdoing by Chief David Zibolski. They were not found to be in violation of FPD policies and have returned to active duty, says Zibolski. The shooting took place at the...
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Jury Convicts Man of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated 1st Degree Possession of Drugs
BECKER COUNTY (KDLM) – On October 20, 2022, following a day and a half jury trial, a Becker County jury returned a guilty verdict on Donald Crenshaw-Thomas for Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance. The case stems from a traffic stop on November 18,...
valleynewslive.com
Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.
740thefan.com
CAIR: Authorities called on to investigate possible bias motive for vandalism at Muslim cemetery in Fargo
FARGO – The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on law enforcement to investigate a possible bias motive for vandalism at a Muslim cemetery in Fargo. The incident at the Islamic Society Cemetery was reported to police on Friday. Pictures provided by CAIR show vandalism...
lakesarearadio.net
Don Pablo’s in Detroit Lakes Reopens
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – After being closed for nearly 7 months, Don Pablo’s Family Mexican Restaurant reopened in the Washington Square Mall, Monday, Oct. 24. The restaurant had announced a temporary closure on April 3 citing staffing issues as they trained in new crew members at their Fergus Falls location.
newsdakota.com
Diocese Of Fargo To Assume Operations Of Maryvale
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Diocese of Fargo) – Nestled among nearly 500 acres of woods and wilderness north of Valley City, bordered by the Sheyenne River, the Maryvale Retreat Center has been a cornerstone of religious activity and spiritual growth to Catholics and Protestants alike for nearly six decades. Maryvale...
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
