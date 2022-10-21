ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

valleynewslive.com

Police: Man steals vehicle, runs over victim’s foot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest for felony robbery after police say he stole a vehicle from a hotel parking lot. Police say they were called to a hotel on Monday, Oct. 24 around 11:30 p.m. to a hotel in the 200 block of 5th St. N. for a report a stolen vehicle.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested for allegedly firing shots inside Fargo gas station

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested after he allegedly fired shots inside a local gas station Monday night. 19-year-old Scarlar Jefferson was taken into custody and faces charges of Aggravated Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Terrorizing. According to Fargo Police, Jefferson was involved...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Bagley, Minn. boy hit by truck, brought to Fargo hospital for injuries

BAGLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old Bagley boy was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after he was hit by a truck shortly before 8am Monday. The Minnesota state patrol says Nicholas Anderson suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The truck was northbound on Main Ave. in Bagley when Anderson entered the roadway. The driver, of Bemidji, swerved and tried to avoid Anderson but was unable to do so.
BAGLEY, MN
KX News

Name Released in Richland County DUI Crash

WAHPETON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 60-year-old man was hospitalized after experiencing serious injuries after a crash on Saturday evening six miles north of Wahpeton. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:04 p.m. on October 22, David Gary Manning of Wahpeton was riding his motorcycle southbound on Richland County Road 8 when he […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
KX News

5 arrested after SWAT team called to Fargo search warrant

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department and Fire Department, in conjunction with the Red River Valley SWAT team, responded to a search warrant that led to five individuals being detained. According to the Fargo Police Department’s Facebook page, at approximately 6:03 a.m. on October 25, the Red River Valley SWAT Team was called […]
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Otter Tail County shooting under investigation

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- An Otter Tail County shooting is under investigation. Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon on County Highway 24 near Highway 27. Officials say an air medic was requested. No other information has been released. Stick with WDAY Radio as more details on the shooting...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police, Red River Valley SWAT conduct high risk search warrant

(Fargo, ND) -- Police and Red River Valley SWAT conducted a high-risk search warrant in South Fargo Friday morning that has led to five people being detained. Fargo PD tells WDAY Radio that the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 4800 block of 47th street south at the Cascades Apartments.
newsdakota.com

Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
VALLEY CITY, ND
kvrr.com

Traffic stop in Rothsay leads to meth arrests

WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Two people are arrested when law enforcement finds 12 ounces of meth during a traffic stop in Rothsay. The driver Brett Anderson, of Moorhead, and his passenger Alyssa Gregor, of Wolverton, are in the Wilkin County Jail. The sheriff’s office says they started a...
ROTHSAY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Update: Four officers did not violate policy, according to Police Chief

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four Fargo officers involved in a Mapleton fatal shooting have been cleared of any wrongdoing by Chief David Zibolski. They were not found to be in violation of FPD policies and have returned to active duty, says Zibolski. The shooting took place at the...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.
CASS COUNTY, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Don Pablo’s in Detroit Lakes Reopens

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – After being closed for nearly 7 months, Don Pablo’s Family Mexican Restaurant reopened in the Washington Square Mall, Monday, Oct. 24. The restaurant had announced a temporary closure on April 3 citing staffing issues as they trained in new crew members at their Fergus Falls location.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
newsdakota.com

Diocese Of Fargo To Assume Operations Of Maryvale

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Diocese of Fargo) – Nestled among nearly 500 acres of woods and wilderness north of Valley City, bordered by the Sheyenne River, the Maryvale Retreat Center has been a cornerstone of religious activity and spiritual growth to Catholics and Protestants alike for nearly six decades. Maryvale...
VALLEY CITY, ND

