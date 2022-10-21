Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Liberty 41, BYU 14: A win for Liberty Football that was 51 years in the making
Jerry Falwell Sr. founded Liberty Baptist College in 1971. Two years later, the school, now Liberty University, was playing football, not well, necessarily – Liberty Football launched at the lowest level of intercollegiate competition, NAIA, then moved up to D2 in 1981, finally getting to FBS in 2018 – but having Liberty playing big-time college football was always part of the mission.
Augusta Free Press
JMU Football: Dukes, without Centeio, fall to Marshall, 26-12, dropping second straight
The James Madison football team has now lost back-to-back games, falling at home for the first time this season, losing 26-12 to visiting Marshall on Saturday. The Dukes (5-2) fell at Georgia Southern last week and are now in a rut ahead of a tough game at Louisville on Nov. 5.
kslsports.com
Social Media Reactions To Liberty’s Field-Storming Win Over BYU
SALT LAKE CITY – The Liberty Football program found victory over the BYU Cougars in a contest that the Flames called “a game 50 years in the making.”. The Flames hosted the Cougars at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on Saturday, October 22. Liberty blew out BYU, 41-14.
Augusta Free Press
Liberty routs BYU, 41-14: Was this the biggest win in school history?
Liberty, down 14-3 to BYU early, scored 38 unanswered points on its way to a historic 41-14 win over BYU Saturday afternoon at Williams Stadium. With the win, Liberty’s fifth in a row, the Flames move to 7-1 on the season. BYU drops to 4-4 following its third loss...
Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Isaac Traudt
What did Traudt show during the Blue-White Scrimmage and what does it mean for his first season at UVA?
cbs19news
UVA Baseball splits exhibition game against Maryland
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Check out the highlights from UVA baseball's fall exhibition against Maryland. The 'Hoos split the day with the terps as Maryland comes out on top 5-4 in the first 7 innings while UVA presses on to win 18-0 in the back half.
breezejmu.org
Recapping JMU's second straight loss
JMU football fell to Marshall 26-12 on Homecoming, the second straight loss for the Dukes. Sports Editor Grant Johnson, Breeze TV Reporter Colby Reece and Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon analyze the Dukes loss and next steps.
virginiasports.com
Virginia Falls, 3-0, to No. 2 Louisville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In its first of two matches this weekend, the Virginia volleyball team (9-11, 1-8 ACC) fell to No. 2 Louisville (18-1, 9-0 ACC), 18-25, 15-25, 22-25, at Memorial Gymnasium Friday night (Oct. 21). The Cavaliers were led by Grace Turner, who tallied a match-high 10 kills...
WSLS
Cave Spring hosts Adam Ward Preseason Showcase
ROANOKE, Va. – Cave Spring High School was the place to be Saturday night as some elite college prospects hit the court for the Adam Ward Preseason Showcase. Virginia Tech men’s head basketball coach Mike Young was on hand for the later game that featured Massanutten Military Academy versus Oak Hill’s Gold team. Alongside Young was Virginia Tech assistant Mike Jones.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights October 21st
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 9: Wilson Memorial vs. Stuarts Draft
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah District rivals Wilson Memorial and Stuarts Draft square off in week nine.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Free STI testing offered Tuesday at Embrace Community Center
The Central Shenandoah Health District is partnering with the Embrace Waynesboro Community Center to offer free STI testing at their location on Oct. 25 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Testing will be provided for gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis B and C. Appointments are walk-in and available on a first come,...
royalexaminer.com
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension
Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
cbs19news
Items Including a Letter Found at the Homer Statue on UVA Grounds This Morning
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- University Police were notified about several items, including a letter, left at the Homer statue around 7:45 AM on Saturday, October 22. The items left included two masks, a "civil peace flag," a Christian cross, and a sealed envelope with a letter inside seemingly written to Homer.
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
breezejmu.org
Devon lane shooting that left eight injured
A shooting occurred at off-campus student housing over the weekend that left eight people injured. News Director Zoe Mowery investigated just how much this affected the Harrisonburg community.
NBC 29 News
“We were very perplexed” Charlottesville City Schools react as Albemarle County moves to buy CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Currently, CATEC is co-owned by Charlottesville City and Albemarle County Public Schools. Now, Albemarle is looking to buy Charlottesville’s share and take full custody of CATEC. CCS says it is disappointed by the proposal. “I think some of the decisions have not been reflective of...
WJLA
'We had to' |More legal action over controversial Spotsylvania Co. schools' superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Friday, 7News learned of new legal action being taken in the controversy over Spotsylvania County Public Schools' recent superintendent hire. Mark Taylor has already signed a contract and his first day as superintendent is set for Nov. 1. But, Spotsylvania County school board...
Augusta Free Press
Conservation of grassland birds may provide incentives for qualifying farmers
Qualifying farmers and producers who adopt certain land management practices to help improve habit for grassland birds are encouraged to apply for an incentives program. Through November 15, Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative (VGBI) is accepting applications for its 2023 financial incentives program. The program pays qualifying farmers and producers in 16 counties, including Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
