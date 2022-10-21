ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

Liberty 41, BYU 14: A win for Liberty Football that was 51 years in the making

Jerry Falwell Sr. founded Liberty Baptist College in 1971. Two years later, the school, now Liberty University, was playing football, not well, necessarily – Liberty Football launched at the lowest level of intercollegiate competition, NAIA, then moved up to D2 in 1981, finally getting to FBS in 2018 – but having Liberty playing big-time college football was always part of the mission.
LYNCHBURG, VA
kslsports.com

Social Media Reactions To Liberty’s Field-Storming Win Over BYU

SALT LAKE CITY – The Liberty Football program found victory over the BYU Cougars in a contest that the Flames called “a game 50 years in the making.”. The Flames hosted the Cougars at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on Saturday, October 22. Liberty blew out BYU, 41-14.
PROVO, UT
cbs19news

UVA Baseball splits exhibition game against Maryland

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Check out the highlights from UVA baseball's fall exhibition against Maryland. The 'Hoos split the day with the terps as Maryland comes out on top 5-4 in the first 7 innings while UVA presses on to win 18-0 in the back half.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
breezejmu.org

Recapping JMU's second straight loss

JMU football fell to Marshall 26-12 on Homecoming, the second straight loss for the Dukes. Sports Editor Grant Johnson, Breeze TV Reporter Colby Reece and Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon analyze the Dukes loss and next steps.
virginiasports.com

Virginia Falls, 3-0, to No. 2 Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In its first of two matches this weekend, the Virginia volleyball team (9-11, 1-8 ACC) fell to No. 2 Louisville (18-1, 9-0 ACC), 18-25, 15-25, 22-25, at Memorial Gymnasium Friday night (Oct. 21). The Cavaliers were led by Grace Turner, who tallied a match-high 10 kills...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Cave Spring hosts Adam Ward Preseason Showcase

ROANOKE, Va. – Cave Spring High School was the place to be Saturday night as some elite college prospects hit the court for the Adam Ward Preseason Showcase. Virginia Tech men’s head basketball coach Mike Young was on hand for the later game that featured Massanutten Military Academy versus Oak Hill’s Gold team. Alongside Young was Virginia Tech assistant Mike Jones.
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Free STI testing offered Tuesday at Embrace Community Center

The Central Shenandoah Health District is partnering with the Embrace Waynesboro Community Center to offer free STI testing at their location on Oct. 25 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Testing will be provided for gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis B and C. Appointments are walk-in and available on a first come,...
WAYNESBORO, VA
royalexaminer.com

Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension

Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Conservation of grassland birds may provide incentives for qualifying farmers

Qualifying farmers and producers who adopt certain land management practices to help improve habit for grassland birds are encouraged to apply for an incentives program. Through November 15, Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative (VGBI) is accepting applications for its 2023 financial incentives program. The program pays qualifying farmers and producers in 16 counties, including Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
VIRGINIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
HARRISONBURG, VA

Community Policy